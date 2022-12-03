Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball: Vres looks to continue Croatian legacy of basketballThe LanternColumbus, OH
New Academic Plan to bring changes to enrollment and acceptance, increase diversityThe LanternColumbus, OH
Coffee community: How Black Kahawa Coffee is uniting the people of ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Straight No Chaser’s tour to stop by Columbus Friday at Palace TheatreThe LanternColumbus, OH
Colorado football transfer portal updates
The transfer portal is officially open for business. Let the madness begin! BuffStampede.com will keep you updated here on all the latest Colorado transfer portal movement...
Ryan Day Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State's Playoff Mood
At times, it looked like Ohio State wasn't going to be in this season's College Football Playoff. The team was behind USC heading into this weekend and needed a little bit of help in order to secure a spot. Luck was on its side as both USC and TCU lost their respective conference championships to Utah and Kansas State.
Colorado QB commit Ryan Staub playing the waiting game
The recent hiring of Deion Sanders by Colorado has generated a ton of national buzz and excitement but also some trepidation for the Buffs ’23 commit class including long time Stevenson Ranch (Calif.) West Ranch quarterback pledge Ryan Staub. Staub committed to the Buffs back in January following an...
OT Jordan Hall decommits from Jackson State following coaching news
Columbus (Ohio) KIPP Columbus offensive tackle Jordan Hall decommitted from Jackson State on Saturday night following the news that Deion Sanders would be leaving the Tigers to take the head coaching job at Colorado. Hall says he is completely open in his recruitment now and is thankful for Sanders and...
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Should Jackson State reach out to Cam Newton to replace Deion Sanders?
Watch the 247Sports Transfer Portal Palooza Show LIVE on the 247Sports YouTube channel, December 5th.
Alabama transfer RB Trey Sanders campaigns for Colorado offer after Deion Sanders becomes head coach
Deion Sanders is the next head football coach at Colorado. The NFL legend's mere presence in Boulder is expected to lure talent that is unprecedented for the Buffaloes, as was the case when Sanders was the head coach at Jackson State. Running back Trey Sanders, a former 5-star prospect in the NCAA Transfer Portal after four seasons at Alabama, wasted no time in reaching out to Sanders publicly.
Look: Paul Finebaum Is Furious With Nick Saban Today
Everything aligned for Alabama to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. Now Nick Saban must hope the selection committee awards his team one of four spots Sunday. Saban campaigned for his Crimson Tide during halftime of Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game. When asked why his team deserves a bid in a FOX interview, Saban pointed to Alabama's two close road losses, said quarterback Bryce Young was not fully healthy, and argued that his squad would be favored to beat the other teams vying for a playoff nod.
Ohio State coach leaving for another opportunity
The Ohio State Buckeyes just got some positive news on Sunday afternoon when they were announced as part of the 2022 College Football Playoff field. But a day after the good news, it looks like the Buckeyes will now have to deal with a shuffle in the coaching staff. According to a report from Cayden Read more... The post Ohio State coach leaving for another opportunity appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Nick Saban Took A Shot At Ohio State
It's safe to say that Nick Saban believes Alabama is more deserving of a College Football Playoff spot than Ohio State. Saturday night, Alabama's head coach appeared on FOX's Big Ten Championship Game halftime show. The Alabama head coach was arguing for his team to get in over Ohio State or TCU.
Former Ohio State Co-Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Tim Beck Named New Head Football Coach at Coastal Carolina
Just under six years after his departure from the Ohio State football program, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers have hired former Buckeyes co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Beck to become their next head coach. Beck — often credited as one of Joe Burrow's early mentors during the eventual Heisman winner's...
Possible landing spots for Jackson State CB Travis Hunter
Watch the 247Sports Transfer Portal Palooza Show LIVE on the 247Sports YouTube channel, December 5th.
ESPN Predicts Score Of Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU
The College Football Playoff field was officially unveiled on Sunday afternoon. In one semifinal, No. 1 seed Georgia will take on No. 4 seed Ohio State, while in the other semifinal, No. 2 seed Michigan will take on No. 3 seed TCU. ESPN's college football guru, Adam Rittenberg, has released...
Look: Ohio State Fans React To Michigan Quarterback's Message
With TCU and USC losing this weekend, Ohio State looks to be a lock for the College Football Playoff despite its loss to Michigan last week. Could the Buckeyes get another crack at the Wolverines? It depends on how the committee seeds the four playoff teams, which we'll know when the bracket is unveiled this afternoon.
Jaheim Bell transfer portal destinations: Reaction after South Carolina star announces plans
Sources have told 247Sports that Bell is looking for enhanced NIL opportunities at another program, as well as being a better fit in an offensive scheme. Bell's production was expected to surge as a junior this season with the Gamecocks, but he finished with 25 catches as tight end with limited targets before starting the final four games of the season at running back.
Ben Brahmer decommits from Nebraska, headed to Iowa State
Nebraska’s first commitment in the 2023 class, which actually came in the spring of 2021 after a couple early offers, will not be part of the Matt Rhule era in Lincoln, as Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment to Iowa State on Monday evening. Cyclone Alert reported the news early...
College Football World Was Furious With FOX's Decision
The college football world was not happy with FOX's in-game decision on Saturday night. At halftime of the Big Ten Championship Game, FOX had Alabama head coach Nick Saban on, allowing the head coach to essentially campaign his way into the College Football Playoff field. Saban was making his argument...
Iowa 5-star commit Kadyn Proctor receives offer from Deion Sanders and Colorado
Iowa will look to fend off new Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and others for the services of in-state offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor.
BREAKING: Scholarship QB enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
Redshirt freshman quarterback Will Crowder has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, a source tells EerSports. The Gardendale (AL) athlete will have three years of eligibility remaining at his new school. Crowder came to WVU as part of the Class of 2021, redshirting after appearing in a pair of games that...
Alabama starting left guard Javion Cohen entering transfer portal
Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is entering the transfer portal, he announced Sunday, becoming the ninth Crimson Tide player to transfer during the 2022 season. "I want to first thank my heavenly father for all of the blessings he has bestowed upon me," Cohen wrote in a social media post. "Without him, I am nothing. Second, I would like to thank my support system for being there for me throughout everything. You know who you are.
