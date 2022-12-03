This is WA state’s favorite Christmas movie, and the most popular in the country

As the holiday season is in full swing and you prepare to watch your favorite seasonal movies, a recent report has found the most popular Christmas movie by state, and Washington’s pick is sure to bring some laughs.

A recent report from Wishlisted , a lifestyle product and review website used IMDb’s list of the Top 100 Christmas movies of all-time , and Google Trends to find which movies are the most popular in each state.

After searching the 25 movies, Wishlisted found that only eight were states’ favorites and searched for the most: “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “The Shop Around the Corner,” “Love Actually,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” “Die Hard,” “Edward Scissorhands,” and “Gremlins.”

Washington state’s most popular Christmas movie

Washington state’s most searched-for Christmas movie was “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” The movie is known for lead actor Chevy Chase, whose character tries to create the perfect family Christmas, but it quickly goes wrong. From a wild squirrel getting into the house, a family visiting from out of town, an electrified cat and a Christmas tree catching on fire, this movie is beloved for its wacky humor.

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” was also the most popular Christmas movie in the United States, as it was the most searched-for movie in 40 states.

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” can be streamed online through HBOMax .

Most popular Christmas movies in the United States

“It’s a Wonderful Life” was the country’s second-most popular Christmas movie and the most popular in Alaska, Idaho, Wyoming and Hawaii. The movie was also in the top five most popular movies in 38 other states. “It’s a Wonderful Life,” the story of a man who gets a second chance at life with help from his guardian angel and friends on Christmas eve, can be streamed online through Amazon Prime Video .

The third-most popular movie in the United States was “Die Hard,” followed by “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Home Alone.”

Wondering where you can stream your favorite Christmas movies this year? McClatchy has put together a holiday movie streaming guide for you.

