This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USADiana RusOconee County, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"Diana RusGreenville, SC
atozsports.com
Dabo Swinney makes extremely strong statement about the Tennessee Vols ahead of Orange Bowl
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl on December 30. On Sunday afternoon, Dabo Swinney spoke with reporters on a conference call and he handed Tennessee the biggest compliment that a team can receive. Swinney said during the media opportunity that Tennessee...
Clemson Loses WR to Transfer Portal
Clemson set to lose junior WR E.J. Williams to the transfer portal.
Herbstreit on how Clemson cost themselves CFP spot not playing Cade
During the College Football Selection show ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit made a comment that matches what has many Clemson fans frustrated. The hosts discussed the top six schools and how the (...)
College Football World Furious With Alabama's Final Ranking
The final College Football Playoff rankings are out on Sunday afternoon. College football fans are not happy with Alabama's final ranking, but probably not for what you think. The Crimson Tide missed the playoff, coming in at No. 5 overall, but they're ahead of Tennessee, which came in at No. 6.
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols offer coveted player that’s in the NCAA transfer portal
The Tennessee Vols are expected to be active in the NCAA transfer portal as they look to upgrade their roster ahead of the 2023 season. One player they’re already pursuing is Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Rara Thomas. The Alabama native officially entered the transfer portal on Monday. Thomas...
ESPN analyst: 'Clemson absolutely should be kicking themselves'
During ESPN's College Football Playoff selection show Sunday, an ESPN analyst mentioned Clemson and how a playoff spot was there for the Tigers to take this season if they had taken care of business. (...)
ESPN Analysts Predict Winner Of Georgia vs. Ohio State Game
The College Football Playoff unveiled a captivating semifinal matchup between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State. While breaking down the Peach Bowl matchup, via Saturday Tradition, most ESPN analysts picked the Bulldogs to stay undefeated in pursuit of back-to-back national titles. Aside from former Ohio State star Joey...
atozsports.com
Dabo Swinney makes key decision ahead of Clemson’s matchup with Tennessee in Orange Bowl
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney has already made a key decision that will have a massive impact on his team’s Orange Bowl matchup against the Tennessee Vols. After Clemson’s win against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the ACC Championship game this past weekend, Swinney announced that true freshman Cade Klubnik will start at quarterback in the Tigers’ bowl game.
Breaking: Jim Harbaugh Announces Decision Amid NFL Rumors
NFL rumors began to swirl - once again - for Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh on Sunday morning. Less than 12 hours later, the Michigan Wolverines head coach had a firm response to the rumors. Harbaugh will be back in 2023. Michigan's head coach announced his decision on Sunday...
Clemson Makes Jump In Last CFP Ranking; Comes Up Just Short
Clemson Football and the Capital One Orange Bowl announced today that No. 7 Clemson will face No. 6 Tennessee in the 89th Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Friday, Dec. 30.
iheart.com
Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'
Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
Major NFL Contender Is Trending To Land Baker Mayfield
The headline news in the NFL on Monday is that the Carolina Panthers are releasing former No. 1 draft pick Baker Mayfield. Even though Mayfield has not yet officially hit the waiver wire, many NFL followers believe they already know where he will end up. While Mayfield is searching for a new team, ...
Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei makes decision on college football transfer portal
Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has decided to enter the college football transfer portal for the 2023 season, according to multiple reports. Uiagalelei has served as the starting quarterback at Clemson for the last two seasons before being pulled in this week's ACC Championship Game. A former ...
Tennessee headed to the Orange Bowl to play Clemson
Following their first 10 win regular season since 2003, Tennessee is heading to the Orange Bowl to take on Clemson in their first ever New Year’s six bowl. Tennessee finished 6th in the college football playoff rankings following USC’s loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game. There...
South Carolina basketball signee Chloe Kitts couldn't pass up this golden opportunity: Enrolling early
Florida teenager Chloe Kitts has an interesting week planned. While fellow Faith Christian Academy classmates will endure full course workloads - Kitts is packing up the moving van. The five-star basketball recruit is enrolling in college early - at the University of South Carolina, the reigning ...
Pair Of Gamecocks Honored By SEC
The SEC released its all-conference teams on Monday morning, and two South Carolina Gamecocks made the list.
College Basketball World Reacts To Embarrassing UNC Ranking
North Carolina men's basketball entered the season ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll. It only took them a few weeks to drop out of the top 25 entirely. The Tar Heels are 5-4 and have lost four in a row; as a result, they're no longer ranked in the AP poll at all.
Duke will play UCF in the Military Bowl 12/28
Duke Football finished off their regular season with an 8-4 record, its best mark since the 2014 season that saw the Blue Devils lose to Arizona State in the Sun Bowl game. It was a remarkable turnaround for first year head coach Mike Elko after three seasons missing postseason play. Now that the program is back in a bowl game, tied for the fourth-best record in the Atlantic Coast Conference, their destination was just revealed.
Instant Analysis: UNC Loses Fourth Straight, Slide Gets Steeper
BLACKSBURG, Va. — North Carolina’s slide got steeper Sunday afternoon. The free-falling No. 18 Tar Heels, who likely won’t be ranked much longer, were beaten 80-72 by Virginia Tech at Cassell Coliseum, the ACC opener for both teams becoming another early season stumble from UNC. The Tar...
