You couldn't give it away to me. I want nothing to do with any product this family sells, promotes or is in collaboration with.yall wanna keep paying for their mansions and luxurious vacations ? go for it....

seventeen.com

Kendall Jenner's Suede Shearling Jacket Is the It-Girl Coat You Need This Winter

Kendall Jenner, the reigning queen of effortless street style, knows what it takes to craft a chic winter outfit. The 🔑 to her perfectly curated, cold-weather wardrobe? Popping a statement jacket on top of basics. Over the years, the supermodel has not-so-subtly hinted that her go-to piece is a...
SheKnows

Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly Entertaining the Idea of Spending the Holidays With Tristan Thompson & Their Kids

After everything Tristan Thompson has put Khloé Kardashian through, her selflessness and admirable ability to rise above for the sake of their children is wildly impressive. According to Hollywood Life, Thompson “has expressed interest” in spending the holidays as a family with Khloé and their kids, daughter True, 4, and still-publicly-unnamed Baby Boy Thompson, 3 months. A source close to the Kardashian-Jenner family shared, “Khloé hasn’t completely made up her mind yet, but she feels like it would be no problem celebrating together as a family.” They continued to explain that Halloween was a successful test run for the ex-couple “because...
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram

Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
E! News

Coach Flash Deal: Save 72% On This Leather Tote Bag, Which Comes in 4 Colors

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
E! News

See How Kim Kardashian Is Preparing for the Holidays With Her 4 Kids

Watch: See How Kim Kardashian & Her 4 Kids Decorate for the Holidays. Kim Kardashian's household did not skimp on the holiday spirit. The SKKN founder gave a glimpse into the decorations inside her home for the upcoming Christmas holiday, sharing that her eldest daughter North, 9, was behind decorating the Elf on the Shelf set-ups for her younger siblings, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Just Showed So Much Skin On The Red Carpet In A Backless, Sideless Black Dress

Kylie Jenner’s style has really leveled up these past few months, as she has been giving us one sartorial hit after another not just on the red carpet but in her day-to-day life too. The black leather mini skirt she wore with a one-shouldered floral blouse while going out to dinner in New York instantly springs to mind, as does the casual yet sexy jeans with the unbuttoned risqué cardigan ‘fit she wore while on an NYC lunch date with older sister Kendall Jenner. And the super-revealing dress she wore on her most recent red carpet might be the most spectacular of all!
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital

The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
wegotthiscovered.com

Kanye West says he ‘caught’ Kim Kardashian with NBA icon Chris Paul

For some unintelligible, indecipherable, nonsensical reason, Kanye West has decided to throw ex-wife Kim Kardashian under the bus in his public downfall, claiming he caught her sleeping with NBA legend Chris Paul. In a quick succession of tweets seemingly prepping for his booting from the platform, West promised to “break...
TODAY.com

Skinny jeans are 'out' — but these 12 editors' picks will never leave our closets

We hate to break it to you, but the internet has officially deemed skinny jeans uncool. And although we love us some wide-leg pants, millennials and Gen Zers have pitted against each other in an online debate on this specific sartorial choice. However, trends be damned — the Shop TODAY team won't be giving up our tried-and-true skinnies anytime soon.
realitytitbit.com

Khloé struggles to be on camera behind Kylie Jenner and Kourtney posing

Kylie Jenner enjoyed a visit of from special guests at the Kylie Cosmetics offices, and they were none other than her famous sisters – Khloé, Kourtney and Kendall. Of course, they had to record a video for the mogul’s TikTok. The Kardashians have been at the top...
Floor8

Reason for Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker split revealed

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker just couldn't make it work. Just a day after multiple outlets confirmed the celebrity pair quietly broke up last month, a source close to Kendall dished on what exactly led to the two calling it quits once more. "Their schedules weren't lining up," the insider...
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one game-changing shampoo from a beloved French brand is now deeply discounted. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it...
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey's See-Through Catsuit Is Actually a Wedding Dress

Lori Harvey arrived at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell in an Off-White creation imagined by the late Virgil Abloh. The balaclava gown, passed on to his successor Ib Kamara to finish, consists of three fragile tulle layers, including a catsuit, sheer dress, and balaclava that attaches to gloved sleeves. Harvey's stylist Elly Karamoh worked with the fashion house to source the design for the event, which took place on Nov. 12 in West Hollywood.
