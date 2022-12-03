1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)

Photo by Nationwide Report

According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on Friday morning in Santa Clarita.

Officials confirmed that one person was injured due to the accident.

Authorities stated that the collision occurred on Highway 14 near Sierra Highway.

A big rig overturned and a Toyo Tires box truck driver collided with it.

The truck spun out on the northbound side and fell over the side into the big rig.

The driver of the truck was rushed to a nearby hospital sustaining injuries due to the wreck.

There was also another vehicle, a black SUV that was pinned underneath the truck.

The crash remains under investigation by the CHP.

December 03, 2022

Source: The Signal, SCV

