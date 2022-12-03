ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Diversified Energy Converts Touchdowns Into Turkeys to Help Fight Hunger This Holiday Season

By Lootpress News Staff
 4 days ago
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Diversified Energy Company, an independent energy company with operations throughout West Virginia, has donated 500 turkeys to Mountaineer Food Bank to help fight hunger this holiday season.

“West Virginians help West Virginians,” said Rusty Hutson, Jr., CEO of Diversified Energy Company and a Harrison County native. “Our employees live and work throughout this great state and want to do all they can to help their neighbors, particularly those struggling to make ends meet at this time of year.”

Diversified sponsored the Touchdowns for Turkeys campaign through its partnership with West Virginia University athletics. For every touchdown the WVU Football Team scored this season, Diversified agreed to donate six turkeys. While the Mountaineers scored 44 touchdowns, which equates to 264 turkeys, Diversified donated 500 turkeys to Mountaineer Food Bank, nearly doubling its commitment.

Of the 500 donated turkeys, 350 will be distributed through Mountaineer Food Bank’s Veterans Table Program. The program provides monthly food boxes to veterans in need across West Virginia, serving approximately 1,200 veterans per month. The program is facilitated through partnerships with Veterans Affairs hospitals, along with community partner sites across the state.

“Over 13,000 veterans struggle with food insecurity in West Virginia,” said Chad Morrison, CEO of Mountaineer Food Bank. “Support from programs like Touchdown for Turkeys make an incredible difference, especially during the holiday season.”

Diversified employees loaded the donated turkeys on Mountaineer Foodbank’s refrigerated truck on Thursday (Dec. 1st) at the Clarksburg Kroger and will be unloading them at the food bank’s Poca location on Monday (Dec. 5th).

“Mountaineer Food Bank is a tremendous organization providing critical assistance to West Virginians,” said Hutson. “We are proud to play a role in helping those in need.”

Mountaineer Food Bank was created in 1981 and located in Gassaway in Braxton County due to its central location. Over the years, it has become the largest emergency food provider in West Virginia distributing over 23 million pounds annually. The organization provides food and other household items to over 460 feeding programs in 48 counties across the state. These programs include food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, senior programs, Veterans Table programs, mobile pantry programs, school food pantry and backpack programs.

