Norman, OK

The Spun

Former Top Oklahoma Sooners Recruit Is Transferring

The transfer market has been humming Monday as this is the first day for players to formally enter the portal. Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Clayton Smith is one of many big names to go portaling today. The No. 2 EDGE and No. 38 overall prospect in the 2021 cycle, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, Smith appeared in eight games for OU the last two seasons.
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

OU Women's Basketball Beat Ole Miss

The Oklahoma Sooners were able to come out on top over Ole Miss, collecting the team's seventh win of the season. After a 34-28 lead at the half, the Sooners were able to stay dominant and follow through to claim a 69-59 victory over the Rebels. The Sooners are now...
NORMAN, OK
QSR magazine

Salad and Go Announces Two Openings in Oklahoma

Salad and Go, an emerging quick-service restaurant industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, announced today two new store openings in Del City and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, as the brand continues expanding across the state. Beginning on Dec. 13, Del City locals can experience all that Salad and Go has...
DEL CITY, OK
KOCO

College student late to class leads police on chase in Oklahoma

A college student who was late to class led police on a chase in Oklahoma. Police said the student was late to class at Oklahoma City Community College and did not stop because the driver thought there was a warrant out for their arrest. Turns out, it wasn’t true, but the student’s decision to try to get away certainly didn’t help.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
chickashatoday.com

Three lose lives in head-on collision

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that a head-on collision north of Gracemont claimed three of four lives on Wednesday, November 30.  The 6:00 pm accident happened on OK-152 about 4.9 miles north of Gracemont in Caddo County.  A 2020 Toyota Yaris driven by Antoinette L. Evilsizor, 27, of Cottonwood, AZ....
CADDO COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma Guardsmen celebrate before southeast Asia deployment

MUSTANG (KOKH) - Family and friends said goodbye to guard members deploying to southeast Asia on Saturday. About 50 guardsman with the 45th Field Artillery Army Brigade received orders to ship out. Even though they're leaving right before Christmas, there was a big celebration at the Mustang Event Center. Guardsman...
MUSTANG, OK
Z94

This Oklahoma Town has Been Ranked as the Safest City in the Sooner State

This Oklahoma town was just named the safest city in the entire Sooner State for 2022. If you're looking for a place to live, or maybe visit you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place than this. Not only is it the safest, but it's also one of the friendliest cities or towns in Oklahoma and has been for the past several years now.
ELGIN, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma homebuilders turn to incentives to attract buyers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Homebuilders in Oklahoma said now can still be a good time to buy a house despite interest rates. Because of the uncertainty in the market, homebuilders put forth incentives to attract buyers. These incentives don't only benefit those selling home, but homebuilders said they can also help the buyers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

