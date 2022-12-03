Read full article on original website
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersFreeport, IL
MyStateline.com
Two men shot early Tuesday morning in Rockford
Police are searching for the shooter who pulled the trigger on two men early Tuesday morning in Rockford.
What Do Trees On Top Of Buildings Mean In Illinois?
Ever see something in an odd place and wonder if it's random or if there is some sort of hidden meaning? Maybe you noticed a porch light illuminating a color other than a basic plain LED white and wondered why. There's also the suspicious hidden meaning behind purple fence posts. If you see them within close proximity, you need to go the other way immediately.
When is the new Beefaroo going to open?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It's been a long time coming, but Beefaroo says its new location, at 1680 N. Alpine Road, is on target to open just before Christmas. The new restaurant, located in the Highcrest Centre across the street from Edgebrook, has been in the works for more than a year. The Rockford Zoning […]
Dense fog this morning; otherwise quiet today with rain/snow Thursday night/Friday – Greg
The latest forecast from News 3 Now.
lbmjournal.com
Beacon opens Rockford, Illinois location
HERNDON, Va. — Beacon announced that it has opened a greenfield location in Rockford, Illinois. The branch establishes service to customers in the growing Rockford metro area, adding to Beacon's 14 branches in Illinois. The Rockford branch is stocked with residential roofing, commercial roofing and complementary products, including...
MyStateline.com
Rockford says final goodbye to beloved former teacher Glenn Patterson
Glenn Patterson built a name for himself as an educator and mentor to kids across the City of Rockford.
MyStateline.com
Winnebago Sheriff: No foul play suspected in South Meridian death
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department said that it does not suspect foul play in a death on Saturday.
MyStateline.com
There's a scam for puppies?
The Better Business Bureau is warning people of puppy scams ahead of the holidays.
MyStateline.com
Police dogs trained to find hidden cell phones in Winnebago County Jail
Jails across the country are in a constant battle to keep contraband out of the hands of inmates.
MyStateline.com
'Sesame Street' legend Bob McGrath dies at 90
Bob McGrath, an actor, musician and children's author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on the children's show "Sesame Street" has died at the age of 90.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Accident With Possible Extrication Needed
Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Winnebago County. Initial reports are saying that it happened overnight. At the time of writing this, Officials have not yet released any information on the incident.
Propane truck rolls over, bursts into flames on Rockford I-39/US 20 exit ramp
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police said a propane truck rolled over and caught fire, shutting the Interstate 39 northbound to US 20 exit ramp on Tuesday morning. ISP said the incident happened around 9:05 a.m. A plume of smoke could be seen coming from the fully engulfed vehicle, but police said no injuries […]
New Dairy Queen coming to Belvidere
BELVIDERE, Ill (WTVO) — A new DQ Grill & Chill location is coming to Belvidere. Dairy Queen announced the groundbreaking for the new restaurant will take place on Friday, December 9th at 10:30 a.m. The location is set to go in at 1610 North State Street, near Taco Bell and across the street from the […]
Thieves in Illinois Stole a $45,000 Tractor, But No One Can Figure Out How
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help locating a $45,000 tractor that was stolen from Meridian Implement in Rockford last week, and many people are wondering; how did the thieves pull this off?. One BIG Tractor Job. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department, a Mahindra...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: OSF Struck By Gunfire
Sources are reporting a shooting incident. OSF and Rockford PD have not released any information. Sources said that on Saturday, multiple shots were fired. During the incident, at least one window at OSF was struck by the gunfire. The bullet went through the window, and into a nearby wall.
MyStateline.com
44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory illness
Respiratory illness is on the rise across the United States, with 44 states now experiencing high levels amid a worsening flu season.
MyStateline.com
Cold front tonight brings bitter cold and strong winds
Now that November is over, we can look back at some of the statistics of how that month compared to normal. High temperatures were just a bit higher than normal. with our average high coming in just above 50°. Meanwhile our snowfall totals for last month were spot on for what we expect to see in November.
Rockford woman brought to hospital after fiery crash
LINDENWOOD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 51-year-old Rockford woman was taken to the hospital after she was involved in a DUI crash Monday. Ogle County Deputies, along with Lynn Scott EMS, were called to the intersection of N. Illinois Route 251 and E. Lindenwood Road around 6:07 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash with injuries, according to […]
Illinois Police Add Another Warning To Their Holiday Driving Tips
With the holidays in full swing, Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation to remind motorists about the dangers of impaired driving. From December 16th through January 2nd, law enforcement across Illinois will step up enforcement efforts with a high visibility "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" and "Drive High/ Get a DUI." traffic safety campaign.
MyStateline.com
Treating ourselves and our pets this season with Circle of Wellness
We’re continuing our holiday gift guide with Circle of Wellness and Leila Macqueen is giving us a tour on the amazing services they are offering this season. Leila shares that getting a loved one a gift certificate to Circle of Wellness would make an amazing gift and they offer services for your pets too.
