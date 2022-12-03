Read full article on original website
Wichita man sentenced in wife’s 2019 crash death at 26th Street North and Market
The crash, which Wichita police blamed on speeding and alcohol use, happened shortly before 4 a.m. after the couple had been at a friend’s house party.
Barton County Sheriff: Be vigilant as burglaries spike
December usually sees a bigger spike in burglaries than any other month of the year. Around Barton County, the usual holiday trend could just be a coincidence. Sheriff Brian Bellendir says regardless of the cause, area residents should be proactive heading into the New Year. "We're seeing an uptick in...
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 5
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Gill, Eric; 57; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Kary, Kane Lee;...
Mother says 5 years is long enough to wait for City of Wichita to pay for her son’s death
A Wichita mother who lost her son in a police shooting wants to know when the City of Wichita will pay up.
KVOE
February trial dates set in Chase County shooting case
Jury trial dates are on the Chase County docket in the case of Milford resident Eric McClure, accused of shooting an Emporia man during an incident this past spring. McClure is tentatively set for trial beginning Feb. 22. A pretrial hearing is set for Jan. 30 after a motions hearing Monday.
KWCH.com
McPherson woman sentenced to nearly 37 years in man’s 2020 death
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A McPherson County District Court judge on Friday sentenced a 36-year-old McPherson woman to more than 36 years in prison in connection with the February 2020 death of a McPherson man, Kelly G. Peterson. The Kansas Attorney General’s Office said Tina Nicole Brown faces a sentence...
Police release name of person killed in crash north of Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person died in a crash in Park City Tuesday morning. Sedgwick County dispatchers say the crash happened at 85th Street North and Hydraulic Avenue around 9:30 a.m. The Park City Police Department said Lewis Toombs, 34, of Wichita, was driving a large flatbed truck south on Hydraulic and failed to […]
classiccountry1070.com
1 Suspect in Custody After Wichita Man Was Found Dead in Sumner County
The female suspect wanted in connection to a possible homicide was arrested Friday. 19-year-old Tehya Turner was apprehended near 12th and Oliver. She was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on charges of pre-meditated first degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Brent Boone, of Wichita. He was last seen getting into a vehicle with Turner and a second suspect on November 24th. A body discovered in rural Sumner County is believed to be Boone.
kfdi.com
Staff member injured in confrontation at Wichita school
A staff member had minor injuries after a confrontation with a teenage girl at a Wichita elementary school Monday morning. Police said a mother was dropping off children at the main entrance for Woodman Elementary School when she got into an argument with her 13-year-old daughter. A staff member stepped in and the daughter then brought out a stun-gun type of device and shocked the staff member. The staff member had some scratches but did not need medical treatment.
Police: Teen arrested at Wichita elementary school after stun gun used on staff member
Wichita police say the staff member was stunned after intervening in an argument between the teen and her mother.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (12/5)
BOOKED: David Hester, Jr., on Rice County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, bond set at $50,000 C/S. BOOKED: Jericho Riddle on four Barton County District Court warrants for Probation Violation, total bond set at $40,000 C/S. BOOKED: Robert Lyons on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, no...
kfdi.com
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office to Begin Annual Food Box Distribution
On Wednesday, December 7th, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Benefit Fund will begin their annual food basket drive to help Sedgwick County residents in need during the holidays. Volunteers will be packaging food items for delivery at the Dillon’s warehouse, 21999 W. US 54 starting around 9 a.m.
Pair wanted in Wichita homicide investigation
If you have information regarding the suspects’ location, please call 911. You can also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111, if you wish to remain anonymous.
ksal.com
Salina Bank Falls Victim to Friday Night Shooting
Police were called to Great Plains Federal Credit Union on Saturday morning after employees arrived to work and discovered what appeared to be bullet holes in the ATM and drive through window. A concerned citizen called 911 on Friday night at 8:37 PM after reportedly hearing multiple gunshots and saw...
Update: One arrested in connection to missing Wichita man homicide investigation
41-year-old Brent Boone is believed by police to be Wichita's latest homicide victim.
KWCH.com
Wichita contractor fined for improper licensing in Derby
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita contractor was fined $17,825.75 in civil penalties, restitution, expenses and fees following a civil bench trial in Sedgwick County District Court. The Consumer Protection Division of the District Attorney’s Office brought a suit against Bradley D. Newman, who operated under the name Brad Newman...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Neo Sommers
A mom is asking for the community’s help with finding her teenage son. Neo Sommers, 16, was last seen on Dec. 1, 2022, in Wichita. He used to go by the name Trinity Sommers. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 1, 2022. Age when reported missing: 16. Height...
Man critically injured in crash south of Arkansas City
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — An Oklahoma man was rushed to a Wichita hospital after crashing a car on U.S. Highway 77 early Monday morning. The Arkansas City Fire/EMS Department said first responders got the call around 5:40 a.m. of a person trapped in the wreckage of a single-vehicle crash. The crash was in the […]
DA: Wichita contractor ordered to pay $17,000 after botched job on Derby pool deck
Derby city inspectors said in court that the project required a permit and would not pass inspection.
classiccountry1070.com
Body Found in Sumner County Believed to be Missing Wichita Man, Suspects At Large
Wichita Police believe a dead body found in rural Sumner County is connected to an ongoing investigation in Wichita. On November 29th, WPD officers were contacted by a 69-year-old male who reported that 41-year old Brent Boone, of Wichita, was missing. Boone was last seen on November 24th, around 9:30 pm at his residence in the 1300 block of N. Pershing before leaving in a vehicle with two individuals. They were identified as 31-year-old Saul Chavez Valenciana and 19-year-old Tehya Turner, both of Wichita (pictured above). It is believed that an altercation occurred inside the car, during which Boone was killed.
