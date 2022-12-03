ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Day Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State's Playoff Mood

At times, it looked like Ohio State wasn't going to be in this season's College Football Playoff. The team was behind USC heading into this weekend and needed a little bit of help in order to secure a spot. Luck was on its side as both USC and TCU lost their respective conference championships to Utah and Kansas State.
247Sports

Colorado QB commit Ryan Staub playing the waiting game

The recent hiring of Deion Sanders by Colorado has generated a ton of national buzz and excitement but also some trepidation for the Buffs ’23 commit class including long time Stevenson Ranch (Calif.) West Ranch quarterback pledge Ryan Staub. Staub committed to the Buffs back in January following an...
247Sports

OT Jordan Hall decommits from Jackson State following coaching news

Columbus (Ohio) KIPP Columbus offensive tackle Jordan Hall decommitted from Jackson State on Saturday night following the news that Deion Sanders would be leaving the Tigers to take the head coaching job at Colorado. Hall says he is completely open in his recruitment now and is thankful for Sanders and...
247Sports

Alabama transfer RB Trey Sanders campaigns for Colorado offer after Deion Sanders becomes head coach

Deion Sanders is the next head football coach at Colorado. The NFL legend's mere presence in Boulder is expected to lure talent that is unprecedented for the Buffaloes, as was the case when Sanders was the head coach at Jackson State. Running back Trey Sanders, a former 5-star prospect in the NCAA Transfer Portal after four seasons at Alabama, wasted no time in reaching out to Sanders publicly.
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Is Furious With Nick Saban Today

Everything aligned for Alabama to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. Now Nick Saban must hope the selection committee awards his team one of four spots Sunday. Saban campaigned for his Crimson Tide during halftime of Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game. When asked why his team deserves a bid in a FOX interview, Saban pointed to Alabama's two close road losses, said quarterback Bryce Young was not fully healthy, and argued that his squad would be favored to beat the other teams vying for a playoff nod.
The Comeback

Ohio State coach leaving for another opportunity

The Ohio State Buckeyes just got some positive news on Sunday afternoon when they were announced as part of the 2022 College Football Playoff field. But a day after the good news, it looks like the Buckeyes will now have to deal with a shuffle in the coaching staff. According to a report from Cayden Read more... The post Ohio State coach leaving for another opportunity appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban Took A Shot At Ohio State

It's safe to say that Nick Saban believes Alabama is more deserving of a College Football Playoff spot than Ohio State. Saturday night, Alabama's head coach appeared on FOX's Big Ten Championship Game halftime show. The Alabama head coach was arguing for his team to get in over Ohio State or TCU.
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans React To Michigan Quarterback's Message

With TCU and USC losing this weekend, Ohio State looks to be a lock for the College Football Playoff despite its loss to Michigan last week. Could the Buckeyes get another crack at the Wolverines? It depends on how the committee seeds the four playoff teams, which we'll know when the bracket is unveiled this afternoon.
247Sports

Jaheim Bell transfer portal destinations: Reaction after South Carolina star announces plans

Sources have told 247Sports that Bell is looking for enhanced NIL opportunities at another program, as well as being a better fit in an offensive scheme. Bell's production was expected to surge as a junior this season with the Gamecocks, but he finished with 25 catches as tight end with limited targets before starting the final four games of the season at running back.
247Sports

Ben Brahmer decommits from Nebraska, headed to Iowa State

Nebraska’s first commitment in the 2023 class, which actually came in the spring of 2021 after a couple early offers, will not be part of the Matt Rhule era in Lincoln, as Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment to Iowa State on Monday evening. Cyclone Alert reported the news early...
The Spun

College Football World Was Furious With FOX's Decision

The college football world was not happy with FOX's in-game decision on Saturday night. At halftime of the Big Ten Championship Game, FOX had Alabama head coach Nick Saban on, allowing the head coach to essentially campaign his way into the College Football Playoff field. Saban was making his argument...
247Sports

BREAKING: Scholarship QB enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

Redshirt freshman quarterback Will Crowder has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, a source tells EerSports. The Gardendale (AL) athlete will have three years of eligibility remaining at his new school. Crowder came to WVU as part of the Class of 2021, redshirting after appearing in a pair of games that...
247Sports

Alabama starting left guard Javion Cohen entering transfer portal

Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is entering the transfer portal, he announced Sunday, becoming the ninth Crimson Tide player to transfer during the 2022 season. "I want to first thank my heavenly father for all of the blessings he has bestowed upon me," Cohen wrote in a social media post. "Without him, I am nothing. Second, I would like to thank my support system for being there for me throughout everything. You know who you are.
