TCU vs. Kansas State: Prediction, spread, Big 12 Championship Game odds, live stream, TV channel, watch online

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fed Ex Driver Arrested and Charged in Death of 7-year-old Girl. Her Body Found 6 Miles from Her Homejustpene50Boyd, TX
Fort-Worth Founded Fuzzy's Taco Shop Sold for $80 Million to Parent Company of IHOPLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Chef Blaine Staniford’s – 61 Osteria Coming to FW in Early 2023Steven DoyleFort Worth, TX
I Turned My Suburban House Into A Cottage!Highlighting LifeKeller, TX
Flower Mound's River Walk to Get FIVE New Restaurant ConceptsSteven DoyleFlower Mound, TX
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com
Watch: Kansas State Brings Big 12 Championship Trophy to Bramlage Coliseum
The Kansas State Wildcats won the Big 12 Championship on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. And when the team returned to Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday night, the scene at Bramlage Coliseum was absolutely phenomenal. Here’s what it looked like. For Kansas State, it’s their first Big 12...
This week in Kansas State tweets - December 5, 2022
It was a huge start to the month of December, and it's time to take our weekly look back at the best Kansas State tweets from the last week. K-State football won the Big 12 Championship on Saturday, defeating TCU 31-28 in overtime. It was the first time the Wildcats have won the Big 12 Championship since 2012, and the first time winning a conference championship game since 2003. As champions, the Cats are set to play Alabama in the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022.
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman on facing Alabama, possible opt outs
The first meeting for Alabama and Kansas State in this year’s Sugar Bowl has different meanings for each program. The Crimson Tide’s smarting from a near-miss in the playoff while building for next year. Kansas State is riding the high of a Big 12 championship upset of No. 3 TCU while playing in its first New Year’s Six bowl game since 2012.
WIBW
After Kansas State’s big 12 win, Merchandise arrived at a local retail store
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State University Wildcats have won the Big 12 Championship, and now it is time to grab all the K-State merchandise. 13 NEWS stopped by the Rally House on Tuesday to check out the products available for K-State fans to pick up following KSU’s win against TCU on Saturday, Dec. 3. While the championship win is amazing for the college, the big win is also great for the retail stores, like the Rally House, who have seen a monumental influx of customers picking up championship swag.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to insane playoff decision
Both the USC Trojans and the TCU Horned Frogs lost during Conference Championship weekend, with the Trojans falling in a blowout and TCU falling in overtime, and it added plenty of drama to Sunday afternoon’s College Football Playoff selection as the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Alabama Crimson Tide hoped to make the field.
KWCH.com
Looking to follow K-State to the Sugar Bowl? Here’s what it might cost
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas State football fans will help fill the Superdome in New Orleans when the Wildcats take on Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve. We looked into how much you’ll be paying if you want to make the trip. If you don’t...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football team fires head coach after losing conference championship game
Despite advancing to the Conference USA title game, North Texas has elected to fire coach Seth Littrell. North Texas fell 48-27 against UTSA in the championship contest. North Texas is slated to join the AAC next season along with Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, Rice, UAB, and UTSA. All but UTSA and Rice have made coaching changes going into the conference.
What Nick Saban Said About Alabama's Sugar Bowl Matchup, Missing Out on CFP
The Alabama head coach spoke to the media Sunday afternoon to discuss the Crimson Tide's Sugar Bowl game against Kansas State.
How Alabama compares to Kansas State in Sugar Bowl
Alabama vs. Kansas State. Those words have never appeared together in a college football context. So the 2022 Sugar Bowl will be a new experience for both when they meet Dec. 31 in New Orleans. Kansas State (10-3) is coming off a Big 12 championship win over No. 3 TCU while Alabama (10-2) missed the playoff by one spot, finishing fifth in the final CFP ranking.
Look: Football World Reacts To Emotional Kurt Warner Video
Kurt Warner watched his son Kade and his Kansas State teammates beat TCU on Saturday to win the Big 12 Championship. The Wildcats earned the 31-28 victory in overtime on a field goal on the final play. Kansas State stopped the Horned Frogs on third and fourth and goal from the 1-yard line earlier in the extra session.
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
adastraradio.com
K-State Plans Calving Schools in Four Kansas Locations
MANHATTAN, Kan. – In anticipation of calving season, the Kansas State University Department of Animal Sciences and Industry and K-State Research and Extension are planning a series of calving schools in January. The program will outline overall calving management that includes stages of the normal calving process as well...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia school board member named to state info board
An Emporia School Board member was appointed Tuesday to a Kansas state board involved with public information. Art Gutierrez will serve on the board of directors of the Information Network of Kansas. A statement from Gov. Laura Kelly, who made the appointment, said INK was created to “provide Kansans equal electronic access to state, county, local and other public information.”
Strong cold front hitting North Texas Friday night: Here’s what you need to know
Oh the weather outside is, well, what'd you probably expect from Texas in early December as Friday was off to a cloudy and foggy start before it will eventually clear, and later on a cold front will be moving into the North Texas region.
Watch party planned for ‘The Voice’ contestant Justin Aaron in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A watch party will be held on Monday and Tuesday for “The Voice” contestant Justin Aaron in Junction City. The C.L. Hoover Opera House will be hosting the watch party on Dec. 5-6. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the party which will last from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. […]
Valley Center gives update on students’ language, behavior at game
The Valley Center school district is apologizing to Topeka High School over an incident that some people are calling racist.
Emporia gazette.com
Injuries reported in east Emporia collision
At least one person is injured after a collision in east Emporia. First responded were called to East 12th Avenue and Burlingame around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday. Initial unconfirmed reports indicate two vehicles were involved and the injuries may not be serious. The temperature at the time of the collision was...
WIBW
Water line repairs to close two Topeka streets
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Water line repairs will close two Topeka streets. The City of Topeka says that on Tuesday, Dec. 6, it completely closed SW Watson Ave. between 6th and 8th Ave. The City indicated that the closure will be in place as crews repair a water line in...
WIBW
Topeka city officials explain reasons behind proposed utility rate increases
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka added a new staff member, and is launching discussion on potentially raising utility rates. City Manager Steve Wade and Utilities Director Sylvia Davis visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain reasons behind the proposed increases. Both said the city continues to deal with aging infrastructure, as evidenced by the numerous water main breaks people see. They said even major projects undertaken in the late 90s to address ‘red water’ issues and throughout the Complete Streets projects have not been enough to replace all the old pipes that are part of the city’s distribution system.
WIBW
Topeka’s Old Chicago closes due to issues with lease
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Old Chicago has closed due to issues with its lease. 13 NEWS called the location and was told by an employee on Monday, Dec. 5, that the business had been shut down due to lease issues and would not reopen. However, Google still lists...
Comments / 0