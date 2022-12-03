Read full article on original website
Best Holiday Teas in the DC Area
The holiday season is all about embracing traditions. And one tradition that is flourishing in the Washington area this year is the holiday tea. The ritual, which typically features petite sandwiches and scones set amid a festive backdrop, is returning to some of DC’s most legendary hotels (such as the Willard and St. Regis), historic homes, and restaurants, as well as kicking off at some new spots.
MISSING TEEN: Jasmen Eliana Reyes, Age 16; St. Mary’s County
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate missing person Jasmen Eliana Reyes (H-F-07-05-06), 5-08, 180lbs. Anyone with any information please contact the SMCSO at 301-475-8008. Please share and continue to follow for updates. Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com.
Walk Through Thousands of Dazzling Lights at Virginia's Winter Wander Trail
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Virginia but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to Boar's Head Resort for their Winter Wander Trail of Lights. Keep reading to learn more.
Steven A. Hall Sworn In As St. Mary’s County Sheriff
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Captain Steven A. Hall was sworn in on Monday evening to become the new Sheriff of St. Mary’s County. Sheriff Hall joined the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office as a correctional officer in 1994 and worked his way through the ranks over his career, working in every division of the agency.
Stronger Together: Southern Maryland Community Network And Cornerstone Montgomery Merge
SOUTHERN MARYLAND – Southern Maryland Community Network (SMCN) and Cornerstone Montgomery will be merging effective January 1, 2023 in order to meet the needs and better serve Marylanders. The merged organization will continue to be called Cornerstone Montgomery. Southern Maryland Community Network will do business as Cornerstone Southern Maryland in order to highlight its regional impact.
The Most Dazzling Light Displays in DC This Holiday Season
It’s the most wonderful time of the year—and it’s also the most sparkly. The District dons its holiday finery and is literally twinkling in lights this December, so be sure to pencil in some time to see it in all its glory. To help get you in the holiday spirit, here are some well-loved light displays, iconic tree lightings, and unexpected holiday light installations both indoors and out to check out this month.
St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup, December 6
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda. The Commissioners began by accepting the report of the Independent Auditor on the Financial...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Virginia
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Virginia, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Five New Corrections Officers
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Sheriff Steve Hall and the men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office welcome and congratulate the graduates of Corrections Entrance Level Training Program Session 68. Their graduation ceremony was held on Friday evening at Chopticon High School. The St. Mary’s County...
Fredericksburg restaurant raided by Virginia ABC for illegally serving alcohol
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A Fredericksburg restaurant owner and political candidate says he’s not done fighting, just days after his business was raided by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. "What the state of Virginia just did is they took my livelihood away from me right before Christmas," Gourmeltz...
The Best Place To Live In Maryland
In the heart of the mid-Atlantic region is Maryland, affectionately called "America in Miniature." But where is the best place to call home in Maryland?
Maryland campers report multiple shape-shifting objects moving overhead
Assateague Island, MD.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Maryland witness camping on Assateague Island near Berlin reported watching a series of lights apparently shape-shifting at about 9 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Most Maryland Students Aren’t Proficient In Math, English Scores Rise To Pre-Pandemic Levels
– Yesterday, the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) released preliminary statewide English Language Arts (ELA), and Mathematics 2021-2022 school year assessment results. This is the first year of the new Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP) assessments. Preliminary statewide ELA results signify a return to pre-pandemic proficiency for several grade...
Two $50,000 Scratch-Offs Sold in MoCo; Two $1 Million Scratch-Offs Sold in Maryland
A $50,000 FAMILY FEUD scratch-off purchased at Kemp Mill Beer, Wine & Deli (1339 Lamberton Drive) in Silver Spring and a $50,000 Money Explosion scratch-off purchased at the Olney Shell (18040 Georgia Avenue) in Olney were the two biggest lottery prizes redeemed this past week that were sold in Montgomery County. Two $1,000,000 scratch-offs, both purchased in Upper Marlboro, MD, were also redeemed. Additional information on winners around the state of Maryland below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
Teacher Turns In Student Found Armed At Maryland High School
A Maryland high school student is in custody after taking a gun to school, authorities say. The 16-year-old boy was found armed with a ghost gun at Central High School around 10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6 after a teacher notified a School Resource Officer that the boy had a gun, according to Prince George's County police.
Permanent Jewelry Has Made Its Way From TikTok to DC. Here’s Where You Can Get It.
Okay, so permanent jewelry didn’t lead to lasting love for Nancy and Bartise on Love Is Blind, but the TikTok-fueled jewelry trend is still pretty popular. ICYMI: Permanent jewelry is the welding of a thin chain that’s custom fit, most commonly as a bracelet—sometimes called an “endless bracelet”—so there’s no clasp and the jewelry is on “permanently”—or until you cut it off. (Also, eventually they may just fall off from wear and tear, though most shops will repair them for varying fees.) Sort of a grown-up spin on the BFF necklaces and friendship bracelets from childhood, they’re popular among besties, but also significant others, family, and other small groups (private parties are often marketed as an idea for a bridal party). And though the concept got a slow start in the DMV, now there are four shops in the area that offer it.
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests, Warrants Served And Juvenile Referrals
Assault- On November 20, 2022, Dep. Walker responded to the 46000 block of Adams Court in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Shaine Allon McCarson, age 29 of Lexington Park, pushed the victim to the floor and struck the victim in the face. McCarson was arrested and charged with Assault 2nd Degree.
Maryland casino gaming revenue falls from record October
There was a significant drop off in gaming revenue at Maryland’s six casinos in November, after what had been the best month ever for the casinos in October. All six casinos generated $163.4 million in gaming revenue last month. That’s up 1.9% from a year ago but down sharply from the $212.9 million in gaming revenue in October.
'Ever Forward' captain has license suspended after grounding ship in Chesapeake Bay
PASADENA, Md. (7News) — The operating license of the "Ever Forward" captain who steered the container ship into the muddy bottom of the Chesapeake Bay this past spring has been suspended, according to the Maryland Department of Labor. The ship was finally freed in mid-April, more than a month...
Deputies Seeking Identity Of Dirt Bike Theft Suspects In Calvert County
ST. LEONARD, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the theft of two dirt bikes that occurred in the 2100 block of Timeless Drive in St. Leonard, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at approximately 2:38 a.m. Investigation revealed unknown suspects stole two dirt bikes: a...
