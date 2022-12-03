Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:51 p.m. EST
Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle. NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service a month after a previous attempt failed. The social media company said it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue checkmark and access special features starting Monday. The blue checkmark was originally given to companies, celebrities, government entities and journalists verified by the platform. After Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October he launched a service granting blue checks to anyone willing to pay $8 a month. But it was inundated by imposter accounts, so Twitter suspended the service.
Donald Trump Loses 'Swagger,' Botches Campaign Takeoff: Analyst
Guardian political analyst David Smith's attack was just the latest in the press about Donald Trump’s lackluster campaign launch.
Philippines protesters decry alleged injustices under Marcos
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Hundreds of people marched in the Philippine capital on Saturday protesting what they said was a rising number of extrajudicial killings and other injustices under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The protesters, led by a Philippines-based rights group, gathered at a public square...
Biden tries to reboot US brand in Africa amid China, Russia inroads
When Barack Obama welcomed African leaders to Washington in 2014, many viewed the summit as historic, not just due to the US president's background but for the pledges to make the partnership deeper and such events routine. Mvemba Phezo Dizolele, director of the Africa program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the United States was entering the summit with a "trust deficit" from Africans due to the long wait since 2014.
