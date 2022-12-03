ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24/7 Wall St.

Best Countries To Move To

By John Harrington
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gRkHR_0jWE46eM00 It seems like each day we receive reports of new archeological discoveries that expand our knowledge of humanity’s movement from place to place. Many of these findings have pushed back the timeline of when people moved.

In the 21st century, with technological breakthroughs, ever-improving communication, better opportunities for travel as well as a rise in the living standards around the world, even more people have moved to live in another country. (Here are the 15 countries Americans are moving to the most .)

To find the best countries to move to, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the World Expat Index , produced by expat insurance company William Russell. The report ranks the countries on quality of life for people who have moved there using an index that consists of four main categories: happiness, health, labor, and quality of life. The highest possible score in each of the four subcategories is 10, with the maximum overall score for the index being 40. We listed the 22 countries that scored at least a 20 in the Expat Index.

The Scandinavian countries occupy the top three positions on the list. Finland and Norway retained their positions in first and third, but the big mover was Sweden, which climbed to second from seventh. Sweden ranks fourth and fifth in happiness and health, respectively.

Eight of the first 10 slots and 17 of the 22 countries listed are European nations. The highest non-Scandinanvian country on the list is Austria. Though the Alpine country slipped to fourth from second overall, Austria scores in the top 10 in all four categories. (Find out which are the countries with the best paid leave for new parents .)

New Zealand and Australia rank fifth and sixth, respectively. New Zealand rose four places to ninth. Australia and New Zealand rank first and second in total happiness score.

As for the United States, America ranks 27th on the Expat Index list and is therefore not included here. Still, the U.S. ranks ninth in the total happiness score.

Click here to see the best countries to move to.

Click here to read our detailed methodology.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45mmH5_0jWE46eM00

22. Czech Republic
> World expat score: 20.3/40
> Total happiness score: 4.4/10 -- #33 best out of 53
> Total labor score: 4.5/10 -- #20 best out of 53
> Total health score: 5.6/10 -- #16 best out of 53
> Total quality of life score score: 5.8/10 -- #17 best out of 53
> Share of population that are expats (2019): 5.1% -- #36 highest out of 53
> Life expectancy at birth (2020): 78 years -- tied #25 longest out of 53
> Avg. income per capita (2020): $17,172 -- #27 highest out of 53
> Gender equality score (2021): 0.71/1 -- #37 best out of 53

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yo020_0jWE46eM00

21. Belgium
> World expat score: 20.4/40
> Total happiness score: 5.4/10 -- #24 best out of 53
> Total labor score: 4.8/10 -- #14 best out of 53
> Total health score: 5.6/10 -- #16 best out of 53
> Total quality of life score score: 4.7/10 -- #30 best out of 53
> Share of population that are expats (2019): 17.3% -- #13 highest out of 53
> Life expectancy at birth (2020): 81 years -- tied #15 longest out of 53
> Avg. income per capita (2020): $36,494 -- #12 highest out of 53
> Gender equality score (2021): 0.79/1 -- #8 best out of 53

ALSO READ: Countries With the Most American Expats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gM6is_0jWE46eM00

20. Spain
> World expat score: 21.0/40
> Total happiness score: 6.1/10 -- #16 best out of 53
> Total labor score: 4.4/10 -- #21 best out of 53
> Total health score: 4.5/10 -- #35 best out of 53
> Total quality of life score score: 6.0/10 -- #14 best out of 53
> Share of population that are expats (2019): 14.6% -- #18 highest out of 53
> Life expectancy at birth (2020): 82 years -- tied #6 longest out of 53
> Avg. income per capita (2020): $22,549 -- #22 highest out of 53
> Gender equality score (2021): 0.79/1 -- #9 best out of 53

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a5YCG_0jWE46eM00

19. Saudi Arabia
> World expat score: 21.0/40
> Total happiness score: 8.4/10 -- #6 best out of 53
> Total labor score: 2.3/10 -- #47 best out of 53
> Total health score: 5.7/10 -- #15 best out of 53
> Total quality of life score score: 4.6/10 -- #31 best out of 53
> Share of population that are expats (2019): 38.7% -- #3 highest out of 53
> Life expectancy at birth (2020): 75 years -- tied #42 longest out of 53
> Avg. income per capita (2020): $17,418 -- #26 highest out of 53
> Gender equality score (2021): 0.60/1 -- #52 best out of 53

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iLqlI_0jWE46eM00

18. Ireland
> World expat score: 21.0/40
> Total happiness score: 7.2/10 -- #10 best out of 53
> Total labor score: 3.9/10 -- #24 best out of 53
> Total health score: 4.5/10 -- #36 best out of 53
> Total quality of life score score: 5.4/10 -- #20 best out of 53
> Share of population that are expats (2019): 17.6% -- #12 highest out of 53
> Life expectancy at birth (2020): 82 years -- tied #6 longest out of 53
> Avg. income per capita (2020): $41,459 -- #6 highest out of 53
> Gender equality score (2021): 0.80/1 -- #6 best out of 53

