Saint Mary's County, MD

Washingtonian.com

Best Holiday Teas in the DC Area

The holiday season is all about embracing traditions. And one tradition that is flourishing in the Washington area this year is the holiday tea. The ritual, which typically features petite sandwiches and scones set amid a festive backdrop, is returning to some of DC’s most legendary hotels (such as the Willard and St. Regis), historic homes, and restaurants, as well as kicking off at some new spots.
KENTUCKY STATE
Bay Net

MISSING TEEN: Jasmen Eliana Reyes, Age 16; St. Mary’s County

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate missing person Jasmen Eliana Reyes (H-F-07-05-06), 5-08, 180lbs. Anyone with any information please contact the SMCSO at 301-475-8008. Please share and continue to follow for updates. Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Steven A. Hall Sworn In As St. Mary’s County Sheriff

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Captain Steven A. Hall was sworn in on Monday evening to become the new Sheriff of St. Mary’s County. Sheriff Hall joined the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office as a correctional officer in 1994 and worked his way through the ranks over his career, working in every division of the agency.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Stronger Together: Southern Maryland Community Network And Cornerstone Montgomery Merge

SOUTHERN MARYLAND – Southern Maryland Community Network (SMCN) and Cornerstone Montgomery will be merging effective January 1, 2023 in order to meet the needs and better serve Marylanders. The merged organization will continue to be called Cornerstone Montgomery. Southern Maryland Community Network will do business as Cornerstone Southern Maryland in order to highlight its regional impact.
MARYLAND STATE
Thrillist

The Most Dazzling Light Displays in DC This Holiday Season

It’s the most wonderful time of the year—and it’s also the most sparkly. The District dons its holiday finery and is literally twinkling in lights this December, so be sure to pencil in some time to see it in all its glory. To help get you in the holiday spirit, here are some well-loved light displays, iconic tree lightings, and unexpected holiday light installations both indoors and out to check out this month.
Bay Net

St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup, December 6

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda. The Commissioners began by accepting the report of the Independent Auditor on the Financial...
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Virginia

Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Virginia, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
NELLYSFORD, VA
Bay Net

Most Maryland Students Aren’t Proficient In Math, English Scores Rise To Pre-Pandemic Levels

– Yesterday, the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) released preliminary statewide English Language Arts (ELA), and Mathematics 2021-2022 school year assessment results. This is the first year of the new Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP) assessments. Preliminary statewide ELA results signify a return to pre-pandemic proficiency for several grade...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Two $50,000 Scratch-Offs Sold in MoCo; Two $1 Million Scratch-Offs Sold in Maryland

A $50,000 FAMILY FEUD scratch-off purchased at Kemp Mill Beer, Wine & Deli (1339 Lamberton Drive) in Silver Spring and a $50,000 Money Explosion scratch-off purchased at the Olney Shell (18040 Georgia Avenue) in Olney were the two biggest lottery prizes redeemed this past week that were sold in Montgomery County. Two $1,000,000 scratch-offs, both purchased in Upper Marlboro, MD, were also redeemed. Additional information on winners around the state of Maryland below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Teacher Turns In Student Found Armed At Maryland High School

A Maryland high school student is in custody after taking a gun to school, authorities say. The 16-year-old boy was found armed with a ghost gun at Central High School around 10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6 after a teacher notified a School Resource Officer that the boy had a gun, according to Prince George's County police.
MARYLAND STATE
Washingtonian.com

Permanent Jewelry Has Made Its Way From TikTok to DC. Here’s Where You Can Get It.

Okay, so permanent jewelry didn’t lead to lasting love for Nancy and Bartise on Love Is Blind, but the TikTok-fueled jewelry trend is still pretty popular. ICYMI: Permanent jewelry is the welding of a thin chain that’s custom fit, most commonly as a bracelet—sometimes called an “endless bracelet”—so there’s no clasp and the jewelry is on “permanently”—or until you cut it off. (Also, eventually they may just fall off from wear and tear, though most shops will repair them for varying fees.) Sort of a grown-up spin on the BFF necklaces and friendship bracelets from childhood, they’re popular among besties, but also significant others, family, and other small groups (private parties are often marketed as an idea for a bridal party). And though the concept got a slow start in the DMV, now there are four shops in the area that offer it.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Maryland casino gaming revenue falls from record October

There was a significant drop off in gaming revenue at Maryland’s six casinos in November, after what had been the best month ever for the casinos in October. All six casinos generated $163.4 million in gaming revenue last month. That’s up 1.9% from a year ago but down sharply from the $212.9 million in gaming revenue in October.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Deputies Seeking Identity Of Dirt Bike Theft Suspects In Calvert County

ST. LEONARD, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the theft of two dirt bikes that occurred in the 2100 block of Timeless Drive in St. Leonard, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at approximately 2:38 a.m. Investigation revealed unknown suspects stole two dirt bikes: a...

