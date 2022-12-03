Read full article on original website
thewashingtondailynews.com
Yes Virginia, there really is a Santa Claus
I wanted to thank the readers of my column for all the wonderful compliments I received about last week’s column about The Wish Book. People from all over the country told me how looking at the Wish Book as children brought back so many memories to them as adults as they read the column. I believe that we are all one big community of people, and that we are more alike than we are different. Our skin colors, where we lived, the economic group we grew up in are what made our lives and personalities different, but as children, we had some of the same dreams and wishes. The Wish Book testimonials that were shared with me has proven that to be true.
neusenews.com
Event: A Queen Street Christmas
Queen Street United Methodist Church welcomes you to the 21st annual “A Queen Street Christmas” on Saturday, December 10th and Sunday, December 11th at 6:00 p.m. This concert of traditional Christmas carols features the Queen Street Chancel Choir, soloists, and orchestra. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. each evening, and there is no admission charge.
carolinacoastonline.com
December events at the aquarium
Looking for a new holiday tradition? Join us for a Holiday Craft Night for ages 21 and up. On December 16 from 6:30-8:30 pm the aquarium will host a craft night with Wine and Design on Wheels of Morehead City. Choose to either paint a holiday lighthouse scene or to make a holiday sea glass mosaic. Bring your favorite snacks and beer, wine, or champagne.
WITN
An organization in east is spreading holiday cheer with a free event
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gather your friends and family to head down Rudolph Road or Stocking Stuffer Street inside the Greenville Convention Center for the Festival of Trees. Along the imaginary roads, nearly 100 trees light up the halls for a greater cause. Hosted by the Family Support Network of...
New Bern businesses preparing for holiday shoppers
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The holidays are here, and local businesses are getting ready for an influx of shoppers. Shops in New Bern are seeing lots of people looking to buy Christmas gifts. Some said they spend all year stocking up and getting the staff they need for it. “We’re just nonstop […]
Herald and Tribune
Rocky Mount offers candlelight Christmas tours
Rocky Mount’s Christmas Candlelight Tours are always a favorite and a tradition for many of the site’s guests. These tours are a nighttime glimpse of Christmas Eve of 1791 as the Cobb family hosts Governor Blount and his wife. This year’s tours are on Fridays and Saturdays, Dec....
WITN
Greenville parade didn’t let rain showers dampen their holiday festivity
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This year the Greenville Parade experienced a few rain showers, but that didn’t stop the community from coming to watch. The theme of the parade was “Frozen in Christmas.” About 75 floats were judged as they rolled down Evans Street for a first, second, and third-place winner. Kids could be seen running out to grab candy that was passed out and attendees waved as floats passed by.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Estelle Radcliffe Register
Estelle Radcliffe Register, age 83, a resident of Pinetown, NC passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Shiloh Free Will Baptist Church in Pinetown, NC. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00AM until the service hour at the church. Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Service is honored to be assisting the Register family.
neusenews.com
WATCH: Kinston's Christmas Parade
Watch the entire Kinston Christmas Parade from Saturday, December 3, 2022. Special thanks to our title sponsors: Lenoir Community College, CappsTrailers.com, and Southern Bank. Also, thank you to our other livestream sponsors: EL Electric, Hengst Family, Lovicks, Southland Flooring, Flatlands Jessup, Heith Harrison Farm Bureau, Dunn & Dalton, Massey Toyota,...
Get swept away: Kinston man needs help street cleaning
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A local man in Kinston wants to clean up the streets of Kinston in hopes to help his local community. Brandon Corey is planning a day where pressure washing businesses volunteer their time and services to help wash the streets. Corey said that a few businesses are interested but he is […]
neusenews.com
Event: Handel’s Messiah is back in Kinston
On Monday, December 12, at 7:00 p.m., Handel’s Messiah will again be performed at the First Presbyterian Church by the Community Chorus after being silenced for 2 years by the COVID pandemic. For decades, Lenoir Community College organized a community-wide performance of Handel’s Messiah under the direction of Carolyn...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Evelyn Elaine Keys
Evelyn Elaine Keys, age 78, of Blounts Creek, NC passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Evelyn’s funeral service was held Monday, December 5, 2022, 12:00pm at Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Service with burial taking place immediately following at Pamlico Memorial Gardens. Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Service is honored to be assisting the Keys family.
‘It was like God sent him to be there’: Trooper saves infant after pulling family over
KINSTON, N.C. — A traffic stop doesn’t typically end with a “thank you,” but nothing about the traffic stop on Highway 148 in Lenoir County was typical. Trooper Matthew Brown stopped a vehicle driving nearly 100 miles per hour for speeding, ABC News reported. Inside the car was Derrick Stroud; his fiancée, Victoria O’Neal; and their daughters, 9-week-old triplets.
carolinacoastonline.com
Vanna McKay, 85; service Dec. 9
Vanna McKay, 85, died on Friday December 2, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. On December 2, 2022, Vanna Ann Valera McKay, our beloved Mother, Grandma (GV), and Auntie, passed away at the age of 85. Vanna was born on Nov. 2, 1937, in Hilo, Hawaii, to...
thewashingtondailynews.com
There’s a new sheriff in town
Scott Hammonds was sworn in as the new sheriff of Beaufort County on Monday evening (Dec. 5) at the Beaufort County Courthouse in Washington in front of friends, family, former colleagues as well as sheriffs deputies and emergency service personnel. He was sworn in by Superior Court Judge Wayland Sermons.
nsjonline.com
Substation attack second in last month
RALEIGH — The massive Dec. 3 criminal attack on the electric grid in Moore County isn’t the only recent act of vandalism resulting in a loss of power for thousands of customers. On Friday, Nov. 11, a property owned by the Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative (CCEC) in the Jones...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Dec. 4, 5 & 6
Allan Heltzel, 71, of Beaufort, passed away on December 6, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Prophetess Hilda Reels, Beaufort. Prophetess Hilda Reels,...
neusenews.com
Matt Lococo: Meet Me Greene County, Rose Burton
Our first interview was with Rose Burton, the Branch Manager for the Greene County Public Library. I sat downed with Burton and talk about her role, her background, and how her role affects Greene County. Burton has been part of the Neuse Regional Library System for the past 12 years....
thewashingtondailynews.com
Tony Glen Whitley
Tony Glen Whitley, age 64, of Williamston, NC passed away on Saturday December 3,2022. No services are arranged at this time. Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Service is honored to be assisting the Whitley family.
thewashingtondailynews.com
MY TURN: Washington Housing Authority, the rest of the story
On Nov. 16, 2022 the newspaper published an article concerning the WISH program, established by the Washington Housing Authority. Thanks to the newspaper for allowing me to comment on the Washington Housing Authority’s WISH Program request to the city. The lead in paragraph in this article states,”Washington City Council...
