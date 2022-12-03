The 2023 Chevy Express van is now available to configure at Chevrolet’s website. Now in its 20th model year, the Chevy Express van is once again available in a variety of models and layouts, including the 2023 Express Passenger van, and the 2023 Express Cargo van. The 2023 Chevy Express Passenger van starts at $42,300, while the 2023 Chevy Express Cargo van starts at $38,100. Configurations include the 2500 Regular Wheelbase, 2500 Extended Wheelbase, 3500 Regular Wheelbase, and 3500 Extended Wheelbase, while trim levels include WT, LS, and LT, depending on the model selected.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO