What happens inside Eagles’ offensive line room | Where ‘Happy, healthy workers make better workers’

When the schedule was first announced in May, Eagles defensive players might have spotted the stretch of games from Week 11 through Week 14 and realized it would match them against some of the premier running backs in the league, and one by one, they have stonewalled them — defending rushing champion Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts, Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers and All-Pro Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans.

WASHINGTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO