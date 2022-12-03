Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Wilson vs. Downey, Boys’ Soccer
Born and raised in Long Beach, Andrew grew up playing football and currently runs track for Long Beach Wilson. He is an aspiring photographer.
Basketball: Long Beach Poly Boys Earn Frustrating Win Against Dominguez
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The Long Beach Poly...
STANDINGS: Long Beach Girls’ Basketball, Week 3
After three weeks of action here’s where things stand in the Long Beach girls’ basketball world with a list of this week’s games below the standings box. Note: Standings based on reported results. Coaches can report scores/weekly results as well as schedule listings to Mike@The562.org. 0-1 20...
VIDEO: Long Beach Poly vs Dominguez Basketball
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. An LBC native, Mike...
ocsportszone.com
Orange County boys basketball teams earn top 10 rankings in first CIF polls
A number of Orange County high school boys basketball teams are ranked in the top 10 in the first CIF polls of the season released on Monday. La Habra, coming off a big week at the Mariko Memorial Classic in Irvine, is ranked first in the 3A poll. Yorba Linda is second, Newport Harbor third and Laguna Hills sixth in 3A.
Vote now: Does St. John Bosco or Mater Dei win our High School Football Playoff mock semifinal?
Which team advances to the final against the winner of the vote between Chaminade-Madonna and Miami Central?
Long Beach Poly’s Tyson Ruffins Named to All-American Bowl
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. Long Beach Poly senior...
UCLA 2023 Transfer Recruiting Targets UPDATED 12/7 7:30 A.M.
And they're off! The transfer portal opened Monday and it was just as expected -- crazy! UCLA dove in with both feet first...
247Sports
USC football dominates official All-Pac-12 teams with 13 total selections
USC football dominated the official All-Pac-12 teams on Tuesday with 13 total selections, the offensive and defensive players of the year and five first-team selections. Quarterback Caleb Williams, offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees, defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu, wide receiver Jordan Addison and cornerback Mekhi Blackmon earned first-team honors. Center Brett Neilon,...
247Sports
USC DL Tuli Tuipulotu named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year
Opposing quarterbacks have encountered a familiar sight this season when facing USC. Several have looked up from their backs to see the arms of defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu coming together to form the "T" for Tonga as he celebrates yet another sack. Now those quarterbacks can say they were sacked...
Will USC QB Caleb Williams play in Cotton Bowl?
Caleb Williams' remarkable season might be over. USC's sophomore quarterback suffered a "significant" hamstring injury in USC's 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 football championship game and might be sidelined for the rest of the season. The Trojans are scheduled to play Tulane in the Cotton Bowl on January 2.
The562.org’s Athletes of the Week
The562’s Athletes of the Week is sponsored by the Long Beach Century Club. Congratulations to our Athletes of the Week and thanks to the Long Beach Century Club and Naples Rib Company for their support. HIGH SCHOOL. Maya O’Dea, Wilson Water Polo. Wilson star senior Maya O’Dea helped...
247Sports
USC safety Xavion Alford enters NCAA transfer portal
Xavion Alford was expected to be a significant contributor in USC's secondary this season. He came on late in the 2021 season, starting twice late in the 4-8 campaign and finished with 31 tackles while leading the team in interceptions. He was a frontrunner to take over a starting role a year after transferring in from Texas.
wolfsports.com
2022 Heisman Trophy Watch: Final Rankings
USC’s Caleb Williams remains the heavy betting favorite to win, but this could be the most unpredictable Heisman Trophy voting in quite some time. 1. Caleb Williams | USC QB | Sophomore | Last week: 1. Caleb Williams was called a virtual lock to win the honor last week,...
pmq.com
This Chicago-Style Pizzeria Named Best in Los Angeles
Gino’s East headed west to Los Angeles in 2019 and has been wowing the locals ever since with two classic styles of Chicago pizza. A pair of women-owned pizzerias—Pizzeria Mozza and Two Saucy Broads Pizza—were finalists in the L.A. Times survey. Gino’s East of Chicago headed west...
Police arrest Inglewood father after baby girl's body found in Los Angeles River in Long Beach
An Inglewood father has been arrested for murder after his baby daughter's body was recovered from the Los Angeles River in Long Beach.
Orange Coast gets new, local owners
Engine Vision Media acquires Los Angeles magazine, Orange Coast magazine, and Pasadena magazine from Hour Media Group. The post Orange Coast gets new, local owners appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
luxury-houses.net
Star Resort, A World Class Mega Mansion in Los Angeles with A Kobe Bryant Legacy Basketball Court Back on the Market for $43 Million
1047 N Bundy Drive Home in Los Angeles, California for Sale. 1047 N Bundy Drive, Los Angeles, California called “Star Resort” is an incredibly stunning resort-style mega mansion with 30,000 SF of outdoor spaces, a Kobe Bryant Legacy basketball court, spectacular Getty Museum views, and perfect amenities include an expansive automobile gallery on the lower level featuring an impressive posh lounge that can be turned into a private club. This Home in Los Angeles offers 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with nearly 16,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1047 N Bundy Drive, please contact Dan Malka (Phone: 310-623-1310) & Yohann Bensimon (Phone: 310-923-1550) at Keller Williams Hollywood Hills for full support and perfect service.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
These 18 California restaurants earned Michelin stars for 2022. One place received 3
Getting a Michelin star is one of the highest honors a restaurant can receive, and this year, 18 California eateries earned stars in Michelin’s 2022 guide covering the state. Addison, a fine dining restaurant in San Diego that serves contemporary Californian dishes, received three stars. It’s the most stars...
Man who died near parking structure in Anaheim identified as OC school principal
According to police, it is not known if he jumped or fell from a parking structure in Anaheim, but police believe he died by suicide.
