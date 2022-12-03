ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

The Pierce County Council wants to debate the future of Canyon Road. They’re too late

By Matt Driscoll
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o3BrZ_0jWE4iub00

The damage has been done. The monster has been created.

That’s why it’s so maddening now — many years later — to listen to the Pierce County Council debate the future of Canyon Road East, yet again.

Drive the straight-shot corridor, from East Pioneer on the outskirts of Puyallup all the way up to 200th Street East near Frederickson , and you’ll be bombarded by signs of change and so-called progress. As you cross 72nd Street, straw lines the torn-up side of the road, signaling a coming expansion from three lanes to five. At points, you’ll contend with as many as seven lanes of traffic. By the time Canyon meets its terminus outside Graham and Elk Plain, you will have navigated congestion and large intersections while passing strip malls, weed shops, fast food joints, single-family housing developments and several chain auto parts stores.

In short, it’s a burgeoning version of Meridian on South Hill, one of the most egregious examples of poor planning and wasteland sprawl Pierce County has to offer.

It’s also exactly what the original proponents of the Canyon Road Regional Connection Project — which dates back decades and envisioned protecting Frederickson as a hub for family-wage industrial jobs connected to the Port of Tacoma via an expanded Canyon Road freight corridor — promised we wouldn’t get.

Why am I rehashing this now? In early October, the County Council voted against pursuing a $30 million grant that could be a small part of the funding puzzle to finally completing the long-envisioned Canyon Road corridor, extending it over the Puyallup River and into Fife, where industrial freight could easily make its way to the port. On a council with a progressive Democratic majority, the vote was along party lines.

Ignoring the history for a moment, the skepticism voiced by current liberal council members like Derek Young and Ryan Mello is reasonable enough. Should Pierce County really tie up millions more dollars in scarce transportation money on a five-lane highway across the Puyallup Valley, given the county’s other transportation needs and deficiencies? Do massive road projects like this align with the county’s other goals, including reducing carbon emissions? Should the project be smaller? With the construction of the state Route 167 extension making it easier for freight cargo to reach the Port of Tacoma, is it still necessary? Even if we wanted to, do we have the money to finish the Canyon Road project as originally envisioned?

They’re all fair questions to ask, and all of them should be asked, even if it’s sure to strike conservatives as righteous liberal posturing.

But here’s the thing: It’s too late. For anyone with roots in this area, it’s impossible to view the potential final piece of the Canyon Road project in a singular vacuum, nor should we expect anyone to try. Talk of Canyon Road will always come back to what’s already been built, and the damage that’s been done. Regardless of what happens from here, Canyon Road has become exactly what previous leaders pledged to prevent, a repeat of the same land-use mistakes Pierce County has made so many times before.

For newcomers, it’s important to grasp what the Canyon Road project was supposed to deliver, which can easily be lost in the sense of inevitably that comes with growth and slow change. The vision was to establish Frederickson as an industrial center and economic driver, while utilizing expanded Canyon Road primarily as a commerce corridor — and not simply another massive sprawl creator slicing into the hinterlands. In other words, it was about jobs — good jobs — and connecting Frederickson to the port.

So how did it go wrong? The same way it always goes wrong in unincorporated Pierce County, through lax zoning, a scarcity of foresight and the same lack of critical questioning from leaders that have doomed so many high-profile projects (the Joint Base Highway comes to mind). For the original vision to materialize, leaders over the last three decades would have had to do something unheard of in these parts: Say no to developers and put strict limits on what can be built. They would have had to curtail the vast expansion of never-ending tract housing, and eschewed automobile-centric strip-mall designs.

They did none of that and said yes to all of it. What Pierce County residents are left with is yet another example of how not to grow.

Today, after you travel all eight miles of Canyon Road, you end up in Frederickson. There, the Frederickson Town Center commercial development continues to expand. There’s industry, sure, but lately it’s been mostly warehouses and Amazon distribution centers being built, which are a far cry from the family-wage jobs that were supposed to arrive. Mostly it looks and feels a whole lot like another ill-placed, contiguous ‘burb in the making. Twenty years ago, Frederickson was home to just under 6,000 people . As of the 2020 Census, it was home to nearly 25,000 , and it’s expected to keep growing.

