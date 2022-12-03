Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
6 area schools in 1st ASM girls’ rankings, Conway captures No. 1
Arkansas Sports Media High School Girls Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school girls basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending December 3. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and previous rankings:
KTLO
Jonesboro tops 1st ASM boys’ poll; Bergman among ranked teams
Arkansas Sports Media High School Boys Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school boys basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending December 3. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s rankings:
KTLO
UNLV hires former Missouri coach Barry Odom to head program
LAS VEGAS (AP) – UNLV hired former Missouri football coach Barry Odom on Tuesday for the same position. He coached the Tigers from 2016-19, going 25-25 with two bowl appearances. Odom was Arkansas’ defensive coordinator and associate head coach the past three seasons. “I’m honored and excited to...
What Building Has The Honor Of Being Arkansas’s Tallest?
When it comes to tall buildings you think of those huge skyscrapers you see in big towns, but what is the tallest building in Arkansas?. Living in Texarkana there are not too many tall buildings out there, all of them are downtown, and with the revitalization of the Grim hotel which is the second tallest building in Texarkana. The old McCartney Hotel is the tallest and is abandoned.
KTLO
Gov. Hutchinson breaks ground on new center at Northark College
Governor Asa Hutchinson joined North Arkansas College and the public Monday to break ground on the new Center for Robotics and Manufacturing Innovation (CRMI). Northark is the first community college in Arkansas to construct a robotics and manufacturing center on a community college campus. “These are exciting times for Arkansas when we see this growth in Harrison,” said Governor Hutchinson of the new facility. “This opens up a world of opportunity for the young people in our state.”
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
Five of Arkansas's largest commercial construction projects in Northwest Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Business has published its annual list of the state's largest commercial construction projects and 5 of the top 10 are in Northwest Arkansas. Editor Lance Turner gave some insight about the projects at the top of the list — and another one hitting its stride in Bentonville.
KYTV
Arkansas Governor Hutchinson breaks ground on a new facility at North Arkansas College
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - North Arkansas College (NAC) held a public ceremony to signify the groundbreaking of the new Center for Robotics & Manufacturing Innovation (CRMI). Governor Asa Hutchinson, one of the project’s lead supporters, was in attendance Monday as the featured speaker. “This is a culmination of what...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Arkansas
Arkansas is known for Hot Springs National Park, the majestic Ozark Mountains and hundreds of beautiful lakes. The biggest lake in the state, Lake Ouachita, is surrounded by the Ouachita National Forest so it is extremely peaceful and serene. Bull Shoals is not entirely in the state but is another large lake in Arkansas. This manmade lake is on the northern border of the state with Missouri. But are the biggest lakes in Arkansas also the deepest? What is the deepest lake entirely in the state? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Arkansas.
eastcoasttraveller.com
What is the State Bird of Arkansas?
The State Bird Of Arkansas Is The Northern Mockingbird. The state bird of Arkansas is the mockingbird, a songbird that is the most commonly heard bird in the south. While it does not migrate, the mockingbird can mimic other birds' sounds. Another state bird is the Diana Fritillary Butterfly. Although it is not as common as the hummingbird, it is still recognized as the state bird.
whiterivernow.com
UPDATE: Gov.-elect Sanders to name Hagar head of Arkansas State Police
Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders has named a 1991 Southside High School graduate as the new Secretary of the Department of Public Safety and Director of the Arkansas State Police. The naming of Mike Hagar, 49, was Sanders’ first cabinet appointment. Hagar is currently captain of Troop A of the...
WSMV
WATCH: Suspects in custody after smash-and-grab JCPenney robbery
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – Alleged thieves that could be involved in stealing more than $1.5 million from malls across Tennessee and Arkansas were arrested Sunday night after an armed robbery at Cool Springs Galleria in Franklin. Shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, Franklin police officers responded to a robbery in...
KTLO
Rutledge announces $770,000 settlement with defunct north Arkansas hospital
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Friday a settlement with the owners of Country Medical Services of Arkansas, Incthe parent company of Eastern Ozarks Hospital in Cherokee Villagefor failing to protect sensitive patient information after the hospital closed eight years ago. On March 17, 2022, the Attorney General filed a lawsuit against the company and its owners for violations of the Patient Information Protection Act (PIPA) and the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). In 2004, the hospital shut its doors overnight, leaving behind thousands of unsecured employee files and patient records, including copies of Social Security cards, drivers licenses and medical test results. Upon investigation of the property, many of these documents appeared to have been rummaged through, likely by trespassers, seeking to steal personal information.
One-time $1,500 stimulus check is coming to some Arkansas residents
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does some additional cash sound just right in time for the holidays? The good news is that is exactly what is happening for some individuals in Arkansas.
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: ArDOT to shift I-555 traffic patterns
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A heads up for motorists who travel along Interstate 555. The Arkansas Department of Transportation said Monday that crews will shift the northbound lanes to the newly constructed southbound lanes beginning Tuesday, Dec. 6. “This will result in a single lane of traffic in each direction,...
Stimulus update: One-time $1,500 bonus checks to arrive in Arkansas in 13 days
Some teachers in the Fort Smith School District of Arkansas will receive a one-time bonus check of $1,500 in 13 days, just in time for the holiday season.
KTBS
Shreveport restaurants rated among the best in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's Cat Daddy’s and Eddie’s Restaurant Make Louisiana’s Top 10 Best List”. Cat Daddy’s Old School Café and Eddie’s Seafood & Soul Food Restaurants are two Shreveport Eatery selected as Top 10 Best List Mom &Pop Restaurants Louisiana by Bestingsla.com. It...
earnthenecklace.com
Ruben Diaz Leaving 5News: Where Is the Arkansas News Anchor Going?
Veteran journalist Ruben Diaz has been responsible for bringing the latest news coverage to Arkansas residents for four memorable years. Now the inspiring news anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Ruben Diaz announced he is leaving 5News in Fayetteville in December 2022. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. As much as they want him to stay in Arkansas, that won’t be the case. Here’s what Ruben Diaz said about his departure from KFSM-TV.
The richest woman in Arkansas
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
WLBT
New high school equivalency diploma option now available in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - High school dropouts may face challenges with job opportunities. But a new option in the state could open the door to other choices. ”In Mississippi, we have more than 330,000 people currently that are without a high school diploma,” described Mississippi Community College Board Interim Executive Director Kell Smith.
