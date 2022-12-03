After Linda Slaten was murdered in 1981, her sons Jeff and Tim spent almost 40 years hoping their mother's case would get solved. Take a look inside the investigation. On the morning of Sept. 4, 1981, the Lakeland, Florida, police were called to an apartment complex where they found the body of 31-year-old Linda Slaten. She had been raped and strangled with a wire coat hanger while her two sons Jeff, 15, and Tim, 12, slept in the other rooms. The killer had entered through her bedroom window.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO