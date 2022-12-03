How to watch Ohio-Toledo in MAC Championship on TV

The Mid-American Conference Championship Game is slated to showcase the Ohio Bobcats against the Toledo Rockets on Saturday afternoon on ESPN at noon at Ford Field in Detroit.

The last time these two teams met was in 2021 when the Rockets prevailed over the Bobcats 35-23.

Ohio comes into the matchup with the better record of the two teams, 9-3 overall and 7-1 in MAC play, with their only conference loss of the season against the Kent State Golden Flashes. As for Toledo, they enter the game 7-5 overall, with a 5-3 record in MAC play.

The Rockets also enter into the title game on a two-game losing streak after being upset against the Bowling Green Falcons and the Western Michigan Broncos.

As for Ohio, they were undefeated at home at the recently named Frank Solich Field. Midway through the season, after losing quarterback Kurtis Rourke to a knee injury, quarterback C.J. Harris stepped in and led the Bobcats to victory against Bowling Green in his first collegiate start.

You can watch the MAC Title Game on ESPN.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.