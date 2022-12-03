Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Possible fire at Yankee Tavern in Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MinnesotaTravel MavenStillwater, MN
Related
A second nurses strike would bring even higher stakes for Minnesota patients
MINNEAPOLIS — If you're wondering if nurses strikes has potentially deadly consequences for patients, a landmark study, which examined 20 years of evidence from strikes in New York state, provides a sobering answer. "We found that, during the period nurses were on strike, a death rate increase of almost...
mprnews.org
Negotiations continue ahead of Minnesota nurses strike deadline
Minnesota nurses and several hospital systems are set continue bargaining on new contracts this week — ahead of a potential strike by some 15,000 union nurses. The Minnesota Nurses Association has set a strike date for next Sunday, Dec. 11, if agreements have not been reached with 16 hospitals in the Twin Cities metro and the Duluth area.
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to students
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. We can all benefit from reading positive news during the festive season.
Former Minnesota Attorney General Humphrey put politics before people and exacerbated the state’s educational achievement gap
The AG’s office transformed Minnesota’s open enrollment system into a quick and easy tool for white parents to avoid integrated schools. Minnesota schools have a race problem. They are heavily segregated and have been so for a long time. The recent Cruz-Cuzman v. Minnesota Court of Appeals decision...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
University of Minnesota receives $32.5 million gift from alumna
The University of Minnesota has announced a $32.5 million unrestricted gift from the estate of alumna Karin L. Larson (’61). The bequest from Larson, who died in 2021, is the largest gift ever made to the College of Continuing and Professional Studies (CCAPS) and will be used to establish an endowment to produce a source of income for the school in perpetuity. Initial plans for the gift include creating flexible educational pathways for more students and providing financial, academic, and personalized support. This semester, CCAPS began distributing funds through the Karin L. Larson Legacy Scholarship, providing $250,000 to more than 80 students. Prior to her death, Larson personally supported hundreds of CCAPS students through scholarships and career advising.
Police and firefighter pension fund could be underfunded by a billion dollars as exodus continues
As the number of Minnesota law enforcement officers retiring early due to disabilities continues an upward trend this year, the state’s police officers and firefighters may be required to pay more down the road to shore up their state retirement fund. The post Police and firefighter pension fund could be underfunded by a billion dollars as exodus continues appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
redlakenationnews.com
As Faribault school board weighs $1.1M anti-drug grant, some call funds discriminatory
A Somali mom came to the Faribault school board last summer to share concerns about drug abuse in the East African community, prompting the district to pursue - and win - a $1.1 million state grant meant to curb drug use among Black, Indigenous and other students of color. Such...
Hilton Minneapolis to be sold at foreclosure auction
MINNEAPOLIS -- The largest hotel in Minneapolis will be up for auction in January following its foreclosure.A Hennepin County judge ordered a foreclosure auction for Hilton Minneapolis on South Marquette Avenue in April 2021 as many businesses struggled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.MORE: Hospitality Minnesota unveils COVID-19 relief planThe 826-room hotel will be sold to the highest cash bidder at a public auction at the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 13.
Mayor Frey wants Minneapolis earmarked as a haven for those wanting gender-affirming healthcare
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Mayor Jacob Frey has signed an executive order that protects people seeking gender-affirming healthcare. This Executive Order solidifies Minneapolis as a safe haven for transgender and nonbinary people seeking or receiving gender-affirming health care."
fox9.com
Redeveloped building providing new opportunities for Black entrepreneurs in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It sat vacant for decades. Now an old building on West Broadway in north Minneapolis is serving a new purpose. The redevelopment of the 927 building is a collaborative effort, focused on expanding Black ownership opportunities on the northside. It's been a fixture in north Minneapolis...
"There's not a lot of options": Metro homeless encampments grow as temperatures drop, shelters fill up
MINNEAPOLIS -- As temperatures drop to their lowest levels in quite some time, more concern is being raised about the homeless population in the metro area.Despite removal and sheltering efforts, several encampments have grown in size in recent weeks.Allen Christian is the owner of the House of Balls Art Studio, just a stone's throw away from U.S. Bank Stadium. In between the studio and the stadium--this homeless encampment he says has multiplied in size since August. "First it was one, then three, then six and now I think there's…we counted over 100 tents," said Christian. "The two issues are sanitation and...
Thousands Of Minneapolis Residents Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Minnesotans are moving.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey issues Executive Order on gender-affirming care
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, alongside City Council Presiden Andrea Jenkins and other healthcare providers, discussed the Mayor’s Executive Order to protect gender-affirming services in the city.
Minneapolis mayor signs executive order to protect those pursuing gender-affirming care
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signed an executive order protecting people pursuing gender-affirming care on Friday. Frey said it sends a message that the city is a safe place for transgender and non-binary people. “We want to make sure that you feel safe in getting the gender-affirming care...
ccxmedia.org
New Hope Approves THC Licensing Ordinance
New Hope is the latest city to take steps in passing a licensing ordinance to regulate businesses that could potentially sell products containing THC, the primary intoxicating ingredient in hemp and marijuana plants. Cities are choosing to approve ordinances following the July 1 state law that legalized THC edibles and...
rejournals.com
An end to the days of soaring multifamily rents in the Twin Cities?
The multifamily market in the Minneapolis-St. Paul market has been hot for a long time, with demand for apartment units almost as strong as the demand for industrial assets in the Twin Cities region. But Apartment List’s December 2022 rent report suggests that the local multifamily market might be cooling...
Minnesota mom creates written agreement before giving child first phone, encourages others to do the same
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Nowadays, many kids grow up with technology in their hands and the internet can be easily accessed by people of all ages. Stephanie Flies, a mom from Plymouth, wants to make sure her children understood just how much of a responsibility they have when using any internet-based device.
Remembering Minneapolis architect David Madson
Madson designed an AIDS memorial in the mid-1990s, when few memorials for the disease existed and the epidemic was at its height. David Jon Madson was born in Waterloo, Iowa, on October 16, 1963, to Howard Madson and Carol (Muller) Madson. He grew up throughout Wisconsin with his sisters, Dianne and Nancy, and his brother, Ralph. In high school, he was heavily involved in extracurricular activities, especially musical theater.
Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down
One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
mprnews.org
Metro Transit cuts service to dozens of bus lines, citing driver shortage
This story comes to you from Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to providing authentic news reporting about Minnesota's new immigrants and refugees. MPR News is a partner with Sahan Journal and will be sharing stories between SahanJournal.com and MPRNews.org. Metro Transit is scaling back bus service starting Saturday, reducing...
Comments / 0