BOOR: Upcoming Extension calving school announced in Ellsworth
Kansas State University Department of Animal Sciences and Industry and K-State Research and Extension are planning a series of calving schools in January. The program will outline overall calving management that includes stages of the normal calving process as well as tips to handle difficult calving situations. K-State Research and Extension beef veterinarian A.J. Tarpoff said organizers aim to increase producers’ knowledge and practical skills – as well as the number of live calves born.
Great Bend’s Center for Counseling taking teenage struggles seriously
The Center for Counseling and Consultation in Great Bend has helped organize a teen-led suicide prevention program, called Zero Reasons Why of Central Kansas. The program is designed to empower teenagers to gain insight into how to help a family member or friend that is struggling. The Center’s teen liaison...
Great Bend City Administrator emotionally announces resignation
The resignation of Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis was officially announced at Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting. News surfaced last week that Francis has a contract, pending approval, to become the city administrator in Hutchinson. At Monday’s meeting, Francis announced his final day with Great Bend will...
Great Bend employees graduate from professional development training
For the last year, both Great Bend Police Department Lieutenant Jason Settle and Community Coordinator Christina Hayes have been attending professional development training. Settle attended the Law Enforcement Leadership Academy in Hutchinson, and Christina attended Certified Public Manager training in Topeka. Friday, Dec. 2, they officially graduated and were recognized in a ceremony at the Capital Building in Topeka.
Family Crisis Center receives $10,000+ from Barton Co. group
The Family Crisis Center, Inc. announced that they are the 2022 fourth quarter recipients of $10,000+ in charitable donations from members of the 100+ People Who Care in Barton County group. The vision of The Family Crisis Center is for communities to be empowered by awareness, resources and accurate information...
🎧Great Bend Expo buildings bleeding money, future ownership debated
The expenses on the upkeep of the three buildings at the Great Bend Expo Complex have been exceeding the utilization and revenue brought in from the venue for the past few years. With a question of who actually owns the buildings, the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce is looking to surrender their management of the buildings over to the City of Great Bend.
Stueder’s invites you to join in sharing warmth this holiday season
Stueder Contractors is sharing the gift of warmth this Holiday Season and invites you to join in making a difference in the Great Bend community. A Mitten Tree has been set up in the Stueder's showroom, 3410 10th Street, Great Bend, and is accepting donations between now and Dec. 30.
Collection of decorated trees at Barton Co. Historical Museum
The Barton County Historical Society will be having an open house Sunday, Dec. 11 from 1 p.m. - 4 p .m. for their Ghosts of Christmas Past event. Admission is free and coffee, hot cider and cookies will be available. Santa will also be taking some time from his busy schedule at the North Pole to stop in for photos.
Barton Community College publishes 'Prairie Ink' literary annual
Barton Community College has released the 13th edition of its literary annual “Prairie Ink” at prairieink.bartonccc.edu and will host a launch event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 in the Cavanaugh Room in the Barton Library, which will feature light refreshments, readings from contributing authors including special guest Rob Munden who will read selections from his new release “Peanut Butter Pickleball and Murder.”
Enjoy carriage rides and Santa for Christmas at Fort Larned
Come to Fort Larned for the annual Christmas Past celebration on December 10 from 12:00 to 4:30 pm. Get a picture with Santa then take a ride in his horse-drawn carriage, complete with sleigh bells and Christmas wreaths. Other activities include living history in the Barracks and Officers’ quarters, hot apple cider and popcorn in the Visitor Center and demonstrations by the Fort’s blacksmith.
Great Bend's driver's license office relocating to Lakin Ave.
The Kansas Department of Revenue’s Great Bend Driver’s License Office will relocate to 3520 Lakin Ave, Great Bend effective Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Since May 2022, the Kansas Department of Revenue has partnered with the Barton Community College to maintain driver services in Great Bend with a temporary office located at 1025 Main Street, Great Bend. The temporary office will be closed as of December 29, 2022.
Family Crisis Center in GB receives supplies for victims in shelters
The 10th Street Eyecare Center, an Great Bend optometry practice, recently invited their patients to participate in a special supply drive for the Family Crisis Center, an organization that serves victims of domestic and sexual violence throughout central and western Kansas. In exchange for a discount on eyewear, patients were...
Citizen scientists wanted for Cheyenne Bottoms Christmas Bird Count
The 2023 Christmas Bird Count at Cheyenne Bottoms may only require one or two hands this year. Drought conditions continue to impact bird numbers into the cold season. But each year, bird counters across the nation participate in the National Audobon Society's Christmas Bird Count that runs from Dec. 14 through Jan. 5, 2023. Kansas Wetlands Education Center Director Curtis Wolf said citizen scientists are welcome for the count.
Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (12/5)
Dec. 5 - 6:30 p.m. The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports. 2....
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Agriculture Needs You – Part One
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, November 29 indicates worsening conditions. Our extreme drought will soon become exceptional drought as it is almost to Barton County. Exception drought has enveloped almost all of Southwest Kansas, parts of South Central and an increasing portion of Southeast Kansas. The six to ten-day outlook (December 6 to 10) indicates a 33 to 40% chance of below normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (December 8 to 14) indicates normal temperatures and precipitation. As of now, there is nothing on the horizon to ease drought conditions.
Cop Shop (12/5)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (12/5) At 12:22 p.m. a child in need of care was reported at 613 W. Lakeview Dr. At 1:02 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at W. US 56 Highway at MM 196. Falls. At 4:04 p.m. falls were reported at 217 S....
Barton County Sheriff: Be vigilant as burglaries spike
December usually sees a bigger spike in burglaries than any other month of the year. Around Barton County, the usual holiday trend could just be a coincidence. Sheriff Brian Bellendir says regardless of the cause, area residents should be proactive heading into the New Year. "We're seeing an uptick in...
Barton County Commission meeting agenda (12/7)
The Commission meeting will be live-streamed through Microsoft Teams. Citizens may view the meeting through their own sign in or by signing in “anonymously”. Please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3wzqUF9. If you wish to participate in the discussion of any item, please call (620) 793-1800 for instructions. BOARD OF...
🎙Chamber Connect show: CEO Megan Barfield
Listen to this month's Chamber Connect show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Megan Barfield that aired Dec. 1, 2022. The Chamber Connect show airs the first Thursday of every month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
