White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Walmart CEO says prices for toys and sporting goods are coming down
Even as inflation persists, there are some bright spots where high prices are easing, Walmart's CEO said Tuesday. Toys, clothing, and sports equipment categories are all seeing prices come down, Doug McMillon told CNBC. “In toys, sporting goods, apparel, and categories like that, prices have come down more aggressively,” McMillon...
Lensa, the AI portrait app, has soared in popularity. But many artists question the ethics of AI art.
For many online, Lensa AI is a cheap, accessible profile picture generator. But in digital art circles, the popularity of artificial intelligence-generated art has raised major privacy and ethics concerns. Lensa, which launched as a photo editing app in 2018, went viral last month after releasing its “magic avatars” feature....
