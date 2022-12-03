Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
FFA Students Team Up With Second Harvest
Camden, Tenn.–Benton County Schools’ FFA students partnered with Second Harvest to build garden boxes at the Camden distribution center. The boxes will be used to grow fresh fruit and vegetables for Second Harvest food boxes.
radionwtn.com
Jimmy M. “Sally” Emerson
Jimmy M. “Sally” Emerson, 90, of Como, Tennessee, died Friday, December 2, 2022 at his residence. He was born Saturday, December 19, 1931, in Henry Co., Tennessee, to Claude Maxwell Emerson and Beulah Z Allen Emerson, who both preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
radionwtn.com
Obion County Schools Ready For Christmas
Union City, Tenn.–Obion County Schools Communications Director Lauren Kendall has completed setting up and decorating the Obion County Schools’ Christmas trees. These will be on display at the Obion County Public Library until the beginning of the New Year. This is the second year that the display has been set up. The display consists of seven small trees, each representing a school within the Obion County Schools System, and one large tree, decorated with ornaments from each of the schools, which represents the district as a whole. The two high schools are on both sides of the district tree and sit just a little higher than the feeder schools. The display took almost 4 ½ hours to complete and is located in the center of the library across from the circulation desk.
radionwtn.com
Danny “Mack” McCutcheon
Danny “Mack” McCutcheon, 49, of Paris, Tennessee, died Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Huntingdon, Tennessee. He was a truck driver. Danny enjoyed woodworking and loved golfing, bowling, and fishing. He was a member of Freedom Fellowship in Paris. Danny was born Tuesday, May 22,...
radionwtn.com
Margie Young Armbruster
Margie Young Armbruster, 97, of Murray, Kentucky, died this month at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at White -Ranson Funeral Home, with burial following at East view Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at...
radionwtn.com
Judith Lynn Steele
Judith Lynn Steele, 66, of Paris, Tennessee, died Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Methodist Hospital North in Memphis, Tennessee. She retired from the Henry County Highway Department in Paris. Judith was born Monday, April 9, 1956, in Paris, Tennessee, to the late Garner Lester Warren and the late Haweda Lucille...
WBBJ
New member joins Jackson City Council
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson City Council elected a new member on Monday. Tuesday, the city council elected Richard Donnell to replace Ernest Brooks II. Donnell was very happy to be part of the council, and he said he plans to work in specific areas to grow his district.
WBBJ
Pat Brown School founder, instructor dies at age of 81
JACKSON, Tenn. — One dance company is mourning the loss of their founder and instructor. After moving to Jackson and opening her own studio, she touched the lives of many dance students in the city. “Being away from the studio, probably. Not being able to teach other kids and...
radionwtn.com
Jose David “Jay” Ventura
Jose David “Jay” Ventura, 23, passed away 2:52 p.m. Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Greenwich Hospital in Connecticut. Jay was born on Tuesday, March 9, 1999, in Mount Pleasant, New York, son of Tirsa Salome Borrayes, of Union City, and Jose Dolores Ventura, who preceded him in death Monday, October 2, 2006.
radionwtn.com
Paris Landing Marina Shines With Holiday Spirit
Buchanan, Tenn.–The boats at the Paris Landing State Park Marina are feeling the holiday spirit as lights and decorations are starting to appear. More boats will be decorated this week as preparations are made for a Christmas Boat Parade on December 23. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
This Massive Drive-Through Light Show in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
radionwtn.com
240 Children Served By Cops & Kids Shopping Trip
Paris, Tenn.–There were a lot of excited kids on hand for the annual Cops and Kids Christmas Shopping Trip Saturday. The event is held each year and is sponsored by the FOP Tennessee-Kentucky Lake Lodge 17. This year, 240 children were treated during the shopping trip. Each child could...
wnbjtv.com
Caroline Ray's Outlet Mall now open in Lexington!
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- Caroline Rays Outlet Mall is new to Lexington but its owner Courtney Chaney isn’t new to the outlet business, “Me and my mother used to be vendors and I decided I didn't want to be a vendor anymore...and I just had the idea and two months later it's here," she said.
WBBJ
Silver Alert issued for Haywood County woman
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a Silver Alert has been issued for a Haywood County woman. The alert from the TBI says that Donna Rider has a condition that may prevent her from being able to get home safely. They say she may be...
WBBJ
UPDATE: Carroll County missing man found
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing person. The sheriff’s office says that around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Erik J. Allen, 40, walked away from his home on Maytown Road in Huntingdon. The sheriff’s office says that...
radionwtn.com
Henry County Moves Forward With Voting Center Proposal
Paris, Tenn.–After much discussion and preparation over the past couple of years, the Henry County Board of Elections voted unanimously Monday evening to move forward with voting centers for the county. The voting center proposal has evolved through election cycles, a public input meeting and a checklist of items...
radionwtn.com
Third Gibson County Murder Suspect Captured In Paris
Paris, Tenn.–U.S. Marshals and Paris Police captured a man wanted for a Gibson County homicide today in Paris. The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force announced the third of three suspects in a November 30 homicide in Gibson County. Johnny Yarbrough, age 38, of Dyer, was captured at a...
WBBJ
Jackson man to serve 78 years for murder, weapon charges
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man has been sentenced to 78 years in prison, according to a news release from District Attorney General Jody Pickens. According to the release, Ambreia Washington was found to be the person responsible for a shooting at the North Royal apartments in east Jackson on June 10, 2021.
WBBJ
Humboldt home left with fire, water damage
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, the Humboldt Fire Department responded to what they called a room and contents fire in a house on Osborne Street. Fire department officials say they believe an electrical fire began in an upstairs bedroom. From the bedroom the fire quickly moved to the attic.
radionwtn.com
New Johnsonville Man Arrested For Benton Co. Fire
An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Humphreys County man on charges in connection with a fire earlier this week. On December 4th, TBI agents joined the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a camper fire, which...
