Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Canyon Pricing Revealed
The all-new 2023 GMC Canyon was first unveiled back in August 2022, and represents a brand-new, third-generation for the mid-size pickup truck. Now, GM Authority has obtained exclusive details regarding pricing information for all trim levels. Sources close to the matter tell GM Authority that the 2023 GMC Canyon will...
gmauthority.com
Hybrid Vehicles Unnecessary On Path To EV-Only Future, Says Mark Reuss
As electric vehicles become more commonplace across the automotive landscape, questions abound over the right direction in which automakers should progress the technology. According to GM President Mark Reuss, the best way to make the transition is to completely bypass hybrid vehicles, and bring EV models directly to market instead.
gmauthority.com
GM Stock Value Down 1 Percent During Week Of November 28 – December 2, 2022
The value of GM stock decreased during the week of November 28th to December 2nd, 2022, compared to the stock’s closing value the week prior. Shares closed the week at $39.90 per share, representing a decrease of $0.56 per share, or 1.38 percent compared to the previous week’s closing value of $40.46.
gmauthority.com
GM Files To Trademark Envista Again For Upcoming Buick Crossover
Anticipation for the upcoming Buick Envista has been building, and now, GM Authority has just confirmed that General Motors has taken another step forward toward bringing the crossover to North America by filing to trademark the Envista nameplate in the United States. GM’s December 1st, 2022 filing is assigned serial...
gmauthority.com
BrightDrop Zevo 600 Production Begins At GM CAMI Plant
Full-scale production of the all-electric BrightDrop Zevo 600 delivery van is now underway at the GM CAMI plant in Ingersoll, Canada. The milestone was marked by a visit from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford. The launch of full-scale production for the BrightDrop Zevo 600 (previously...
gmauthority.com
Here’s When Refreshed 2024 Chevy Suburban Production Will Start
Currently in its twelfth generation, the Chevy Suburban is one of the longest-lasting nameplates in the United States. Following the reveal of a mid-cycle refresh, GM Authority has now learned when production of the refreshed 2024 Chevy Suburban will commence. GM Authority has exclusively learned that the start of regular...
gmauthority.com
GMC Sierra Discount Reaches $2,500 In December 2022
For December 2022, a GMC Sierra discount offers a $2,500 Purchase Allowance on the 2022 Sierra 1500 and 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 when selecting the turbocharged 2.7L I4 L3B gasoline engine, for current owners of a 2008 model year or newer vehicle or current lessees of a 2017 model year or newer vehicle.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Tahoe, Suburban Wireless Charging Available Again
Last month, GM Authority reported that some units of the 2023 Chevy Tahoe and 2023 Chevy Suburban would be built without their wireless phone charging feature. Now, the option is available once again. GM Authority has exclusively learned that the wireless phone charging feature (RPO Code K4C), which was originally...
gmauthority.com
BrightDrop Expands Business To Canada, Adds DHL To List Of Customers
BrightDrop just announced that it is adding DHL Express Canada to its customer portfolio, making Canada the company’s first international market. Looking ahead, DHL Express Canada is set to leverage the all-electric BrightDrop Zevo vans for its delivery fleet, as well as pilot the new BrightDrop Trace eCart, an electrically assisted pallet designed to easily and quickly move goods over short distances, reducing physical strain and fatigue for delivery drivers.
gmauthority.com
Here’s When 2024 Buick Encore GX Production Will Start
The mid-cycle refresh of the 2024 Buick Encore GX will feature a reworked front fascia, select styling changes out back, and a revised interior. For those wondering when the refreshed model will drop, GM Authority has learned that production will begin early next year. GM Authority sources close to the...
gmauthority.com
Buick Envision Among Best Vehicles To Fit Three Child Car Seats
The Buick Envision is the Tri-Shield brand’s two-row, five-passenger mid-size crossover, slotting in above the Buick Encore GX and below the Buick Enclave with regard to Buick’s vehicle lineup. Now, the Buick Envision has been recognized as a top vehicle for fitting three child seats across the second row.
gmauthority.com
GM Rewards Provides Insights On Card Rewards Programs
Throughout the 2022 calendar year, GM Authority has covered numerous aspects of the latest GM Rewards loyalty program, from the unique experiences on offer, to the sort of value that’s on offer, to the different cards available to customers. Now, in a new survey, GM is providing further insight into how customers are using their credit card rewards programs.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Express Configurator Live
The 2023 Chevy Express van is now available to configure at Chevrolet’s website. Now in its 20th model year, the Chevy Express van is once again available in a variety of models and layouts, including the 2023 Express Passenger van, and the 2023 Express Cargo van. The 2023 Chevy Express Passenger van starts at $42,300, while the 2023 Chevy Express Cargo van starts at $38,100. Configurations include the 2500 Regular Wheelbase, 2500 Extended Wheelbase, 3500 Regular Wheelbase, and 3500 Extended Wheelbase, while trim levels include WT, LS, and LT, depending on the model selected.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac XT4 Sales Leap 930 Percent During Q3 2022
Cadillac XT4 sales increased in the United States, Canada, and Mexico during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Cadillac XT4 deliveries totaled 5,838 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 930 percent compared to 567 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months of...
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Offers New Off-Road Readiness Package
Customers eager to take the 2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup into the dirt may be interested in the new Off-Road Readiness Package, which adds in a variety of trail-ready equipment perfect for exploring the great outdoors. The new Off-Road Readiness Package for the 2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup is tagged...
gmauthority.com
GMC Yukon Likely To Reach 250,000 Miles, Study Says
Often times, reliability and durability go hand-in-hand. When discussing both these attributes in vehicles, it can be hard not to mention body-on-frame, full-size SUVs like the GMC Yukon and GMC Yukon XL. In fact, the Yukon is so dependable, that it was recently ranked as one of the longest-lasting vehicles on the road today.
gmauthority.com
Here’s Why Your GMC Terrain May Have Reduced Engine Power
Certain examples of the GMC Terrain may exhibit a reduction in engine power. Now, a possible cause for this issue has been identified, as well as a related fix to be performed by a GM technician. Per a recent report by GM TechLink, some units of the 2018 through 2022...
gmauthority.com
2024 GMC Sierra HD To Offer GCW Alert System
With the introduction of a mid-cycle refresh for the 2024 GMC Sierra HD, the heavy duty pickup receives a long list of exterior, interior and technology upgrades. A notable feature is the all-new GCW Alert, which serves to measure gross combination weight while trailering. The GCW Alert system is a...
gmauthority.com
Here’s Why Your Chevy LCF May Have A Rear-Axle Clicking Noise
Some Chevy LCF (Chevy Low Cab Forward) customers may notice that their medium-duty truck makes a clicking or chattering noise around the rear of the vehicle while making tight turns. Now, a possible cause for this issue has been identified, as has a fix. According to a recent report from...
gmauthority.com
GM, UAW Come To Agreement At Bowling Green Plant, Strike Averted
The C8 Corvette Stingray and C8 Corvette Z06 have garnered attention and praise across the world for their healthy combination of relative-affordability, performance, and curb appeal. However, it’s important to recognize that the C8 wouldn’t exist if not for the workers at the GM Bowling Green plant in Kentucky. Previously, there was a dispute between GM and United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 2164 that threatened to close the plant, but now, an agreement has been found.
Comments / 0