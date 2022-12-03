Read full article on original website
World Cup Viewer’s Guide: Quarterfinalists bid for title
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — After non-stop soccer for the past two weeks, the World Cup is taking a small break. There will be two days of rest before the quarterfinals start in Qatar with at least one surprising team still in contention to win soccer’s biggest prize. Morocco...
Portugal Manager Fernando Santos Unhappy with Ronaldo's Reaction to Substitution
According to ESPN.com, Portugal manager Fernando Santos is not happy with Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to being substituted during Friday’s 2-1 loss to South Korea. After leaving the pitch in the 65th minute, cameras showed Ronaldo appearing to say, “He’s in a rush to sub me.”. The...
Morocco’s Wild Upset Over Spain Nets Big Win For World Cup Bettors
Morocco pulled off a huge upset win over Spain in the World Cup Round of 16 after winning, 3-0, in penalties. The 2022 FIFA World Cup saw another match end in a penalty kick shootout, and on Tuesday, the underdog came out victorious. Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was the man of the match, holding Spain without a goal in regulation, extra time and in penalties.
