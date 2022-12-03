ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Red Cross shares fire prevention tips for safe holiday decorating

By Alejandra Yañez
 4 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — This Texas Gulf Coast Region is encouraging the public to follow preventative steps to avoid home fires from holiday decorations.

According to a release sent from the Red Cross, most home fires involving candles happen in December, when one in five home decoration fires also occur.

“As more of us light candles to celebrate the holidays, we want to ensure everyone stays safe from home fires — the nation’s most frequent disaster,” said Brittney Rochell, Communications Director, for the Texas Gulf Coast region, Red Cross. “Help protect your family by using battery-operated candles, testing your smoke alarms monthly and practicing your two-minute escape plan with everyone in your household.”Some safety tips to consider when decorating this holiday season include having an escape plan to practice with your family.

For those who use candles to decorate, the Red Cross recommends keeping them away from anything that could burn, and placing them out of reach of pets and children. It is also recommended to never leave burning candles unattended.

When decorating with lights it is important to check all holiday light cords to ensure they are not frayed or broken, the Red Cross stated. It is recommended to not use too many strands of lights together — no more than three per extension cord.

The Red Cross stated that outside decorations are for outdoor use and recommends fastening lights securely to your home or trees.

“If using hooks or nails outside, make sure they are insulated to avoid an electrocution or fire hazard,” the release stated.

When purchasing an artificial tree, the Red Cross state it is important to look for a fire-resistant label. When putting it up, keep it away from fireplaces, radiators and other sources of heat.

For those who prefer getting a live tree, it is important to make sure it is fresh and kept watered. To test if the tree is fresh, bend the needles up and down to make sure no needles fall off.

