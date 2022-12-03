ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, IL

Belleville East, O’Fallon post conference victories as boys basketball action heats up

By Garen Vartanian
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 4 days ago

Basketball season is in full swing for metro-east teams.

Here is a quick look at some of Friday night’s big games in the area.

Belleville East at Collinsville

The Lancers posted a 69-66 road win against Collinsville in the Southwestern Conference opener for both teams.

Belleville East is 4-0. Collinsville is 3-2.

The Lancers had opened the season blowing through three opponents to capture the Alton Tournament, capped by a 59-25 win against SLUH.

The Kahoks opened their campaign with a 3-1 mark at the Mascoutah Tournament.

Look ahead: Both teams resume league play next week as Collinsville entertains Belleville West at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, and Belleville East hosts Edwardsville at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.

Quick snapshot of 2021-22: Belleville East went 19-12 overall and 7-5 in the SWC; Collinsville went 26-6, 9-2.

Belleville West at O’Fallon

The Panthers outscored the Maroons 34-15 in the second and third quarters en route to a 52-40 SWC victory.

O’Fallon improved to 3-1. West dropped to 4-1.

Koby Wilmoth led the Panthers with 14 points, while Kaleb Randolph and Jalen Smith added 11 points each. Jordan Lacey paced the Maroons with 16 points and David Marshall Jr. chipped in 14 points.

The Maroons had opened the season by winning four games in a tournament in Lincoln , capped by a 63-62 win against Mount Zion. The Panthers, meanwhile kicked off the season by going 2-1 in a tournament in Alton.

Look ahead: Both teams resume SWC action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, as West visits Collinsville and O’Fallon travels to Edwardsville.

Quick snapshot of 2021-22: O’Fallon went 23-8 overall, 8-4 in the SWC; Belleville West went 8-20, 1-11.

Althoff at Marion

The Crusaders opened South Seven Conference action with a 62-42 loss the the Wilcats.

Althoff is 3-3 overall, 0-1 in the South Seven. Marion is 2-3, 1-0..

The Crusaders opened the season with a 2-2 mark at the tournament in Lincoln.

Look ahead: Althoff resumes action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at home against Mater Dei.

Quick snapshot of 2021-22: Althoff went 10-22 overall and 4-6 in league play.

Edwardsville at Alton

The Tigers outscored the Redbirds 30-18 in the second half en route to a 59-42 SWC victory.

Edwardsville is 2-2, 1-0, while Alton is 1-3, 0-1.

Look ahead: Both teams resume conference play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, as Edwardsville entertains O’Fallon and Alton hosts East St. Louis.

Quick snapshot of 2021-22: The Tigers went 11-19 overall and 4-8 in league action, while the Redbirds went 4-23, 1-10.

East St. Louis idle Friday night

The Flyers were off Friday night but opened the season by going 4-0 in winning the championship of a tournament in Rockford to open the season.

Look ahead: East St. Louis opens SWC action against Alton.

Quick snapshot of 2021-22: East St. Louis went 27-6 overall, 10-0 in league play to capture the title. The Flyers also reached the super-sectional round.

Columbia at Wood River

The Eagles romped to an 83-52 road victory against the Oilers.

Columbia improved to 5-1 and 1-0 in the Mississippi Division of the Cahokia Conference. Wood River dropped to 1-4.

Dylan Murphy paced the Eagles with 25 points and Sam Donald added 9 points.

Look ahead: Columbia resume action at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at home against Salem and Wood River hosts Staunton at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Quick snapshot of 2021-22: Columbia went 23-9 overall and 7-3 in the Mississippi Division of the Cahokia Conference. The Oilers went 12-20, 2-8.

Waterloo at Triad

Triad rolled to a 49-35 victory against Waterloo in the Mississippi Valley Conference opener for both teams.

The Knights improved to 5-0, 1-1. The Bulldogs dropped to 2-1, 0-1.

The Bulldogs opened the season with wins against Gibault and Lebanon. The Knights opened the season at 4-0 capped by a 49-46 win at Springfield.

Look ahead: Both teams are back in action Tuesday, Dec. 6, as Waterloo hosts Red Bud at 7 p.m. and Triad visits Breese Central at 7:30 p.m.

Quick snapshot of 2021-22: Waterloo finished 18-15 overall and 7-3 in the MVC. The Knights went 15-17, 3-6.

Highland at Mascoutah

The Indians held off a late push from the Bulldogs to post a 57-53 MVC victory.

The Indians are 4-1, 1-0 and the Bulldogs are 3-1, 0-1.

Mascoutah went 3-1 in its own tournament to open the season, capped with a win against Nashville. Highland also went 3-1 in a tournament at Effingham St. Anthony.

Look ahead: The Indians host Salem at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, while the Bulldogs entertain Jerseyville at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.

Quick snapshot of 2021-22: Mascoutah went 23-8 overall and 10-0 in the MVC to capture the league title. Highland went 14-17, 6-4.

Other notables:

  • Mater Dei defeated John Burroughs 60-54 behind 17 points from Trevor Reed. The Knights — who went 20-12 last season — next face Althoff and are 2-0.

  • Breese Central defeated host Salem 68-34. Cody Dickshot led BC with 16 points. The Cougars are now 5-0 after winning the season-opening Effingham St. Anthony Tournament. Breese Central — which went 28-6 overall and 9-1 in the Mississippi Division of the Cahokia Conference last season to capture first place while reaching the sectional championship — next takes on Triad.

  • Freeburg was idle. The Midgets are 2-2 on the season. Freeburg — which went 20-10 overall and 6-3 in the Mississippi Division of the Cahokia Conference last season — visits Roxana at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uvech_0jWE3UKG00
Boys basketball was in full swing Friday night at local gyms in the metro-east. Find out who your favorite team played and how they did. Provided

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc17news.com

St. Louis four-star flips commitment from Ole Miss to Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Cardinal Ritter's four-star safety Marvin Burks Jr.flipped his commitment from Ole Miss to Mizzou Sunday. Burks is listed at 6-2, 190 pounds. On the 247Sports composite rankings, he is rated the No. 10 Missouri product, No. 30 safety and No. 309 prospect overall nationally in the class of 2023.
COLUMBIA, MO
wgil.com

Could We Be Living In “New Illinois” At Some Point?

New Illinois is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization with the mission of educating Illinoisans about their right, under the U.S. Constitution, to pursue the formation of a new state. One of their organizers, GH Merritt, joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the group and their informational event in Knoxville Tuesday night.
ILLINOIS STATE
Yardbarker

Cardinals Release Statement Regarding Team’s TV Announcer

Shocking news hit St. Louis on Monday night when it was revealed that Dan McLaughlin, the TV announcer for the St. Louis Cardinals, was arrested the night before on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. According to a statement from local police, there had been two separate reports of a suspicious...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
collinsvilledailynews.com

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Welcomes Three New Board Members

O’FALLON — HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, announces the addition of three new members to the hospital’s Board of Directors. This brings the number of board members for St. Elizabeth’s to eleven. Board members serve voluntarily and provide counsel and oversight on decisions that affect the...
O'FALLON, IL
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
5K+
Followers
162
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy