Thousands of Tennesseans fall into healthcare 'gray area,' unable to afford health coverage
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Troy Young, 53, started working with his father on commercial steam pipes when he was around 14 years old. About seven years ago, Young said the doctor told him he had to stop working physically-challenging jobs. “I was like, 'Sir, that's all I can do,'" Young...
$500 One-Time Payment To Be Given This December To Qualified Residents in Tennessee
Extra support amounting to $500 will be given as a one-time payment to qualified residents in Tennessee this December. Thousands of families who get monthly financial assistance via the state’s Families First program are receiving additional aid from the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS). As of December 1, 2022, households having a case in the Families First Program has already received a $500 one-time extra payment on their current Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards.
Ascend Federal Credit Union Members Share $5 Million End-of-Year Payment
Ascend Federal Credit Union Members Share $5 Million End-of-Year Payment. Tullahoma-based company one of the nation’s few credit unions to offer a member return. Dec. 6, 2022 – Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, announced today that it will return $5 million to members in the form of bonus dividend payments, loan interest refunds and reward payments for loyal debit card use. With the addition of this year’s return, Ascend’s volunteer, unpaid board of directors has approved giving a total disbursement of more than $104 million to the credit union’s members since the member return program began in 2005. According to the Credit Union National Association (CUNA), Ascend is among only 1% of American credit unions – 51 out of nearly 5,000 institutions – that annually share the institution’s financial success with members via a member return.
Federal rent assistance program to end in less than a month after almost three years
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In around a month, a federal rent relief program will come to an end. The U.S. Treasury Department started the Emergency Rental Assistance Program in 2020 as a way to help people keep their homes in the face of new financial challenges. The program opened up...
CDC gives Tennessee highest possible rating on flu tracker
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is leading the nation in flu cases after the CDC gave the state the highest possible rating on this week’s flu tracker. Nashville health officials said more needs to be done to protect people with the most cases being reported for this point in the flu season in more than a decade. This comes at the same time as fewer people are vaccinated than normal.
Tennessee continues to lead the nation for high flu activity
Since the holidays, flu cases everywhere have been rising, but Tennessee continues to lead the nation in flu activity.
CEO of Vanderbilt University Medical Center says this year’s flu vaccine is ‘particularly good’
Tennessee has remained in the top, purple tier on the CDC's flu map, and that has hospitals like Vanderbilt operating at full capacity for months.
TDOT planning to increase electric vehicle registration fee
Currently, electric vehicle owners pay nearly three times less than gas owners. The gas tax equates to roughly $300 a year while the yearly fee for electric vehicles is $100.
Tennessee Lawmakers Push $300 Fee for Owning an Electric Vehicle
Tennessee’s Republican Governor Bill Lee is considering a set of new road-related rules to fund a proposed transportation infrastructure bill. On the docket: raising the fee electric vehicle owners pay to register their cars. Currently, EV drivers pay $100 in the state every year; under newly announced budged scheme, that would triple to $300.
Belle Meade Kroger to relocate to nearby building
A relocation of the Kroger at Belle Meade to a nearby building last home to a Harris Teeter grocery store is being prepared. Located at 4560 Harding Pike, the Kroger at Belle Meade opened in 1978, with the building from which it operates and an accompanying structure, Belle Meade Plaza Shopping Center, seemingly under contract to be sold as the Post reported in April (read here).
Rent The Chicken: Tennessee farmer finds unique way to make a profit
LASCASSAS, Tenn. (WKRN) — With the ease of rolling down the aisle at a grocery store plopping food from the checklist into the buggy or better yet, scrolling down the page of a website and clicking items to add to a cart for delivery or pickup, the knowledge of where that food comes from has been lost by many.
Tennessee Expands Free Teacher Certification Program
State announces grants to expand reach of local apprenticeship program. Tennessee residents who want to become educators may be able to do so for free through an apprenticeship program offered by local school districts. These apprenticeships, offered on a limited basis, are funded by grants from the state by way of a so-called "Grow Your Own" program. The program allows individuals who hold bachelor's degrees to complete an apprenticeship under a master teacher and earn the credentials necessary to become a certified teacher. Qualified applicants earn a teaching certificate at no cost.
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Tennessee
From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Tennessee. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
Tennessee roads plan mulls toll lanes, electric car fee hike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is considering allowing express toll lanes on highways and tripling a fee for electric car owners as he targets his first big push after winning reelection — paying for tens of billions of dollars in roadway projects. The Republican is...
Governor Lee, Tennessee lawmakers chime in on transgender legislation debate
Three of the first five Senate bills filed affect the LGBTQ+ community.
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Tennessee next week
A major grocery store chain is opening another new location in Tennessee next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the popular grocery store chain Publix will open its newest Tennessee supermarket location in Gallatin.
Food drive to be held at all 'Drivers Centers' in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — This holiday season, three places in the city of Memphis will be participating in a state-wide food drive aimed at encouraging a volunteer spirit. The Driver Services division of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) is partnering with three other organizations for the “Keeping Tummies and Hearts Full of Love Winter Food Drive.”
1,300 children are looking for foster parents in the Memphis area this holiday season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Almost a dozen lawmakers, like Tennessee State Senator Heidi Campbell, have been urging Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to address the concern around the Department of Children’s Services. Conditions were described as "horrific." Some of the children in state custody had to reportedly sleep on DCS...
This Massive Drive-Through Light Show in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
