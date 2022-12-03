ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

The 562

STANDINGS: Long Beach Girls’ Basketball, Week 3

After three weeks of action here’s where things stand in the Long Beach girls’ basketball world with a list of this week’s games below the standings box. Note: Standings based on reported results. Coaches can report scores/weekly results as well as schedule listings to Mike@The562.org. 0-1 20...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

VIDEO: Long Beach Poly vs Dominguez Basketball

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. An LBC native, Mike...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Long Beach Poly’s Tyson Ruffins Named to All-American Bowl

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. Long Beach Poly senior...
LONG BEACH, CA
247Sports

USC football dominates official All-Pac-12 teams with 13 total selections

USC football dominated the official All-Pac-12 teams on Tuesday with 13 total selections, the offensive and defensive players of the year and five first-team selections. Quarterback Caleb Williams, offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees, defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu, wide receiver Jordan Addison and cornerback Mekhi Blackmon earned first-team honors. Center Brett Neilon,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

USC DL Tuli Tuipulotu named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year

Opposing quarterbacks have encountered a familiar sight this season when facing USC. Several have looked up from their backs to see the arms of defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu coming together to form the "T" for Tonga as he celebrates yet another sack. Now those quarterbacks can say they were sacked...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllTrojans

Will USC QB Caleb Williams play in Cotton Bowl?

Caleb Williams' remarkable season might be over. USC's sophomore quarterback suffered a "significant" hamstring injury in USC's 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 football championship game and might be sidelined for the rest of the season. The Trojans are scheduled to play Tulane in the Cotton Bowl on January 2.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The 562

The562.org’s Athletes of the Week

The562’s Athletes of the Week is sponsored by the Long Beach Century Club. Congratulations to our Athletes of the Week and thanks to the Long Beach Century Club and Naples Rib Company for their support. HIGH SCHOOL. Maya O’Dea, Wilson Water Polo. Wilson star senior Maya O’Dea helped...
LONG BEACH, CA
247Sports

USC safety Xavion Alford enters NCAA transfer portal

Xavion Alford was expected to be a significant contributor in USC's secondary this season. He came on late in the 2021 season, starting twice late in the 4-8 campaign and finished with 31 tackles while leading the team in interceptions. He was a frontrunner to take over a starting role a year after transferring in from Texas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wolfsports.com

2022 Heisman Trophy Watch: Final Rankings

USC’s Caleb Williams remains the heavy betting favorite to win, but this could be the most unpredictable Heisman Trophy voting in quite some time. 1. Caleb Williams | USC QB | Sophomore | Last week: 1. Caleb Williams was called a virtual lock to win the honor last week,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pmq.com

This Chicago-Style Pizzeria Named Best in Los Angeles

Gino’s East headed west to Los Angeles in 2019 and has been wowing the locals ever since with two classic styles of Chicago pizza. A pair of women-owned pizzerias—Pizzeria Mozza and Two Saucy Broads Pizza—were finalists in the L.A. Times survey. Gino’s East of Chicago headed west...
LOS ANGELES, CA
luxury-houses.net

Star Resort, A World Class Mega Mansion in Los Angeles with A Kobe Bryant Legacy Basketball Court Back on the Market for $43 Million

1047 N Bundy Drive Home in Los Angeles, California for Sale. 1047 N Bundy Drive, Los Angeles, California called “Star Resort” is an incredibly stunning resort-style mega mansion with 30,000 SF of outdoor spaces, a Kobe Bryant Legacy basketball court, spectacular Getty Museum views, and perfect amenities include an expansive automobile gallery on the lower level featuring an impressive posh lounge that can be turned into a private club. This Home in Los Angeles offers 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with nearly 16,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1047 N Bundy Drive, please contact Dan Malka (Phone: 310-623-1310) & Yohann Bensimon (Phone: 310-923-1550) at Keller Williams Hollywood Hills for full support and perfect service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
