Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oklahoma football: Five players OU must retain for 2023 season
College football’s silly season — otherwise known as the transfer portal — opens today (Dec. 5), and at least a dozen Oklahoma football players have indicated their intent to transfer. The vast majority of the Sooners who have announced they are entering the transfer portal are depth...
Former Top Oklahoma Sooners Recruit Is Transferring
The transfer market has been humming Monday as this is the first day for players to formally enter the portal. Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Clayton Smith is one of many big names to go portaling today. The No. 2 EDGE and No. 38 overall prospect in the 2021 cycle, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, Smith appeared in eight games for OU the last two seasons.
News On 6
OU Women's Basketball Beat Ole Miss
The Oklahoma Sooners were able to come out on top over Ole Miss, collecting the team's seventh win of the season. After a 34-28 lead at the half, the Sooners were able to stay dominant and follow through to claim a 69-59 victory over the Rebels. The Sooners are now...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Brent Venables confirms Sooners opt-outs for Cheez-It Bowl against Florida State
Oklahoma will be without four key players when it faces No. 13 Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29 in Orlando. Sooners coach Brent Venables confirmed Sunday that running back Eric Gray, offensive tackles Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris and defensive lineman Jalen Redmond have opted out of the bowl game.
Gold Star Trees honor fallen Oklahoma guardsmen
Gold Star Trees is helping to honor and remember fallen Oklahoma National Guardsmen after lighting trees in a ceremony Saturday at the Governor's Mansion in Oklahoma City.
QSR magazine
Salad and Go Announces Two Openings in Oklahoma
Salad and Go, an emerging quick-service restaurant industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, announced today two new store openings in Del City and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, as the brand continues expanding across the state. Beginning on Dec. 13, Del City locals can experience all that Salad and Go has...
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this month
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening two new locations in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. This month, the restaurant chain Salad and Go plans to open two new Oklahoma locations.
KOCO
College student late to class leads police on chase in Oklahoma
A college student who was late to class led police on a chase in Oklahoma. Police said the student was late to class at Oklahoma City Community College and did not stop because the driver thought there was a warrant out for their arrest. Turns out, it wasn’t true, but the student’s decision to try to get away certainly didn’t help.
KFOR
Dr. Pepper awards Oklahoma City Community College student with $100,000
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One lucky student at Oklahoma City Community College won $100,000 to put towards tuition. The 14th annual Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway took place on Friday, December 2 and Saturday December 3 at the College Football Conference Championship. According to officials, 10 finalist took the field...
KOCO
Sickness floods Oklahoma school districts, causing one to move to virtual learning
THOMAS, Okla. — Sickness is flooding some school districts in Oklahoma and one was forced to move to virtual learning. Some metro districts said they don’t see a spike in children calling out sick while others said this is the worst they’ve ever seen it. The Thomas-Fay-Custer...
Oklahoma City doctor discusses RSV’s threat to older adults
Viruses are spreading like wildfire across the country right now - including one most people associate with young children: respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly known as RSV.
‘Confusing’: Family went without heat at home due to issue with gas line
The heat's back on for one OKC family who went without heat for two weeks, due to an issue with their gas line.
Mustang man wins big prize from Publishers Clearing House
It’s a lucky day for one Mustang resident.
Shooting during household fight results in OKC’s latest homicide
A shooting on the south side of OKC early Sunday during a household altercation has resulted in the city's latest homicide of 2022. The post Shooting during household fight results in OKC’s latest homicide appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
chickashatoday.com
Three lose lives in head-on collision
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that a head-on collision north of Gracemont claimed three of four lives on Wednesday, November 30. The 6:00 pm accident happened on OK-152 about 4.9 miles north of Gracemont in Caddo County. A 2020 Toyota Yaris driven by Antoinette L. Evilsizor, 27, of Cottonwood, AZ....
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Guardsmen celebrate before southeast Asia deployment
MUSTANG (KOKH) - Family and friends said goodbye to guard members deploying to southeast Asia on Saturday. About 50 guardsman with the 45th Field Artillery Army Brigade received orders to ship out. Even though they're leaving right before Christmas, there was a big celebration at the Mustang Event Center. Guardsman...
This Oklahoma Town has Been Ranked as the Safest City in the Sooner State
This Oklahoma town was just named the safest city in the entire Sooner State for 2022. If you're looking for a place to live, or maybe visit you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place than this. Not only is it the safest, but it's also one of the friendliest cities or towns in Oklahoma and has been for the past several years now.
Legends Bar in Chickasha is stuffed with legends including the owner himself.
McNatt's roadhouse has proof of the many roads he's been down during his own life, starting with an Elvis Presley concert we saw at age 9.
KOCO
Oklahoma homebuilders turn to incentives to attract buyers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Homebuilders in Oklahoma said now can still be a good time to buy a house despite interest rates. Because of the uncertainty in the market, homebuilders put forth incentives to attract buyers. These incentives don't only benefit those selling home, but homebuilders said they can also help the buyers.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Man accused in Kingfisher quadruple murder wanted investment returned
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man accused of killing four workers at an Oklahoma marijuana farm had demanded the return of his $300,000 investment in the operation shortly before he started shooting, prosecutors allege in court documents. Chen Wu, 45, was charged Friday in Kingfisher County with four counts...
Comments / 0