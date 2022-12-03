ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Greater Milwaukee Today

Midnight Magic in Mukwonago

MUKWONAGO — The Mukwonago Chamber of Commerce put on their annual Midnight Magic event this past weekend. Festivities actually started on Wednesday at the Mukwonago Community Library with the tree lighting ceremony. Saturday was packed full of many activities for the local community and visitors from all over to...
MUKWONAGO, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha parade memorial; Generac, Meijer donate thousands

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The city of Waukesha received two corporate donations Tuesday morning, Dec. 6 for its permanent parade memorial. Generac donated $15,000 while Meijer wrote a check for $5,000. A city spokesman said Meijer employees voted for the memorial as the project they wanted to support this year. Fundraising...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Hartford’s Midnight Madness promises late-night deals on Friday

HARTFORD — Hartford’s annual Midnight Madness shopping event will be held this Friday, from 6 p.m. to 11:55 p.m., in downtown Hartford. Whether purchasing last-minute gifts or just starting out the shopping season, Hartford’s Midnight Madness provides people with a number of options late into the evening.
HARTFORD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Community comes together for 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade

WAUKESHA — Massive amounts of people lined the streets on Sunday for the 2022 City of Waukesha Christmas Parade. Law enforcement was out in full force to keep parade goers safe. Everything went off without a hitch. People held #WaukeshaStrong signs and other forms of remembrance for the lives...
WAUKESHA, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Dine Out Weekend supports Waukesha Parade Memorial Fund

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Some businesses in Waukesha are hosting Dine Out Weekend to raise money for the Waukesha Parade Memorial Fund. Pat’s Rib Place was one of the restaurants participating. The owner, Alicia Hayes, said 10% of their proceeds will go toward supporting the fund. “We have lived...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hot holiday craze; give 'Pilk' a try

MILWAUKEE - The hottest holiday craze is not what goes under your tree – but into your glass. Pilk, the combination of milk and Pepsi, may have just gone viral. But is actually been around since the days of Laverne and Shirley. The FOX6 WakeUp team gave it a try.
MILWAUKEE, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Man Breaks Into a Closed Bar, Makes a Pizza and Has a Drink

A Wisconsin man broke into a local bar after hours, and decided to make himself a pizza and have a cocktail. PATCH. Waukesha, Wi police responded to an interesting one...after hours. Imagine this, you get a call to respond to a local bar...but it's after it has closed for the evening, and there is a smell of delicious food when the cops walk in.
WAUKESHA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Foundry 45 is your dream-come-true venue in the heart of the Kettle Moraine

Washington County, WI – Foundry 45, 9480 Hwy 45, Kewaskum, is a sophisticated, industrial-chic venue in the heart of the Kettle Moraine. You will find a beautiful outdoor terrace, as well as indoor and outdoor lounge seating areas for weddings, corporate gatherings, special occasions, and so much more. The...
KEWASKUM, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

A visit from the North Pole

SLINGER — Santa, along with Mrs. Claus, his elves and reindeer, visited Slinger High School from the North Pole during Saturday’s Breakfast With Santa event hosted by the Slinger Rotary Club. The event included story time with Mrs. Claus, face painting, arts and crafts with the elves, and...
SLINGER, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County ‘Shop with a Sheriff,' Pewaukee Meijer hosts

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - With $125 and an empty cart, 14 Waukesha County kids could buy anything they wanted during the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department's "Shop with a Sheriff" event Sunday, Dec. 4. The experience may have been the greatest gift. Born together on Christmas Eve, 7-year-old twins Magnum and Knox...
CBS 58

Watching for wet snow on Friday

All eyes are on Friday as a storm system moves in from the southwest. Our computer models we use are starting to line up with a track; however, that hasn't fully been established. A storm track is important to nail down snowfall totals. Here's what we know right now. Rain...
MILWAUKEE, WI