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3heU2k_0jWE46eM00

17. Portugal
> World expat score: 21.1/40
> Total happiness score: 3.9/10 -- #39 best out of 53
> Total labor score: 5.2/10 -- #6 best out of 53
> Total health score: 5.5/10 -- #21 best out of 53
> Total quality of life score score: 6.5/10 -- #11 best out of 53
> Share of population that are expats (2019): 9.8% -- #29 highest out of 53
> Life expectancy at birth (2020): 81 years -- tied #15 longest out of 53
> Avg. income per capita (2020): $17,471 -- #25 highest out of 53
> Gender equality score (2021): 0.78/1 -- #15 best out of 53

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JO93a_0jWE46eM00

16. Canada
> World expat score: 21.2/40
> Total happiness score: 8.9/10 -- #2 best out of 53
> Total labor score: 3.2/10 -- #36 best out of 53
> Total health score: 3.6/10 -- #46 best out of 53
> Total quality of life score score: 5.4/10 -- #21 best out of 53
> Share of population that are expats (2019): 21.3% -- #7 highest out of 53
> Life expectancy at birth (2020): 82 years -- tied #6 longest out of 53
> Avg. income per capita (2020): $34,808 -- #14 highest out of 53
> Gender equality score (2021): 0.77/1 -- #17 best out of 53

ALSO READ: The 15 Countries Americans Are Moving to the Most

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rOe2w_0jWE46eM00

15. Kazakhstan
> World expat score: 21.6/40
> Total happiness score: 7.5/10 -- #8 best out of 53
> Total labor score: 4.9/10 -- #11 best out of 53
> Total health score: 5.3/10 -- #23 best out of 53
> Total quality of life score score: 3.9/10 -- #40 best out of 53
> Share of population that are expats (2019): 19.9% -- #8 highest out of 53
> Life expectancy at birth (2020): 71 years -- tied #49 longest out of 53
> Avg. income per capita (2020): $6,627 -- #42 highest out of 53
> Gender equality score (2021): 0.71/1 -- #38 best out of 53

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hgbnw_0jWE46eM00

14. France
> World expat score: 21.9/40
> Total happiness score: 5.5/10 -- #21 best out of 53
> Total labor score: 4.8/10 -- #13 best out of 53
> Total health score: 7.3/10 -- #3 best out of 53
> Total quality of life score score: 4.2/10 -- #36 best out of 53
> Share of population that are expats (2019): 13.1% -- #22 highest out of 53
> Life expectancy at birth (2020): 82 years -- tied #6 longest out of 53
> Avg. income per capita (2020): $31,775 -- #17 highest out of 53
> Gender equality score (2021): 0.78/1 -- #10 best out of 53

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A55Gj_0jWE46eM00

13. Estonia
> World expat score: 22.2/40
> Total happiness score: 6.4/10 -- #13 best out of 53
> Total labor score: 3.7/10 -- #30 best out of 53
> Total health score: 4.7/10 -- #30 best out of 53
> Total quality of life score score: 7.4/10 -- #3 best out of 53
> Share of population that are expats (2019): 15.0% -- #17 highest out of 53
> Life expectancy at birth (2020): 78 years -- tied #25 longest out of 53
> Avg. income per capita (2020): $19,406 -- #24 highest out of 53
> Gender equality score (2021): 0.73/1 -- #25 best out of 53

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wih4x_0jWE46eM00

12. Denmark
> World expat score: 22.3/40
> Total happiness score: 6.0/10 -- #17 best out of 53
> Total labor score: 5.1/10 -- #7 best out of 53
> Total health score: 4.3/10 -- #37 best out of 53
> Total quality of life score score: 6.9/10 -- #7 best out of 53
> Share of population that are expats (2019): 12.4% -- #26 highest out of 53
> Life expectancy at birth (2020): 82 years -- tied #6 longest out of 53
> Avg. income per capita (2020): $52,663 -- #3 highest out of 53
> Gender equality score (2021): 0.77/1 -- #18 best out of 53

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eRxma_0jWE46eM00

10. Latvia
> World expat score: 22.4/40
> Total happiness score: 5.7/10 -- #18 best out of 53
> Total labor score: 4.9/10 -- #12 best out of 53
> Total health score: 4.5/10 -- #34 best out of 53
> Total quality of life score score: 7.3/10 -- #5 best out of 53
> Share of population that are expats (2019): 12.7% -- #25 highest out of 53
> Life expectancy at birth (2020): 75 years -- tied #42 longest out of 53
> Avg. income per capita (2020): $13,734 -- #32 highest out of 53
> Gender equality score (2021): 0.78/1 -- #13 best out of 53

