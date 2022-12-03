ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)

Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

Photo byNationwide Report

According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on Friday morning in Santa Clarita.

Officials confirmed that one person was injured due to the accident.

Authorities stated that the collision occurred on Highway 14 near Sierra Highway.

A big rig overturned and a Toyo Tires box truck driver collided with it.

The truck spun out on the northbound side and fell over the side into the big rig.

The driver of the truck was rushed to a nearby hospital sustaining injuries due to the wreck.

There was also another vehicle, a black SUV that was pinned underneath the truck.

The crash remains under investigation by the CHP.

December 03, 2022

Source: The Signal, SCV

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

One Hospitalized After Valencia Crash

One person was transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle Valencia crash Tuesday. Around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday first responders received reports of a Valencia crash on Smyth and Dickason Drives, said Esteban Benitez, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “No persons were trapped,” Benitez said. It was a two-vehicle traffic collision. One person ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Canyon Country Armed Robbery Prompts Response From Deputies

An Armed Canyon Country robbery prompted a response from deputies after two suspects allegedly stole alcohol.  Around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, deputies received reports of an armed robbery at the Circle K on the 18700 block of Via Princessa in Canyon Country, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  Two Hispanic ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

The Cube Evacuated After Gas Leak Found

The Cube in Valencia was evacuated Tuesday evening after reports of a hazmat investigation found a gas leak.  The gas leak incident was reported at 5:27 p.m. and first responder units were called in at 27735 Smyth Drive in Santa Clarita, according to Supervisor Bernard Peters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  “Everyone was ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

2 dead, 6 injured following multi-car crash in Monterey Park

Two people were killed and six others were injured Tuesday during a multi-car crash in Monterey Park. According to Monterey Park Fire Department officials, the crash occurred at around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Market Place Drive and Potrero Grande Drive. The circumstances leading up to the collision were not immediately known, but five people were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Two of those patients died at the hospital. Three other people were also treated for injuries at the scene, but refused medical transport. Several stores close to the location of the crash were forced to close while authorities conducted their business in the area. The investigation caused one of two entrances into a Costco parking lot to close, creating a traffic tie-up for drivers attempting to leave the area. 
MONTEREY PARK, CA
2urbangirls.com

One dead after car crash, shooting in LA area

AZUSA, Calif. – A driver in Azusa died Monday after getting shot, then crashing his car into a parked pickup truck in a residential neighborhood in Azusa. Azusa Police Department officers responded about 10 a.m. to a report of a crash in the 200 block of East Newburgh Street, near Azusa Avenue and Arrow Highway, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
AZUSA, CA
signalscv.com

Two men arrested in connection with Circle K armed robbery

Two men were arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of armed robbery at a Circle K convenience store in Santa Clarita, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call at about 10:15 a.m. with a report of a robbery at Circle K on the 18700 block of Via Princessa.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

County supervisors extend $20k reward in search for Gloria Huerta, Palmdale woman missing since 2020

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has opted to extend their $20,000 reward offered for information about a Palmdale woman who has been missing for more than two years. Gloria Huerta, also known by many as Jessica, was 27-years-old at the time of her disappearance, when she was last seen on the 14700 block of East Avenue Q-14 in Palmdale on Aug. 3, 2020. She was staying in a 15-to-20 foot white trailer at the time.Authorities believe that she is the victim of foul play. "Jessica has been missing for more than two years. My heart is breaking for this young...
PALMDALE, CA
