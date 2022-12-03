ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
usf.edu

Homeless Micanopy couple weather a hurricane and tropical storm in a tent

Of the thousands of motorists who drive southbound Interstate 75 every day, hundreds take the Exit 374 ramp toward Micanopy, and they all pass Sharon James and Tim Rader. James and Rader have been “off and on” homeless for over 20 years and have been in Florida since 2016. They spend their days panhandling at the exit and return to their tent in the woods at night, where they weathered Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole.
MICANOPY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Area gas prices drop seven cents

Yet another week with significant drops in pump prices around the nation and the area. According to the AAA report on Monday, the national average price per gallon dropped 14 cents to $3.40. In Florida, the average fell 11 cents from $3.38 to $3.27 and from $3.50 to $3.43 in Gainesville. 
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Guide to local holiday gifts

With Christmas, an annual diaspora sends family members and friends scrambling from state to state—some coming and some leaving Alachua County. But whether you’re trying to grab up a few more stocking stuffers or still need an obligatory gift for that distant family member who’s showing up this year, we’ve compiled some resources for your easy.
GAINESVILLE, FL
riverbendnews.org

Tragic Live Oak collision results in death

Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported a deadly crash in Suwannee County. On Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. The accident occurred on State Road 51 and County Road 250 near Live Oak. Troopers say the crash involved a vehicle with several occupants and a motorcycle. The motorcycle, whose driver was...
LIVE OAK, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

2 injured in 2-vehicle crash south of Alachua

Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) crews extricated two people involved in a collision south of Alachua on Tuesday morning. According to an ACFR release, the accident occurred at the intersection of NW 78th Avenue and County Road 235 at 6:40 a.m. A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release stated a 28-year-old...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Columbia County crash claims Melbourne man

A 61-year-old Melbourne man died when he failed to negotiate a turn onto the US 41 exit off Interstate 10 and collided with a tree Monday. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the man was driving an SUV west on I-10 at 8:50 p.m. when he went onto the US 41 exit, left the ramp onto the grass shoulder and hit a tree.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Trio of Florida players officially enter transfer portal to open Day 2

A trio of Florida players, including cornerback Avery Helm, WR Daejon Reynolds and RB Lorenzo Lingard, announced they would be officially entering the transfer portal Tuesday morning. For those counting at home, that makes 9 Florida players who have entered the transfer portal this year, 5 of which have come...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Marion County precautionary water boil notice

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents of Marion County are under a precautionary water boil notice. Marion County Utility Officials issued this notice for people who live in Hunters Trace and Pine Ridge Estates after a temporary drop in water pressure. Customers in these communities should use bottled water or...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Crash on I-10 in Columbia County left one person dead

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are reported a deadly crash on I-10 near mile marker 301. That is in the five points area north of Lake City. The vehicle was headed west on I-10 Monday night around 9 p.m. This is when they exited the interstate...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Woman arrested for setting dog on fire in Gainesville, filming the crime

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested a homeless woman accused of lighting a dog on fire in an apparent act of revenge against the dog’s owner. According to the arrest report, Tequila Atkins, 37, of Ocala, was taking care of two dogs that belonged to a man she was dating last Thursday in the area of the Walgreens on East University Avenue. Atkins was reportedly upset with the man.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy