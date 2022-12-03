Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
The Granite YMCA Named 2022 Community Tennis Association of the YearSusanna FierGoffstown, NH
Free Festive Fun at Wayside's Winter Wonderland Celebration!Dianna CarneyBurlington, MA
A Magical Animal Adventure Awaits You at New England's ZooLightsDianna CarneyStoneham, MA
Related
whdh.com
NH police: Wrong-way DUI driver attacked officer during arrest
DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Farmington, New Hampshire woman is facing criminal charges after police say she attacked a trooper after refusing to pull over while driving the wrong way down the highway in Dover, New Hampshire overnight. Troopers responding to a report of a wrong-way driver on the Spaulding...
WMUR.com
Farmington woman accused of assaulting state trooper following arrest
DOVER, N.H. — A woman from Farmington was charged with assaulting a police officer after she was stopped for driving the wrong way on the Spaulding Turnpike early Saturday morning, New Hampshire State Police said. According to a press release, troopers involved in a drunk driving saturation patrol responded...
2 teens arrested in connection with Dorchester shooting
BOSTON -- Two teens have been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured two men in Dorchester. Boston Police announced Saturday that a 17-year-old boy from Jamaica Plain and a 15-year-old boy from Mattapan are facing charges. Police responded to a shooting on Talbot Ave on Monday afternoon. The victims, a man in his 30's and a man in his 50's, according to the I-Team, were found injured and were taken to a local hospital. According to police, the teens were arrested separately on Friday afternoon. They are both charged with delinquent to wit; assault with intent to murder, delinquent to wit; unlawful possession of a firearm, delinquent to wit; unlawful possession of ammunition, delinquent to wit; firearm discharged within 500 feet of a dwelling and delinquent to wit; receiving stolen motor vehicle. The suspects will be arraigned in Suffolk County Juvenile Court. Their identities have not been released. As officers arrested the 15-year-old shooting suspect, they also arrested a 16-year-old from Whitman for having a loaded gun, police said. Boston city councilors listened to public feedback on gun violence at a meeting in Dorchester on Thursday night.
bpdnews.com
Juveniles Arrested in Connection to the Shooting Incident at Helen Street/Talbot Avenue
On Friday, December 9, 2022, between 3:20 PM and 4:00 PM, officers assigned to the Boston Police Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit, arrested a 17-year-old male juvenile from Jamaica Plain in the area of Greenville Street in Roxbury and a 15-year-old male juvenile from Mattapan, in the area of Norfolk Street in Mattapan, on the following straight warrants, obtained by District 3 detectives, and issued out of Suffolk County Juvenile Court for; Delinquent to wit; Assault with Intent to Murder, Delinquent to wit; Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Delinquent to wit; Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Delinquent to wit; Firearm Discharged Within 500 feet of a Dwelling and Delinquent to wit; Receiving Stolen Motor Vehicle. Both juveniles are expected to be arraigned in Suffolk County Juvenile Court.
southarkansassun.com
Roommates Convicted in Connection with Death of Massachusetts Man Found in Freezer
Roommates Michael Burke and Samantha Perry are believed to have attacked and restrained the victim, John Wayne Potter, before his death. The dead body found in a freezer was identified as Potter, the missing man from Lowell, Massachusetts, says Acosta. On December 2, 2022, the dead body of 37-year-old John...
11 Arrested, 193 stopped in Portsmouth, NH DUI Saturation Patrol
Friday night and early Saturday morning were busy for New Hamshire State Police and Portsmouth Police during a DUI saturation patrol which led to 193 traffic stops including 11 arrests and a wrong-way drunk driver. The patrol announced earlier in the week was part of an initiative funded by the...
nbcboston.com
Woman Convicted in Deadly 2018 Needham Crash to Spend 6 Months in Jail
A driver convicted of motor vehicle homicide in a crash that killed two Massachusetts high school juniors in 2018 was sentenced to six months in jail. The deaths of best friends Adrienne Garrido and Talia Newfield after the Feb. 10, 2018, crash devastated the Needham High School community. The pair were hit by cars while walking near the school, prosecutors have said. Newfield, 16, died at a hospital shortly after the crash, while Garrido, 17, died at a Boston hospital the next evening.