All of this brings us full circle, back to the County Council’s fresh misgivings over the final piece of the Canyon Road Regional Connection Project. Is it complicated? Sure. Is hindsight 20/20? I guess.

Should our current elected leaders evaluate the envisioned completion of Canyon Road using everything we know today? They’d be negligent not to.

Still, there was a time to get this right and deliver on the full promise of good-paying industrial jobs Pierce County desperately needs while preventing unrepentant sprawl.

That time has passed. It was a long time ago.

Now, debating the future of Canyon Road mostly feels like an attempt to add a footnote to history that’s already been written.

Comments / 7

eombong
3d ago

question is: with this debacle in mind, why are we then still paying into tax when there is clear evidence of misappropriation, mishandling and no accountability? Talk about about a broken agenda. So, what's in it for the hard working U.S. Citizens?

Reply
4
baby d
3d ago

Bill Gates bought out the farmland along canyon road and he's the one who built those warehouses. and because the county is greedy for tax money you're allowing warehouses rather than keep the land.officials are terrible at finishing a project that they started. they spent too much at the Port of Tacoma and their tolling it.they're talking about building an airport lol. but they can't finish this project that they started. there is too much growth out there. I keep saying that we need to expand the roads to accommodate the traffic or why don't they just stop expanding houses. we don't need more people moving here. there is no more room at the end. they have killed our trees in our farmlands. whatever Green space we have we need to keep as a sanctuary for the animals. frederickson's wiped out too many trees as well as the surrounding areas. they keep complaining that we lose our green cap

Reply(1)
3
@realKandy
3d ago

MD...your "visions" arent making any sense. Keep Canyon rd simply industrial use? Ignore living in the area? I suppose you're all in the camp of "high density" housing....packing people in high rise apts like sardines?!Cant we do both?

Reply
2
Related
Chronicle

Lewis County Coroner Identifies Man Found Dead in Fort Borst Park

Investigators have yet to determine the cause and manner of death for a 25-year-old Centralia man who was found dead in Fort Borst Park on Saturday. The Lewis County Coroner’s Office positively identified the man Tuesday morning as Griffyn Dollarhyde. Lewis County 911 Communications received a call from a...
CENTRALIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia landowner seeking to build fourplexes on Deschutes Parkway property

The Olympia Site Plan Review Committee held a presubmission hearing on a project at 500 Deschutes Parkway SW with three housing fourplexes. According to the property owner and applicant for the project, Sean Threatt, they intend to build three fourplexes in phases. For phase 1, two fourplexes will be built in the northern part of the property, and for phase 2, build the third fourplex in the southern portion.
OLYMPIA, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

911 | Capitol Hill mail theft suspect, flipped Jeep on 10th Ave E, and East Precinct cops make a car prowl bust — outside the East Precinct

See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle. Flipped Jeep: 10th Ave E was briefly closed to traffic Monday morning after a Jeep reportedly...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Orchard Street – Lakewood Drive Corridor Design Virtual Public Meeting December 15

City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma is holding a virtual public meeting to share proposed concepts for corridor improvements along Orchard Street and Lakewood Drive. This is a major arterial that provides vital mobility to Tacoma, University Place, and Lakewood, between South 56th and South 74th streets. The public meeting will be held on Thursday, December 15, from noon – 1 PM via Zoom webinar.
TACOMA, WA
thetacomaledger.com

Loss of vital businesses on Pacific Avenue may explain enrollment numbers

Stopping at Granola’s for frozen yogurt, grabbing a pair of oddly-shaped ‘70s sunglasses at UXC, getting a haircut at London’s On The Ave, buying a Tacoma beanie at Bleach, seeing a show at The Swiss – watching bustling groups of students laughing and running to catch the Link – this is a vision of Downtown Tacoma that is long gone. All of these businesses are now closed.
TACOMA, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
8K+
Followers
269
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy