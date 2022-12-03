Okay, so permanent jewelry didn’t lead to lasting love for Nancy and Bartise on Love Is Blind, but the TikTok-fueled jewelry trend is still pretty popular. ICYMI: Permanent jewelry is the welding of a thin chain that’s custom fit, most commonly as a bracelet—sometimes called an “endless bracelet”—so there’s no clasp and the jewelry is on “permanently”—or until you cut it off. (Also, eventually they may just fall off from wear and tear, though most shops will repair them for varying fees.) Sort of a grown-up spin on the BFF necklaces and friendship bracelets from childhood, they’re popular among besties, but also significant others, family, and other small groups (private parties are often marketed as an idea for a bridal party). And though the concept got a slow start in the DMV, now there are four shops in the area that offer it.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO