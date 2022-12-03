Read full article on original website
Keystone Heights man arrested for grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection resumes Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Former Cowboys QB Jon Kitna Arrested on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights Airport celebrates 80th anniversary with free eventZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
WCJB
Some residents at The Ridge at Gainesville out of power and internet during finals week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents of The Ridge at Gainesville student-living apartment complex are without power after a careless driver struck the electrical boxes on the side of a building early Sunday morning. The crash had no injuries, but took out power, hot water, and the fire sprinkler systems...
usf.edu
Homeless Micanopy couple weather a hurricane and tropical storm in a tent
Of the thousands of motorists who drive southbound Interstate 75 every day, hundreds take the Exit 374 ramp toward Micanopy, and they all pass Sharon James and Tim Rader. James and Rader have been “off and on” homeless for over 20 years and have been in Florida since 2016. They spend their days panhandling at the exit and return to their tent in the woods at night, where they weathered Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Area gas prices drop seven cents
Yet another week with significant drops in pump prices around the nation and the area. According to the AAA report on Monday, the national average price per gallon dropped 14 cents to $3.40. In Florida, the average fell 11 cents from $3.38 to $3.27 and from $3.50 to $3.43 in Gainesville.
WCJB
Faulty GRU sewage main caused a wastewater spill in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A faulty GRU force main led to a large wastewater spill in southwest Alachua County. The State Department of Environmental Protection reports the spill was located on the morning of December 5th in the woods close to SW 8th Avenue and I-75. An estimated 32,000 gallons...
wuft.org
A local cemetery in Cedar Key finds shocking discoveries about its history
CEDAR KEY, Fla. — Hurricanes are destructive forces of nature that take with it memories, valuables and for this Florida city, its history. The Cedar Key Historical Society started research on the Cedar Key Cemetery five years ago, where they found out that 30 unmarked graves were located there.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Guide to local holiday gifts
With Christmas, an annual diaspora sends family members and friends scrambling from state to state—some coming and some leaving Alachua County. But whether you’re trying to grab up a few more stocking stuffers or still need an obligatory gift for that distant family member who’s showing up this year, we’ve compiled some resources for your easy.
'Operation Young Guns' nets hundreds of arrests in Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An initiative put forth by the Seventh Judicial Circuit has generated 200 criminal cases, 190 defendants and over 570 charges for gun-related crimes. The Seventh Judicial Circuit started the initiative, called 'Operation Young Guns', back in May to address the dramatic increase in gun violence involving young adults.
riverbendnews.org
Tragic Live Oak collision results in death
Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported a deadly crash in Suwannee County. On Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. The accident occurred on State Road 51 and County Road 250 near Live Oak. Troopers say the crash involved a vehicle with several occupants and a motorcycle. The motorcycle, whose driver was...
mainstreetdailynews.com
2 injured in 2-vehicle crash south of Alachua
Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) crews extricated two people involved in a collision south of Alachua on Tuesday morning. According to an ACFR release, the accident occurred at the intersection of NW 78th Avenue and County Road 235 at 6:40 a.m. A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release stated a 28-year-old...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Columbia County crash claims Melbourne man
A 61-year-old Melbourne man died when he failed to negotiate a turn onto the US 41 exit off Interstate 10 and collided with a tree Monday. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the man was driving an SUV west on I-10 at 8:50 p.m. when he went onto the US 41 exit, left the ramp onto the grass shoulder and hit a tree.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Trio of Florida players officially enter transfer portal to open Day 2
A trio of Florida players, including cornerback Avery Helm, WR Daejon Reynolds and RB Lorenzo Lingard, announced they would be officially entering the transfer portal Tuesday morning. For those counting at home, that makes 9 Florida players who have entered the transfer portal this year, 5 of which have come...
WCJB
Marion County precautionary water boil notice
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents of Marion County are under a precautionary water boil notice. Marion County Utility Officials issued this notice for people who live in Hunters Trace and Pine Ridge Estates after a temporary drop in water pressure. Customers in these communities should use bottled water or...
WCJB
Marion County Commission will meet to consider a crematorium on property zoned as residential
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners will consider approving a crematorium on property zoned as residential on Tuesday. Ocala Memorial Gardens requested a special permit to build a crematory. This would be with an existing funeral home and cemetery in a single-family dwelling zone. They would build on an...
WCJB
Crash on I-10 in Columbia County left one person dead
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are reported a deadly crash on I-10 near mile marker 301. That is in the five points area north of Lake City. The vehicle was headed west on I-10 Monday night around 9 p.m. This is when they exited the interstate...
Fleming Island motorcyclist pronounced dead after accident on I-295, Florida Highway Patrol says
A 67-year-old motorcyclist from Fleming Island was killed Sunday afternoon after a crash on Interstate 295, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. A Fleming Island man died due to a motorcycle accident on I-295 Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.Photo byGetty Images.
WCJB
Woman arrested for setting dog on fire in Gainesville, filming the crime
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested a homeless woman accused of lighting a dog on fire in an apparent act of revenge against the dog’s owner. According to the arrest report, Tequila Atkins, 37, of Ocala, was taking care of two dogs that belonged to a man she was dating last Thursday in the area of the Walgreens on East University Avenue. Atkins was reportedly upset with the man.
WCJB
Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating shots fired at Silver Springs Shores home
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting after shots were fired at a home in Silver Springs Shores. Deputies say it happened at a home on Palm Road near Maricamp and Oak Road around 3:30 Tuesday morning. Forensic vans and deputies are on scene...
WCJB
Gainesville residents on alert after rash of car burglaries near UF campus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville residents were in for some not so pleasant surprises this past week. Gainesville and University of Florida Police say they’re responding to a rise in smash and grab break-ins. Burglars broke into more than 30 cars in several different complexes along Southwest 13th Street early...
Jacksonville man arrested for trespassing at Orange Park business, deputies say
A Jacksonville man was arrested Thursday on charges of trespassing and possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, deputies said. According to the arrest report, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to At Home, a home and decor department store located at 1919 Wells Road in Orange Park, at approximately 9:13 p.m. Thursday in reference to trespassing.