whdh.com
Arrest made in connection with Nashua, NH hit-and-run that injured 3 pedestrians
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 24-year-old man from Nashua, New Hampshire, is facing a number of charges following a hit-and-run crash that injured three people last month. The Nashua Police Department announced Thursday that Christopher Jimenez Delgado was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Conduct After Accident, a Class B felony.
nbcboston.com
Woman Fatally Struck By Car in Doctor's Office Parking Lot in Salem
A woman walking in the parking lot of a doctor's office in Salem, Massachusetts, on Friday was struck by a car and later died from her injuries, police said. According to Salem police, officers were called to the North Shore Physicians Group, located at 331 Highland Avenue, around 11 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian crash. Responding officers determined Karen Raffa, 69, of Beverly, had been walking in the patient pick-up area when a car hit her, resulting in significant injuries to her leg and wrist.
whdh.com
Pedestrian fatally struck in hospital parking lot in Salem
SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 69-year-old Beverly woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in the patient pick-up area of the North Shore Physicians Group on Highland Avenue in Salem on Friday, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a woman struck by a car...
nbcboston.com
Police Seek Charges Against Driver in Hit-and-Run That Landed Acton Teen in Coma
Police say they are seeking charges against an 85-year-old woman in connection with a hit-and-run crash that landed an Acton, Massachusetts, teen in a coma last month. Acton police said Friday afternoon that they have submitted an application for a criminal complaint against an unnamed Maynard woman for the charges of leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury, reckless operation and a crosswalk violation. They said her name will only be released if criminal charges are issued.
Four suspects indicted for distributing 400 grams of fentanyl
Four individuals were indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their roles in a fentanyl trafficking conspiracy.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man found dead in basement under suspicious circumstances identified by family
A Massachusetts man that was found dead in a basement last week has been identified by family and friends of the deceased. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell have been charged with kidnapping in connection with allegedly restraining and holding a 37-year-old Lowell man against his will inside their Coburn Street residence in Lowell.
nbcboston.com
Nashua Police Arrest Suspect in Hit-and-Run That Hurt 3 Pedestrians
A 24-year-old Nashua, New Hampshire man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash last month that left three pedestrians hurt, according to the city's police department. Christopher Jimenez Delgado was arrested Wednesday, and was released on a $1,000 cash bail, according to a news release from the Nashua...
Long Island Woman Among 2 Killed In Wrong-Way Crash
A 63-year-old Long Island woman is among two people who were killed in a wrong-way crash on a major highway in Central Massachusetts, authorities said.Susan Celauro, of the hamlet of East Norwich in the town of Oyster Bay in Nassau County,, died following the crash, which happened just before…
Tewksbury crash sends pedestrian to trauma center with serious injuries
A pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Tewksbury was sent to a trauma center with serious injuries Friday evening, according to authorities. Law enforcement received a 911 call around 5:10 p.m. about the pedestrian struck by the vehicle in the area of 270 Main St., according to a statement from Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus.
nbcboston.com
Driver in Apple Store Crash Released on $100K Bail
The driver charged in last month's deadly crash at the Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, has been released on bail. Fifty-three-year-old Bradley Rein has been charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle after driving through the front of the store, leaving 65-year-old Kevin Bradley dead and 19 other people injured. A judge ordered him to be held on $100,000 bail.
State police investigating after crane worker dies after falling off platform in South Boston
BOSTON — A crane worker has died after falling from a platform in South Boston. According to State Police, just before 9:45 a.m., the 58-year-old Methuen man, was working on the Conley Terminal and collapsed or fell from a platform that was about 150-feet high. Police say his jacket...
Boston Firefighter Charged In Attack Of Elderly Man
A Boston firefighter identified and charged in relation to an attack of a 68-year-old man.
nbcboston.com
Crane Worker Dies at South Boston Terminal
A Massachusetts man died Friday after he fell from a platform while servicing a gantry crane at Conley Terminal in South Boston, state police said. The 58-year-old Methuen resident was an employee of Capco Crane Hoist, a company hired to perform maintenance on one of the cranes, police said. Just...
Comments / 0