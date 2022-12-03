ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

5 Christmas light shows to catch in St. Louis, the metro-east. Plus pricing and hours

By Meredith Howard
Belleville News-Democrat
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V8N0F_0jWE3VCz00

The metro-east and St. Louis area boasts several large Christmas light shows, with extra activities such as Santa meet-and-greets and crafts available at some events.

From the botanical garden to the raceway, a variety of avenues will offer holiday events this year. Here’s where to stop by for some extra Christmas cheer.

Garden Glow

The Missouri Botanical Garden’s 10th Garden Glow will take place from Nov. 19 to Jan. 7 (closed Dec. 24 to Dec. 25). The event features nearly 2 million lights, along with photo ops. On certain days, Santa meet-and-greets are available.

Pricing varies based on whether you are a garden member and which day you attend. General public admission is $22 per adult and $10 per child ages 3 to 12. Children 2 and younger are free. A full schedule with discount nights is available online.

Wild Lights

The U.S. Bank Wild Lights will take place at the Saint Louis Zoo on select nights from Nov. 25 and Dec. 30. Advance tickets are required and can be purchased online.

Admission includes entrance to Wild Lights, Penguin & Puffin Coast, Insectarium, 4D Theater and a free craft for children. Pricing varies depending on membership status, and admission is free for children younger than 2.

Pricing for non-members is as follows:

  • Nov. 30 to Dec. 4: $13

  • Dec. 7 to Dec. 11: $15

  • Dec. 12 (Sensory-friendly Night): $10 for members and non-members

  • Dec. 14 to Dec. 23: $16

  • Dec. 26 to Dec. 30: $13

Way of Lights

You can visit the 2022 Way of Lights at the Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows from Nov. 18 to Dec. 31. Activities are closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, though the outdoor light display remains open.

The outdoor light show is donation-based. A full price listing for activities was not immediately available online, but attendees can get the following discounts on Tuesdays:

  • 50 cents off any size kettle corn

  • $1 off camel and pony rides

  • Buy one, get one free on carrots to feed the animals

  • $1 off hotdogs, hamburgers, brats and chili at the Shrine Food Booth

WonderLights

The St. Louis metro area’s “largest drive-through Christmas light show” features more than 1 million lights. It takes place from 5 to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1, and it’s $30 per car up to seven passengers. Children ages 3 and younger get in free. Tickets are available for purchase online .

WonderLights is located at World Wide Technology Raceway, 1905 Collinsville Road, Fairmont City, IL 62201.

Christmas Wonderland

Visit Christmas Wonderland 2022 to see more than 4 million lights, vote on your favorite decorated tree and take free photos with Santa. The show runs from 6 to 9 p.m. select days in late November and December.

The event is located at Rock Spring Park, 2100 College Ave., Alton, IL 62002, and the suggested donation is $7 per car or small van or $1 per person for vehicles holding more than 10 people. Advance reservations are not required.

