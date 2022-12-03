Local sports bar hosts fans ahead of U.S.A. v. Netherlands ‘do-or-die’ World Cup matchup

BOSTON — A Boston sports bar is preparing to open its doors early yet again to U.S. Men’s National Team fans as the team is set to take on the Netherlands in Round 16 of the World Cup Saturday.

The Banshee in Dorchester opens bright and early at 8 a.m. Saturday. They’re the American Outlaws Boston chapter’s headquarters.

The American Outlaws is a United States soccer supporter group with 200 local chapters across the country, including three in Massachusetts.

Fans are expected to pack this bar -- and others in and around the Boston area – to watch the win-or-go-home game.

Kickoff is at 10 a.m.

If you’d prefer to watch the game from the comfort of your own couch, turn to Boston 25 to watch it live.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

