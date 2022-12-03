ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma's flu numbers are rising while RSV cases may be slowing

By Dana Branham, Oklahoman
 4 days ago

With winter on its way, Oklahoma is already seeing some of the highest influenza positivity rates and hospitalizations the state has had in years.

The state had relatively mild flu seasons for the last few years, likely due to COVID-19 pandemic precautions. But with safety measures like masking now tossed to the wayside, the flu and other respiratory viruses kept at bay are circulating once again.

Oklahoma is seeing high levels of influenza-like illness for the second week in a row, according to a map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . Forty-three other states are seeing high or very high levels of flu-like illness, which includes a fever and a cough or sore throat.

And the Oklahoma City area is seeing the fourth-highest levels of flu activity in the nation, per a Walgreens analysis.

So far this flu season, 464 Oklahomans have been hospitalized with the flu, and 165 — over a third — of those hospitalizations were recorded just last week. Flu season typically ramps up in the winter months, but activity started early this year.

Four flu-related deaths have been reported.

Experts have warned of the strain hospitals may face with a convergence of flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19. RSV has already hit children’s hospitals hard across the country, including in Oklahoma.

COVID, flu and RSV in Oklahoma: We asked the experts about outlook for winter viruses

Young children are most at risk for RSV, and they’re also the age group with the largest number of doctor’s office visits for flu in Oklahoma, said Aaron Wendelboe, an epidemiologist and associate professor with the OU College of Public Health.

“Parents, grandparents, one of the best presents you can give your children and grandchildren this holiday season is a COVID vaccine and an influenza vaccine,” he said. “Nobody wants to be sick, especially during the holiday season.”

The flu positivity rate statewide keeps climbing: Nearly 29% of samples were positive in the state’s most recent report, and the vast majority were influenza Type A, which is associated with higher rates of hospitalizations and deaths. That's up from under 10% positivity in October.

Meanwhile, RSV positivity seems to be slowing — it was down to just under 10%, compared with significantly higher levels in September and October. Wendelboe said he’s cautiously optimistic that RSV could be slowing or leveling off, but it remains to be seen how Thanksgiving gatherings affected transmission of the virus.

Combined COVID and flu testing coming soon

Seeing the rising flu numbers and predictions about the severity of this flu season, IMMY Labs is preparing to offer combined COVID-19 and flu testing in the coming weeks in partnership with the state Health Department.

The two viruses often present with similar symptoms, and the expanded testing will allow people to be tested for both through a single nasal swab, IMMY Labs' chief operating officer Brandon Neary said in an email.

Where to get a COVID-19 test in and around Oklahoma City

IMMY Labs has offered free drive-through COVID-19 testing and vaccination opportunities throughout much of the pandemic.

While COVID levels are still much lower than they were in the height of the omicron surge, active cases and hospitalizations both saw small increases in the state's most recent update.

What you can do to stay healthy this season

  • Health experts recommend getting a flu vaccine annually. They can prevent you from getting the flu in some cases, and can reduce the severity of the illness if you still get infected.
  • COVID-19 booster vaccines are also available and recommended. New booster shots for people age 5 and older protect against the original strain of the virus and newer variants.
  • Consider wearing a mask in public settings.
  • Stay home from work or school if you’re ill.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze.
  • Wash your hands frequently, and avoid touching your face.
  • If you test positive for the flu or COVID-19, consider asking your doctor about antiviral drugs that can lessen the severity of the illness.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma's flu numbers are rising while RSV cases may be slowing

