Has Swinney seen the response he wanted from Uiagalelei in practice this week?

Clemson’s starting quarterback is coming off his most ineffective performance of the season as a passer in last Saturday’s rivalry loss to South Carolina. DJ Uiagalelei set season-lows for completions (8), completion percentage (27.6) and passing yards (99) in the Tigers’ 31-30 loss to the Gamecocks at Death Valley.

Uiagalelei did have one touchdown pass and ran for another score, and while he didn’t get much help from a receiving corps that dropped some passes, Uiagalelei also had his share of inaccurate throws including one that resulted in an interception — his sixth time in seven games committing at least one turnover.

Despite Uiagalelei’s struggles, head coach Dabo Swinney said the junior will get the start for ninth-ranked Clemson (10-2, 8-0 ACC) in Saturday’s ACC Championship Game against No. 23 North Carolina (9-3, 6-2). During his radio call-in show this week , Swinney said he believes Uiagalelei deserves the chance to lead the Tigers to an ACC title, but added there’s “no room for error” for Uiagalelei and that freshman backup Cade Klubnik will “be ready” to go in if his number needs to be called.

During his pregame ACC Championship press conference on Friday, Swinney was asked if he’s seen the response he wanted from Uiagalelei in practice this week ahead of the matchup against the Tar Heels.

“Yeah, he’s done his part, which is all he can do,” Swinney said. “They’re not going to let him throw it and catch it. He’s done his part, and he’s had a great week of practice. The team has responded like you want.

“But move forward, and at the end of the day we’re 10-2, and we won our division and earned the opportunity to be here. Expect him to play well.”

Entering the ACC title game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte (8 p.m., ABC), Uiagalelei has completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 2,511 yards and 22 touchdowns with seven interceptions across 12 games this season, while also rushing for 545 yards and seven more scores on the ground.

