Tennessee State

$500 One-Time Payment To Be Given This December To Qualified Residents in Tennessee

Extra support amounting to $500 will be given as a one-time payment to qualified residents in Tennessee this December. Thousands of families who get monthly financial assistance via the state’s Families First program are receiving additional aid from the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS). As of December 1, 2022, households having a case in the Families First Program has already received a $500 one-time extra payment on their current Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards.
Ascend Federal Credit Union Members Share $5 Million End-of-Year Payment

Ascend Federal Credit Union Members Share $5 Million End-of-Year Payment. Tullahoma-based company one of the nation’s few credit unions to offer a member return. Dec. 6, 2022 – Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, announced today that it will return $5 million to members in the form of bonus dividend payments, loan interest refunds and reward payments for loyal debit card use. With the addition of this year’s return, Ascend’s volunteer, unpaid board of directors has approved giving a total disbursement of more than $104 million to the credit union’s members since the member return program began in 2005. According to the Credit Union National Association (CUNA), Ascend is among only 1% of American credit unions – 51 out of nearly 5,000 institutions – that annually share the institution’s financial success with members via a member return.
CDC gives Tennessee highest possible rating on flu tracker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is leading the nation in flu cases after the CDC gave the state the highest possible rating on this week’s flu tracker. Nashville health officials said more needs to be done to protect people with the most cases being reported for this point in the flu season in more than a decade. This comes at the same time as fewer people are vaccinated than normal.
Tennessee Lawmakers Push $300 Fee for Owning an Electric Vehicle

Tennessee’s Republican Governor Bill Lee is considering a set of new road-related rules to fund a proposed transportation infrastructure bill. On the docket: raising the fee electric vehicle owners pay to register their cars. Currently, EV drivers pay $100 in the state every year; under newly announced budged scheme, that would triple to $300.
Belle Meade Kroger to relocate to nearby building

A relocation of the Kroger at Belle Meade to a nearby building last home to a Harris Teeter grocery store is being prepared. Located at 4560 Harding Pike, the Kroger at Belle Meade opened in 1978, with the building from which it operates and an accompanying structure, Belle Meade Plaza Shopping Center, seemingly under contract to be sold as the Post reported in April (read here).
Rent The Chicken: Tennessee farmer finds unique way to make a profit

LASCASSAS, Tenn. (WKRN) — With the ease of rolling down the aisle at a grocery store plopping food from the checklist into the buggy or better yet, scrolling down the page of a website and clicking items to add to a cart for delivery or pickup, the knowledge of where that food comes from has been lost by many.
Tennessee Expands Free Teacher Certification Program

State announces grants to expand reach of local apprenticeship program. Tennessee residents who want to become educators may be able to do so for free through an apprenticeship program offered by local school districts. These apprenticeships, offered on a limited basis, are funded by grants from the state by way of a so-called "Grow Your Own" program. The program allows individuals who hold bachelor's degrees to complete an apprenticeship under a master teacher and earn the credentials necessary to become a certified teacher. Qualified applicants earn a teaching certificate at no cost.
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Tennessee

From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Tennessee. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
Food drive to be held at all 'Drivers Centers' in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — This holiday season, three places in the city of Memphis will be participating in a state-wide food drive aimed at encouraging a volunteer spirit. The Driver Services division of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) is partnering with three other organizations for the “Keeping Tummies and Hearts Full of Love Winter Food Drive.”
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
