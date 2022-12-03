ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Morocco’s Wild Upset Over Spain Nets Big Win For World Cup Bettors

Morocco pulled off a huge upset win over Spain in the World Cup Round of 16 after winning, 3-0, in penalties. The 2022 FIFA World Cup saw another match end in a penalty kick shootout, and on Tuesday, the underdog came out victorious. Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was the man of the match, holding Spain without a goal in regulation, extra time and in penalties.
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
50K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy