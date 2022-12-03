Ascend Federal Credit Union Members Share $5 Million End-of-Year Payment. Tullahoma-based company one of the nation’s few credit unions to offer a member return. Dec. 6, 2022 – Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, announced today that it will return $5 million to members in the form of bonus dividend payments, loan interest refunds and reward payments for loyal debit card use. With the addition of this year’s return, Ascend’s volunteer, unpaid board of directors has approved giving a total disbursement of more than $104 million to the credit union’s members since the member return program began in 2005. According to the Credit Union National Association (CUNA), Ascend is among only 1% of American credit unions – 51 out of nearly 5,000 institutions – that annually share the institution’s financial success with members via a member return.

