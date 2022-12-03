ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Guardian

Christmas Bloody Christmas review – Robo-Claus on the rampage

’Tis the season for genre film-makers and distributors to cash in with horror-themed Christmas movies. So if current hit Violent Night sounds a little too classy and mainstream, then here is this shoddily made but tinsel-bright gift for you, the cinematic equivalent of a cheap soap and body lotion set bought at the last minute. It’s serviceable, but not a lot of thought went into it.

