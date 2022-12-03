ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcpherson, KS

Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 5

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Gill, Eric; 57; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Kary, Kane Lee;...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

February trial dates set in Chase County shooting case

Jury trial dates are on the Chase County docket in the case of Milford resident Eric McClure, accused of shooting an Emporia man during an incident this past spring. McClure is tentatively set for trial beginning Feb. 22. A pretrial hearing is set for Jan. 30 after a motions hearing Monday.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

McPherson woman sentenced to nearly 37 years in man’s 2020 death

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A McPherson County District Court judge on Friday sentenced a 36-year-old McPherson woman to more than 36 years in prison in connection with the February 2020 death of a McPherson man, Kelly G. Peterson. The Kansas Attorney General’s Office said Tina Nicole Brown faces a sentence...
MCPHERSON, KS
KSN News

Police release name of person killed in crash north of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person died in a crash in Park City Tuesday morning. Sedgwick County dispatchers say the crash happened at 85th Street North and Hydraulic Avenue around 9:30 a.m. The Park City Police Department said Lewis Toombs, 34, of Wichita, was driving a large flatbed truck south on Hydraulic and failed to […]
PARK CITY, KS
classiccountry1070.com

1 Suspect in Custody After Wichita Man Was Found Dead in Sumner County

The female suspect wanted in connection to a possible homicide was arrested Friday. 19-year-old Tehya Turner was apprehended near 12th and Oliver. She was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on charges of pre-meditated first degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Brent Boone, of Wichita. He was last seen getting into a vehicle with Turner and a second suspect on November 24th. A body discovered in rural Sumner County is believed to be Boone.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Staff member injured in confrontation at Wichita school

A staff member had minor injuries after a confrontation with a teenage girl at a Wichita elementary school Monday morning. Police said a mother was dropping off children at the main entrance for Woodman Elementary School when she got into an argument with her 13-year-old daughter. A staff member stepped in and the daughter then brought out a stun-gun type of device and shocked the staff member. The staff member had some scratches but did not need medical treatment.
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (12/5)

BOOKED: David Hester, Jr., on Rice County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, bond set at $50,000 C/S. BOOKED: Jericho Riddle on four Barton County District Court warrants for Probation Violation, total bond set at $40,000 C/S. BOOKED: Robert Lyons on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, no...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Salina Bank Falls Victim to Friday Night Shooting

Police were called to Great Plains Federal Credit Union on Saturday morning after employees arrived to work and discovered what appeared to be bullet holes in the ATM and drive through window. A concerned citizen called 911 on Friday night at 8:37 PM after reportedly hearing multiple gunshots and saw...
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita contractor fined for improper licensing in Derby

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita contractor was fined $17,825.75 in civil penalties, restitution, expenses and fees following a civil bench trial in Sedgwick County District Court. The Consumer Protection Division of the District Attorney’s Office brought a suit against Bradley D. Newman, who operated under the name Brad Newman...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Neo Sommers

A mom is asking for the community’s help with finding her teenage son. Neo Sommers, 16, was last seen on Dec. 1, 2022, in Wichita. He used to go by the name Trinity Sommers. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 1, 2022. Age when reported missing: 16. Height...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Man critically injured in crash south of Arkansas City

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — An Oklahoma man was rushed to a Wichita hospital after crashing a car on U.S. Highway 77 early Monday morning. The Arkansas City Fire/EMS Department said first responders got the call around 5:40 a.m. of a person trapped in the wreckage of a single-vehicle crash. The crash was in the […]
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Body Found in Sumner County Believed to be Missing Wichita Man, Suspects At Large

Wichita Police believe a dead body found in rural Sumner County is connected to an ongoing investigation in Wichita. On November 29th, WPD officers were contacted by a 69-year-old male who reported that 41-year old Brent Boone, of Wichita, was missing. Boone was last seen on November 24th, around 9:30 pm at his residence in the 1300 block of N. Pershing before leaving in a vehicle with two individuals. They were identified as 31-year-old Saul Chavez Valenciana and 19-year-old Tehya Turner, both of Wichita (pictured above). It is believed that an altercation occurred inside the car, during which Boone was killed.
SUMNER COUNTY, KS

