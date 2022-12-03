ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Holiday Lights: 20 Merry & Bright Displays in DC, Maryland, Virginia

Check out these shining displays and spectacular light shows in D.C., Maryland and Virginia to brighten up the long winter nights. Holiday Lights in Washington, D.C. DC Holiday Lights (Through Jan. 8, outdoors throughout the District): Main Street districts and commercial corridors will deck their halls with sparkling light displays for the holidays. For extra fun, check out the scavenger hunt.
Maryland suspends license of 'Ever Forward' captain

The Maryland Board of Pilots announced the suspension of the license of the captain of the Ever Forward ship that got stuck in the Chesapeake Bay back in the spring of 2022. Captain Steven Germac was operating the ship when it became stuck in the Bay for over five weeks back in March.
MISSING TEEN: Jasmen Eliana Reyes, Age 16; St. Mary’s County

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate missing person Jasmen Eliana Reyes (H-F-07-05-06), 5-08, 180lbs. Anyone with any information please contact the SMCSO at 301-475-8008. Please share and continue to follow for updates. Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com.
What Places Are Considered Part of “The DMV” ?

A few weeks back we wrote a piece that told “The Story Behind The DMV.” This led to a fun debate on what the area referred to as the DMV is actually made up of. We took all of your thoughts and opinions, threw in some of ours, and put together the map in our featured photo that shows a general opinion of what people think the DMV actually consists of. Below are some notes based on the feedback we received:
Tracking increasing risk of snow for Maryland into the weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Weather computer models continue to come into better agreement on potential wintry weather for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into early Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models are locking into better consensus about what will happen during this time-frame, as well. The European Computer Model, as in past runs, continues to introduce cold air into our weather-maker from the north Friday night through early Saturday morning as it passes by. This persists with a mainly snowy solution starting after midnight Friday night.
Rainy Tuesday for Maryland as temps begin to warm

Meteorologist Ava Marie says today will be a wet one with on and off rain throughout the day with temps in the upper 40's. Tonight will have rain and areas of fog as the temps will not be as cold as recent nights. More showers for Wednesday but we will see an increase in temps as they almost reach the 60's. Thursday will see a break in the rain but it will remain cloudy and more rain is expected for the weekend.
Stronger Together: Southern Maryland Community Network And Cornerstone Montgomery Merge

SOUTHERN MARYLAND – Southern Maryland Community Network (SMCN) and Cornerstone Montgomery will be merging effective January 1, 2023 in order to meet the needs and better serve Marylanders. The merged organization will continue to be called Cornerstone Montgomery. Southern Maryland Community Network will do business as Cornerstone Southern Maryland in order to highlight its regional impact.
Muzzleloader Deer Hunting Resumes December 17

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces the muzzleloader deer hunting season will reopen Dec. 17, and will run through Dec. 31, 2022. This is the second half of Maryland’s split deer muzzleloader season; the first half was held in October. Hunters may use muzzleloading firearms to harvest sika and white-tailed deer during this time.
Closely tracking weekend snow potential for Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We are closely tracking the potential of rain, snow, or both for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models have gotten in their separate corners today about what will happen Saturday. The...
Md. Farmers Reminded Winter Ban on Spreading Manure Begins Dec. 16

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Maryland Department of Agriculture is reminding farmers that the winter ban on spreading manure and other nutrient sources on cropland, including food processing residuals, begins Dec. 16, 2022. Farmers may resume spreading on March 1, 2023, based on their nutrient management plan recommendations as long as fields are not saturated, snow-covered, or hard-frozen.
Best Holiday Teas in the DC Area

The holiday season is all about embracing traditions. And one tradition that is flourishing in the Washington area this year is the holiday tea. The ritual, which typically features petite sandwiches and scones set amid a festive backdrop, is returning to some of DC’s most legendary hotels (such as the Willard and St. Regis), historic homes, and restaurants, as well as kicking off at some new spots.
The Story Behind “The DMV”

When the regional nickname “the DMV” rose to popularity in the 2000s, locals jumped on it. Once obscure, it can now be heard in daily conversation or on the radio and news. It appears in several of locally grown rapper Wale’s tracks, and Nicki Minaj gave it a shoutout in her song Beez in the Trap. You might also find it in the Twitter or Instagram bio of a person who wants to show off their local roots. But where did this nickname come from, and who is officially a part of the DMV? Why does it have such a hold over the region?
Eleven Defendants Facing Federal Charges Relating to Unemployment Insurance Fraud Scheme with More Than $1.6 Million in Losses

The Defendants Allegedly Submitted over 200 Fraudulent Unemployment Insurance Claims Using the Personal Identifying Information of Victims. Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: – A federal grand jury has returned a superseding indictment adding two new defendants to the nine defendants previously charged in relation to a Maryland and California unemployment insurance scheme. The superseding indictment charges the defendants with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and stealing a post office key. The superseding indictment was returned on November 30, 2022. Charged in the superseding indictment are:
Most Maryland Students Aren’t Proficient In Math, English Scores Rise To Pre-Pandemic Levels

– Yesterday, the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) released preliminary statewide English Language Arts (ELA), and Mathematics 2021-2022 school year assessment results. This is the first year of the new Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP) assessments. Preliminary statewide ELA results signify a return to pre-pandemic proficiency for several grade...
Two $50,000 Scratch-Offs Sold in MoCo; Two $1 Million Scratch-Offs Sold in Maryland

A $50,000 FAMILY FEUD scratch-off purchased at Kemp Mill Beer, Wine & Deli (1339 Lamberton Drive) in Silver Spring and a $50,000 Money Explosion scratch-off purchased at the Olney Shell (18040 Georgia Avenue) in Olney were the two biggest lottery prizes redeemed this past week that were sold in Montgomery County. Two $1,000,000 scratch-offs, both purchased in Upper Marlboro, MD, were also redeemed. Additional information on winners around the state of Maryland below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
