Michigan Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Kevin Glenn, 37, of Detroit, was sentenced on Friday to five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing heroin.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Glenn admitted that he sold approximately 3.4 grams of what he believed to be heroin to a confidential informant in Beckley on May 21, 2020. The West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory later confirmed the controlled substance contained heroin and fentanyl. Glenn further admitted to possessing $32,020 in drug proceeds when he was detained by law enforcement in Phoenix, Arizona, on April 20, 2020.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorneys Timothy D. Boggess and Alex Hamner prosecuted the case.