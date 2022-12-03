Read full article on original website
Samsung really wants you to buy the Galaxy Z Fold 4
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is among the best foldable devices you can buy right now. It packs powerful internals inside a premium body. The $1,800 price tag will burn a hole in your wallet, but take advantage of this deal from Samsung to get the phone at a great price.
Google Pixel 6 camera tips: 6 tips for smartphone shutterbugs
Google's Pixel phones are some of the greatest, and the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro feature the company's best cameras yet. While the camera hardware in the Pixel 7 series is pretty close to what we saw in 2021's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Google continues to make advances in software and photo processing that make for a better camera experience year-over-year. Some of the best features aren't immediately obvious, though. Here are a few of our favorite Pixel 7 camera tricks.
OnePlus is making a mechanical keyboard that you can buy next year
While OnePlus may be primarily known as a smartphone manufacturer, the brand has spent the last few years expanding its portfolio to headphones, smartwatches, and accessories plus there are even rumors of the company introducing its first Android tablet. In a surprise move, OnePlus has now announced it will be making a mechanical keyboard in collaboration with the established brand Keychron.
8 of the best file managers on Android in 2022
A file manager is a handy program that shows you how your device's files and folders are organized, all so you can create, copy, move, rename, and delete folders and files as you see fit. Since smartphones are essentially miniature computers that can fit in your pocket, along with offering some of the top Android apps available, having a functional file manager can be very helpful. You never know when you might need to move a few files, create a new folder to organize your media, or delete unnecessary clutter.
How to install ChromeOS Flex on a Chromebook
Chromebooks are great devices that have long software support lifetimes. When your Chromebook reaches the end of its life, it's probably time to take a look at one of our favorite Chromebooks and recycle your old device. However, what if there was a way to use ChromeOS Flex to breathe new life into your Chromebook? Or maybe you want to turn an old Windows and Mac computer into a Chromebook. Let's dig in.
New features are coming to that Pixel Watch you bought over Black Friday
The Pixel Watch, like many of Google's products, launched with a pretty robust feature set, but also a promise that more functionality would be coming soon. Today, Google's drawing attention to a handful of updates that are landing in the near future, ranging in importance from novel to potentially lifesaving.
Google's working to speed up Pixel software update install times
Back in the day, installing an OTA update on a Pixel meant downtime of at least 10 to 15 minutes as the device would boot into recovery mode and restart a couple of times during the process. The introduction of Seamless Updates with Android 7.0 Nougat changed that, and Google has been tweaking the update mechanism ever since. Thanks to these (yet-to-be-officially-mandated) improvements, your Pixel now installs a software update in the background on a secondary virtual system partition and switches to it with a reboot, reducing the total downtime to just a few minutes. But the fact that an install can take as long as 20 minutes still remains the biggest hurdle to tackle. A new set of patches submitted to the Android Open Source Project gerrit indicates that Google wants to change that.
Apple Stock Mega Bulls: Here’s How To Supercharge Returns
Last Friday, I wrote about how Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report bears could benefit from an eventual decline in share price by simply holding shares of a fund, the Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares. It aims to deliver the inverse of the daily returns in AAPL. While...
Save up to $60 on Google’s ultra-fast Nest Wifi Pro mesh network routers
Despite its name, the Nest Wifi Pro is actually an novice-accessible Wi-Fi 6E mesh router made to be easy to set up and manage. Alone it can cover up to 2200 sq ft, and additional Pros can be added to expand the coverage.
Microsoft plots superpowered Bing app to break the dominance of Apple and Google
Microsoft unceremoniously flopped out of the mobile ecosystem wars in late 2019 with the death of Windows Mobile. The company has tried to make up for it by offering its services on the platforms it tried to compete against while also embracing a number of integrations with Android. Still, it seems the company has ambitions to give customers of Apple and Google another compelling choice for online search, shopping, payments, and a lot more. Microsoft could do so by turning to a strategy that's seen success in Asia.
Google is done with Duplex on the Web
Google Assistant is about to get less useful this month. Google is sunsetting its Duplex on the Web service which allowed customers to book tickets or make reservations through a streamlined Assistant-led interface that automatically integrated personal information from the user's Google account.
How to check if your text was read on Android
Most communication apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Messenger, and the default Google Messages on the best budget Android phones allow you to see if someone read your text. When your friends, family, or co-workers make lame excuses about missing your messages, use the tricks below to tell if the person has checked your text.
What is IFTTT and how to use it
With an increasingly high number of smart home products, it's become a breeze to automate various tasks to make your smart home even more intelligent. The easiest way is to use the same ecosystem for all your IoT and smart home devices, but this isn't always possible. The company that builds your security system doesn't necessarily make smart lights, but these should be able to interact with each other to maximize automation at home.
Grab Google's delightful Nest Mini smart speaker for a mere $18 while you can
Google Nest Mini (2nd gen) The Google Nest Mini is a small, inconspicuous smart speaker that gives you access to the entire Google ecosystem, via voice commands. Play music, listen to the news, set timers and reminders, control your compatible smart home devices, and much, much more.
What’s new in Google Chrome 109 Beta
Google Chrome is the predominant browser these days, and it's available on pretty much every device in every form factor. The company keeps things running smoothly with four-weekly updates. Some of these bring bigger changes while others are focused on adding new web technologies for developers to take advantage of. Chrome 109 brings enhancements in both areas, as you can look forward to more Material You progress and some new developer options.
What is Google Stack?
The way we create and share documents has changed exponentially over the past several decades. And while file cabinets are all but extinct, document management is arguably more difficult as it opens up the opportunity to main your records on your phone, computer, and in the cloud as well.
How to download movies and shows from Apple TV+
Apple launched its own streaming service, dubbed Apple TV+, in 2019. The service has released several notable Apple Originals, including the Morning Show, Ted Lasso, Dickinson, For All Man Kind, and more. If you are an Apple TV+ subscriber, you can watch these shows and movies on any of your Apple devices, including the Mac, iPod touch, iPhone, and iPad. You can also download these movies and shows for offline viewing, so you don't have to waste your data when traveling. This guide shows you how to download movies and shows from Apple TV+ for offline viewing.
How to add a Zigbee device to an Eero router
If you're contemplating purchasing smart home devices, you may have noticed that some require a hub to function instead of connecting directly to Wi-Fi. This is a great way to avoid saturating your home router with too many devices. You'll also save energy, given that other protocols are often less power-hungry than Wi-Fi.
Google's free VPN offer has finally started reaching Pixel 7 phones
Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are only a few months old, but have already cemented their positions among the best Android phones you can buy today. Both are loaded to the gills with new hardware and software features, but there's one that's been conspicuously missing. Back when the phones launched, Google promised that owners of the new Pixels would eventually get to enjoy free Google One VPN for five years — and now that offer is finally rolling out.
AI art, a viral social network, and a port of a massive battle royal lead Google's best apps for 2022
As we head into the final month of the year, it's time to start handing out some superlatives to the gadgets, products, apps, and entertainment we loved in 2022. Just a month after opening up voting in the Users' Choice categories, it's Google's turn. If you've been wondering what made for the best games and apps on the Play Store this year, wonder no further.
