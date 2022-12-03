ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, CA

Injuries Reported After Motor-Vehicle Crash In Fremont (Fremont, CA)

Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

Photo byNationwide Report

According to the Fremont Police, a motor-vehicle crash was reported on Friday morning in Fremont.

Authorities did not confirm the number of people who sustained injuries nor the extent of their injuries due to the crash.

Officials stated that the collision occurred on Blacow Road.

No other details pertaining to the wreck, including the vehicles involved, the number of injuries caused have been revealed yet.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

The wreck continues to be investigated by the Fremont Police.

December 03, 2022

Source: Patch

Nationwide Report

