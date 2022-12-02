ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Police Release Video of Suspects Breaking into Scotland Church in Potomac

This story was updated at 4:15 p.m. to include comments by Executive Marc Elrich. __________________________________________________. Several suspects forced their way into the Scotland AME Zion Church in Potomac and vandalized property, according to Montgomery County Police. Police released video of the burglary that occurred on Nov. 25 at the church...
POTOMAC, MD
Maryland Murder Suspect Ripped Out Of Hiding, Arrested

Police have arrested a Baltimore suspect accused of murdering a man last month, authorities say. Josh Roberts, 27, was located and arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29, after being connected to the Monday, Nov. 28 murder or Khalil Tatum, according to Baltimore police. Police believe that Roberts shot Tatum in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Silver Spring Residents Charged with Unemployment Insurance Fraud

Three Silver Spring residents face federal charges in connection with unemployment insurance fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland. Altogether, 11 Maryland and California residents were charged in a scheme in which more than 200 fraudulent claims were submitted for a total of $1.6 million, according to the press release. The defendants are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identify theft.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Restaurant Employee Locked in Freezer During Robbery in Annapolis

Police say robbers entered a restaurant on the 100 block of Main Street in Annapolis and demanded that a woman who works there open the safe. When she couldn't open it they locked her in a walk-in freezer and stole her purse. This happened early on Saturday morning at about 1:30 and police are still investigating.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Maryland Walgreens Thief Escapes Store After Lunging For Loose Change

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who snatched money from a Walgreens cashier in Odenton, authorities say. Images of the suspect were released in an effort to help identify him after he robbed the Walgreens in the 8300 block of Piney Orchard Parkway around 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ODENTON, MD
Teacher Turns In Student Found Armed At Maryland High School

A Maryland high school student is in custody after taking a gun to school, authorities say. The 16-year-old boy was found armed with a ghost gun at Central High School around 10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6 after a teacher notified a School Resource Officer that the boy had a gun, according to Prince George's County police.
MARYLAND STATE
Police Identify Man Shot, Killed Friday in Silver Spring

Police identified a man who authorities said was shot and killed Friday in Silver Spring. 29-year-old Nathaniel Potts, of Silver Spring, was pronounced dead at a hospital, the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) wrote in a release Saturday. At about 3:05 a.m. Friday, officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Eleven Defendants Facing Federal Charges Relating to Unemployment Insurance Fraud Scheme with More Than $1.6 Million in Losses

The Defendants Allegedly Submitted over 200 Fraudulent Unemployment Insurance Claims Using the Personal Identifying Information of Victims. Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: – A federal grand jury has returned a superseding indictment adding two new defendants to the nine defendants previously charged in relation to a Maryland and California unemployment insurance scheme. The superseding indictment charges the defendants with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and stealing a post office key. The superseding indictment was returned on November 30, 2022. Charged in the superseding indictment are:
MARYLAND STATE
Former West Lanham Hills Firefighter Sentenced For Intentionally Setting Vacant House Blazes

A volunteer firefighter in Maryland who sparked, not fought several blazes at vacant homes in Prince George's County has been sentenced, the state's attorney announced. Jeremy Hawkins, a former West Lanham Hills Volunteer firefighter, has been sentenced to 15 years each on two counts of arson, with all but time served suspended, followed by three years supervised probation and a requirement to serve 120 hours of community service, according to Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Shoplifting in D.C. Needs to Be Reported

Georgetown is back! That’s the happy comment by many residents and visitors this past weekend as they shopped in Georgetown’s decorated and well-stocked stores, sat in the filled cafes and restaurants and attended the many special holiday events. Unfortunately, also what is back and apparently increasing is shoplifting.
WASHINGTON, DC
Police investigating homicide in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A man is dead after he was shot Sunday night in Southeast D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the report of a shooting in the 4200 block of 4th Street Southeast just before 10:45 a.m. Responding officers found a man shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC

