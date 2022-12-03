ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BOOR: Upcoming Extension calving school announced in Ellsworth

Kansas State University Department of Animal Sciences and Industry and K-State Research and Extension are planning a series of calving schools in January. The program will outline overall calving management that includes stages of the normal calving process as well as tips to handle difficult calving situations. K-State Research and Extension beef veterinarian A.J. Tarpoff said organizers aim to increase producers’ knowledge and practical skills – as well as the number of live calves born.
ELLSWORTH, KS
Great Bend employees graduate from professional development training

For the last year, both Great Bend Police Department Lieutenant Jason Settle and Community Coordinator Christina Hayes have been attending professional development training. Settle attended the Law Enforcement Leadership Academy in Hutchinson, and Christina attended Certified Public Manager training in Topeka. Friday, Dec. 2, they officially graduated and were recognized in a ceremony at the Capital Building in Topeka.
GREAT BEND, KS
Barton Community College publishes 'Prairie Ink' literary annual

Barton Community College has released the 13th edition of its literary annual “Prairie Ink” at prairieink.bartonccc.edu and will host a launch event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 in the Cavanaugh Room in the Barton Library, which will feature light refreshments, readings from contributing authors including special guest Rob Munden who will read selections from his new release “Peanut Butter Pickleball and Murder.”
GREAT BEND, KS
Enjoy carriage rides and Santa for Christmas at Fort Larned

Come to Fort Larned for the annual Christmas Past celebration on December 10 from 12:00 to 4:30 pm. Get a picture with Santa then take a ride in his horse-drawn carriage, complete with sleigh bells and Christmas wreaths. Other activities include living history in the Barracks and Officers’ quarters, hot apple cider and popcorn in the Visitor Center and demonstrations by the Fort’s blacksmith.
LARNED, KS
Great Bend's driver's license office relocating to Lakin Ave.

The Kansas Department of Revenue’s Great Bend Driver’s License Office will relocate to 3520 Lakin Ave, Great Bend effective Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Since May 2022, the Kansas Department of Revenue has partnered with the Barton Community College to maintain driver services in Great Bend with a temporary office located at 1025 Main Street, Great Bend. The temporary office will be closed as of December 29, 2022.
GREAT BEND, KS
Citizen scientists wanted for Cheyenne Bottoms Christmas Bird Count

The 2023 Christmas Bird Count at Cheyenne Bottoms may only require one or two hands this year. Drought conditions continue to impact bird numbers into the cold season. But each year, bird counters across the nation participate in the National Audobon Society's Christmas Bird Count that runs from Dec. 14 through Jan. 5, 2023. Kansas Wetlands Education Center Director Curtis Wolf said citizen scientists are welcome for the count.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (12/5)

Dec. 5 - 6:30 p.m. The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports. 2....
GREAT BEND, KS
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Agriculture Needs You – Part One

The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, November 29 indicates worsening conditions. Our extreme drought will soon become exceptional drought as it is almost to Barton County. Exception drought has enveloped almost all of Southwest Kansas, parts of South Central and an increasing portion of Southeast Kansas. The six to ten-day outlook (December 6 to 10) indicates a 33 to 40% chance of below normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (December 8 to 14) indicates normal temperatures and precipitation. As of now, there is nothing on the horizon to ease drought conditions.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Cop Shop (12/5)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (12/5) At 12:22 p.m. a child in need of care was reported at 613 W. Lakeview Dr. At 1:02 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at W. US 56 Highway at MM 196. Falls. At 4:04 p.m. falls were reported at 217 S....
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Barton County Commission meeting agenda (12/7)

The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3wzqUF9. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. BOARD OF...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Fire at Tyson Foods in S. Hutchinson Evacuation

The Tyson Foods in facility in South Hutchinson was evacuated due to a fire Friday night. Emergency crews from South Hutchinson, Hutchinson, and Reno County volunteer districts 3 and 8 responded t0 the scene to find the fire had gotten into the layers of the roof. Firefighters were able to...
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