ALSO READ: Countries With the Best Paid Leave for New Parents

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00WaR4_0jWE46eM00

10. Slovenia
> World expat score: 22.4/40
> Total happiness score: 5.6/10 -- #20 best out of 53
> Total labor score: 5.0/10 -- #8 best out of 53
> Total health score: 4.2/10 -- #39 best out of 53
> Total quality of life score score: 7.5/10 -- #2 best out of 53
> Share of population that are expats (2019): 13.4% -- #21 highest out of 53
> Life expectancy at birth (2020): 81 years -- tied #15 longest out of 53
> Avg. income per capita (2020): $20,262 -- #23 highest out of 53
> Gender equality score (2021): 0.74/1 -- #24 best out of 53

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g7c07_0jWE46eM00

9. Lithuania
> World expat score: 23.4/40
> Total happiness score: 5.3/10 -- #26 best out of 53
> Total labor score: 5.3/10 -- #4 best out of 53
> Total health score: 5.5/10 -- #19 best out of 53
> Total quality of life score score: 7.3/10 -- #4 best out of 53
> Share of population that are expats (2019): 5.3% -- #34 highest out of 53
> Life expectancy at birth (2020): 75 years -- tied #42 longest out of 53
> Avg. income per capita (2020): $17,028 -- #28 highest out of 53
> Gender equality score (2021): 0.80/1 -- #5 best out of 53

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EuGu2_0jWE46eM00

8. Germany
> World expat score: 23.6/40
> Total happiness score: 6.1/10 -- #15 best out of 53
> Total labor score: 4.7/10 -- #16 best out of 53
> Total health score: 6.9/10 -- #4 best out of 53
> Total quality of life score score: 5.9/10 -- #15 best out of 53
> Share of population that are expats (2019): 18.8% -- #11 highest out of 53
> Life expectancy at birth (2020): 81 years -- tied #15 longest out of 53
> Avg. income per capita (2020): $38,407 -- #10 highest out of 53
> Gender equality score (2021): 0.80/1 -- #7 best out of 53

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T0Qlb_0jWE46eM00

7. The Netherlands
> World expat score: 23.6/40
> Total happiness score: 5.5/10 -- #23 best out of 53
> Total labor score: 5.8/10 -- the best out of 53
> Total health score: 6.1/10 -- #9 best out of 53
> Total quality of life score score: 6.3/10 -- #13 best out of 53
> Share of population that are expats (2019): 13.8% -- #20 highest out of 53
> Life expectancy at birth (2020): 81 years -- tied #15 longest out of 53
> Avg. income per capita (2020): $42,296 -- #5 highest out of 53
> Gender equality score (2021): 0.76/1 -- #20 best out of 53

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D2IYy_0jWE46eM00

6. Australia
> World expat score: 24.5/40
> Total happiness score: 9.4/10 -- the best out of 53
> Total labor score: 3.0/10 -- #39 best out of 53
> Total health score: 6.3/10 -- #7 best out of 53
> Total quality of life score score: 5.8/10 -- #16 best out of 53
> Share of population that are expats (2019): 30.1% -- #4 highest out of 53
> Life expectancy at birth (2020): 83 years -- tied #2 longest out of 53
> Avg. income per capita (2020): $39,193 -- #8 highest out of 53
> Gender equality score (2021): 0.73/1 -- #28 best out of 53

ALSO READ: Countries Where the Most People Are Immigrants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17zN06_0jWE46eM00

5. New Zealand
> World expat score: 24.6/40
> Total happiness score: 8.9/10 -- #2 best out of 53
> Total labor score: 3.9/10 -- #26 best out of 53
> Total health score: 5.2/10 -- #25 best out of 53
> Total quality of life score score: 6.6/10 -- #9 best out of 53
> Share of population that are expats (2019): 28.7% -- #5 highest out of 53
> Life expectancy at birth (2020): 82 years -- tied #6 longest out of 53
> Avg. income per capita (2020): $33,692 -- #15 highest out of 53
> Gender equality score (2021): 0.84/1 -- #3 best out of 53

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XnRhm_0jWE46eM00

4. Austria
> World expat score: 25.5/40
> Total happiness score: 7.2/10 -- #10 best out of 53
> Total labor score: 5.0/10 -- #9 best out of 53
> Total health score: 6.5/10 -- #6 best out of 53
> Total quality of life score score: 6.8/10 -- #8 best out of 53
> Share of population that are expats (2019): 19.3% -- #10 highest out of 53
> Life expectancy at birth (2020): 81 years -- tied #15 longest out of 53
> Avg. income per capita (2020): $38,848 -- #9 highest out of 53
> Gender equality score (2021): 0.78/1 -- #14 best out of 53

