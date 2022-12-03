What happens inside Eagles’ offensive line room | Where ‘Happy, healthy workers make better workers’

Read full article on original website
NFL analysts are all-in on ‘unstoppable’ Eagles’ A.J. Brown
A.J. Brown came. A.J. Brown saw. A.J. Brown conquered. The Philadephia Eagles wide receiver exploded Sunday for eight receptions, 119 yards and two touchdowns in the 35-10 win over the Tennessee Titans. Brown no doubt was fired up to face his former team, who traded him to the Eagles during...
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
NFL rumors: Another Eagles defensive player is headed to injured reserve (Update)
Update: The Eagles have placed Robert Quinn on injured reserve and actived defensive end Janarius Robinson off injured reserve. The Eagles injured reserve list is beginning to pile up, especially on the defensive side of the ball. After some news that came out Tuesday afternoon, it appears that another defensive player will reportedly be added very soon, one who was a midseason addition to the team.
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts has accomplished something no other player in franchise history has done
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was locked in last Sunday against the Tennessee Titans at Lincoln Financial Field, hitting receivers in stride and putting pressure on the Titans defense, which is regarded as one of the more complete defensive units in the league. Watching from the sideline, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane...
Eagles-Titans inactives: Jordan Davis status finalized before game vs. Titans
PHILADELPHIA – Four weeks ago, in a game at Lincoln Financial Field between the Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers, Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis was flanked by medical staff on both sides of him, walking off gingerly after he injured his ankle. However, after allowing the ankle to heal and doing some rehab, Davis is officially ready to play Sunday afternoon against the Tennessee Titans.
Meet the unknown Eagles practice-squad player who helped clean up a special-teams mess
PHILADELPHIA — As Eagles special teams coordinator Michael Clay made his way down the walkway and onto the stage inside the NovaCare Complex auditorium Tuesday, he looked relieved. During previous media availabilities this season, Clay was peppered with questions about issues plaguing the special teams — and it was...
Eagles’ Brandon Graham is ‘grateful’ to be nominee for very prestigious NFL award
Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham has worn midnight green for 13 seasons and has achieved several accomplishments during that time span. Despite compiling several accomplishments, such as going to Pro Bowls, to a strip-sack on Tom Brady that helped the Eagles defeat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, Graham just received one of the highest honors in the league.
Eagles maintain lead in NFC, close in on playoff spot (PHOTOS)
Philadelphia maintained its spot atop the NFC with a 35-10 win Sunday over the Tennessee Titans. And while the Eagles didn’t clinch a playoff spot on Sunday, they will have an opportunity to do so in Week 14. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here are some...
Eagles’ smothering run defense’s next test: Giants’ Saquon Barkley. Is he due for a big game?
When the schedule was first announced in May, Eagles defensive players might have spotted the stretch of games from Week 11 through Week 14 and realized it would match them against some of the premier running backs in the league, and one by one, they have stonewalled them — defending rushing champion Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts, Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers and All-Pro Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans.