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ReuQ8_0jWE46eM00

3. Norway
> World expat score: 25.8/40
> Total happiness score: 8.7/10 -- #5 best out of 53
> Total labor score: 5.3/10 -- #3 best out of 53
> Total health score: 4.8/10 -- #28 best out of 53
> Total quality of life score score: 7.0/10 -- #6 best out of 53
> Share of population that are expats (2019): 15.7% -- #15 highest out of 53
> Life expectancy at birth (2020): 83 years -- tied #2 longest out of 53
> Avg. income per capita (2020): $53,518 -- the highest out of 53
> Gender equality score (2021): 0.85/1 -- #2 best out of 53

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vzuzU_0jWE46eM00

2. Sweden
> World expat score: 26.8/40
> Total happiness score: 8.7/10 -- #4 best out of 53
> Total labor score: 4.8/10 -- #15 best out of 53
> Total health score: 6.7/10 -- #5 best out of 53
> Total quality of life score score: 6.6/10 -- #10 best out of 53
> Share of population that are expats (2019): 19.8% -- #9 highest out of 53
> Life expectancy at birth (2020): 82 years -- tied #6 longest out of 53
> Avg. income per capita (2020): $44,430 -- #4 highest out of 53
> Gender equality score (2021): 0.82/1 -- #4 best out of 53

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VVu8g_0jWE46eM00

1. Finland
> World expat score: 26.9/40
> Total happiness score: 7.6/10 -- #7 best out of 53
> Total labor score: 5.3/10 -- #4 best out of 53
> Total health score: 6.2/10 -- #8 best out of 53
> Total quality of life score score: 7.9/10 -- the best out of 53
> Share of population that are expats (2019): 7.0% -- #32 highest out of 53
> Life expectancy at birth (2020): 82 years -- tied #6 longest out of 53
> Avg. income per capita (2020): $39,931 -- #7 highest out of 53
> Gender equality score (2021): 0.86/1 -- the best out of 53

Methodology

24/7 Wall St. reviewed the World Expat Index , produced by expat insurance company William Russell. The report ranks the countries on quality of life for people who have moved there using an index, which consists of four main categories, happiness, health, labor, and quality of life. The highest possible score in each of the four subcategories is 10, with the maximum overall score for the index being 40. We listed the 22 countries that scored at least a 20 in the Expat Index.

William Russell ranked all the countries for which there was consistent available data across all measures. The countries considered were either in the OECD, scored an eight or higher in the Human Development Index, or were among the 50 largest by GDP worldwide.

The share of each country’s population that are expats is for 2019 and came from the United Nations population division. Life expectancy at birth and average income per capita came from the World Bank and are for 2020. The gender equality score is out of a maximum score of 1 and came from the 2021 Global Gender Gap report. It should be noted that in a few cases, the data listed is not the most recent available, but it was the most recent at the time the expat index was published, so to be consistent with that ranking we listed the values that factored into the score.

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
VIRGINIA STATE
generalaviationnews.com

Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK

But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
The Independent

World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats

A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the oldest person to have ever lived

Imagine living to be 122 years old while eating over 2 pounds of chocolate every week. Jeanne Calment was born in Arles, France on February 21, 1875. She married wealthy store owner Fernand Calment on April 8, 1896 when she was 21 years old.
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In Finland Discover The Remains Of A Stone Age Child Who May Have Been Buried With A Wolf

A new study analyzes the fur, feathers, and plant matter found in the 8,000-year-old grave of a young child. Recently, a team of archaeologists working in eastern Finland made a fascinating discovery in the grave of a Stone Age child dating back 8,000 years. When they sifted through the soil, they found that various canine hairs were present alongside the body.
Upworthy

What would the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 25, 2022. It has since been updated. Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

Millions of missing women: China grapples with legacy of one-child policy as population ages

Ming Ming, a boisterous six-year-old, longs to have a playmate, but his mother is adamant that she will not have another child. “No way! One is quite enough,” Li Hong gasps. “Childcare, after-school activities, tutoring … you want them to have a good education but it costs money. We’re just ordinary working folks, not the super rich. The cost of bringing up two kids would kill us!” says the 43-year-old supermarket cashier from the southern province of Guangdong.
Daily Mail

Meet Vinice, the baby girl born in the Philippines hailed as the world's eight billionth person on same day United Nations predicted population of the planet would hit milestone

A baby girl born in the Philippines has been declared the world's eight billionth person as United Nations confirmed that the population passed the landmark figure yesterday. Baby Vinice Mabansag was born at the Dr Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Tondo, Manila on 15 November and was chosen to mark the milestone.
Rooted Expeditions

The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.

The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

148K+
Followers
90K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy