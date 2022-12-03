Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Washington
Holiday Lights: 20 Merry & Bright Displays in DC, Maryland, Virginia
Check out these shining displays and spectacular light shows in D.C., Maryland and Virginia to brighten up the long winter nights. Holiday Lights in Washington, D.C. DC Holiday Lights (Through Jan. 8, outdoors throughout the District): Main Street districts and commercial corridors will deck their halls with sparkling light displays for the holidays. For extra fun, check out the scavenger hunt.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland suspends license of 'Ever Forward' captain
The Maryland Board of Pilots announced the suspension of the license of the captain of the Ever Forward ship that got stuck in the Chesapeake Bay back in the spring of 2022. Captain Steven Germac was operating the ship when it became stuck in the Bay for over five weeks back in March.
Bay Net
MISSING TEEN: Jasmen Eliana Reyes, Age 16; St. Mary’s County
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate missing person Jasmen Eliana Reyes (H-F-07-05-06), 5-08, 180lbs. Anyone with any information please contact the SMCSO at 301-475-8008. Please share and continue to follow for updates. Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com.
mocoshow.com
What Places Are Considered Part of “The DMV” ?
A few weeks back we wrote a piece that told “The Story Behind The DMV.” This led to a fun debate on what the area referred to as the DMV is actually made up of. We took all of your thoughts and opinions, threw in some of ours, and put together the map in our featured photo that shows a general opinion of what people think the DMV actually consists of. Below are some notes based on the feedback we received:
foxbaltimore.com
Tracking increasing risk of snow for Maryland into the weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Weather computer models continue to come into better agreement on potential wintry weather for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into early Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models are locking into better consensus about what will happen during this time-frame, as well. The European Computer Model, as in past runs, continues to introduce cold air into our weather-maker from the north Friday night through early Saturday morning as it passes by. This persists with a mainly snowy solution starting after midnight Friday night.
cnsmaryland.org
Almanac predicts Maryland winter forecast as snowy and cold. Do climatologists agree?
The Old Farmer’s Almanac is predicting a colder, snowier winter than normal in the Atlantic Corridor region, which includes parts of Maryland. Last year, the almanac predicted similar temperature and snow levels, and the year before had predicted higher temperatures and precipitation. Did previous winter seasons in Maryland match...
Wbaltv.com
Rainy Tuesday for Maryland as temps begin to warm
Meteorologist Ava Marie says today will be a wet one with on and off rain throughout the day with temps in the upper 40's. Tonight will have rain and areas of fog as the temps will not be as cold as recent nights. More showers for Wednesday but we will see an increase in temps as they almost reach the 60's. Thursday will see a break in the rain but it will remain cloudy and more rain is expected for the weekend.
Bay Net
Stronger Together: Southern Maryland Community Network And Cornerstone Montgomery Merge
SOUTHERN MARYLAND – Southern Maryland Community Network (SMCN) and Cornerstone Montgomery will be merging effective January 1, 2023 in order to meet the needs and better serve Marylanders. The merged organization will continue to be called Cornerstone Montgomery. Southern Maryland Community Network will do business as Cornerstone Southern Maryland in order to highlight its regional impact.
Maryland campers report multiple shape-shifting objects moving overhead
Assateague Island, MD.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Maryland witness camping on Assateague Island near Berlin reported watching a series of lights apparently shape-shifting at about 9 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Bay Net
Muzzleloader Deer Hunting Resumes December 17
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces the muzzleloader deer hunting season will reopen Dec. 17, and will run through Dec. 31, 2022. This is the second half of Maryland’s split deer muzzleloader season; the first half was held in October. Hunters may use muzzleloading firearms to harvest sika and white-tailed deer during this time.
foxbaltimore.com
Closely tracking weekend snow potential for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We are closely tracking the potential of rain, snow, or both for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models have gotten in their separate corners today about what will happen Saturday. The...
The Best Place To Live In Maryland
In the heart of the mid-Atlantic region is Maryland, affectionately called "America in Miniature." But where is the best place to call home in Maryland?
WBOC
Md. Farmers Reminded Winter Ban on Spreading Manure Begins Dec. 16
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Maryland Department of Agriculture is reminding farmers that the winter ban on spreading manure and other nutrient sources on cropland, including food processing residuals, begins Dec. 16, 2022. Farmers may resume spreading on March 1, 2023, based on their nutrient management plan recommendations as long as fields are not saturated, snow-covered, or hard-frozen.
Washingtonian.com
Best Holiday Teas in the DC Area
The holiday season is all about embracing traditions. And one tradition that is flourishing in the Washington area this year is the holiday tea. The ritual, which typically features petite sandwiches and scones set amid a festive backdrop, is returning to some of DC’s most legendary hotels (such as the Willard and St. Regis), historic homes, and restaurants, as well as kicking off at some new spots.
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Five New Corrections Officers
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Sheriff Steve Hall and the men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office welcome and congratulate the graduates of Corrections Entrance Level Training Program Session 68. Their graduation ceremony was held on Friday evening at Chopticon High School. The St. Mary’s County...
mocoshow.com
The Story Behind “The DMV”
When the regional nickname “the DMV” rose to popularity in the 2000s, locals jumped on it. Once obscure, it can now be heard in daily conversation or on the radio and news. It appears in several of locally grown rapper Wale’s tracks, and Nicki Minaj gave it a shoutout in her song Beez in the Trap. You might also find it in the Twitter or Instagram bio of a person who wants to show off their local roots. But where did this nickname come from, and who is officially a part of the DMV? Why does it have such a hold over the region?
mocoshow.com
Eleven Defendants Facing Federal Charges Relating to Unemployment Insurance Fraud Scheme with More Than $1.6 Million in Losses
The Defendants Allegedly Submitted over 200 Fraudulent Unemployment Insurance Claims Using the Personal Identifying Information of Victims. Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: – A federal grand jury has returned a superseding indictment adding two new defendants to the nine defendants previously charged in relation to a Maryland and California unemployment insurance scheme. The superseding indictment charges the defendants with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and stealing a post office key. The superseding indictment was returned on November 30, 2022. Charged in the superseding indictment are:
Bay Net
Most Maryland Students Aren’t Proficient In Math, English Scores Rise To Pre-Pandemic Levels
– Yesterday, the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) released preliminary statewide English Language Arts (ELA), and Mathematics 2021-2022 school year assessment results. This is the first year of the new Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP) assessments. Preliminary statewide ELA results signify a return to pre-pandemic proficiency for several grade...
mocoshow.com
Two $50,000 Scratch-Offs Sold in MoCo; Two $1 Million Scratch-Offs Sold in Maryland
A $50,000 FAMILY FEUD scratch-off purchased at Kemp Mill Beer, Wine & Deli (1339 Lamberton Drive) in Silver Spring and a $50,000 Money Explosion scratch-off purchased at the Olney Shell (18040 Georgia Avenue) in Olney were the two biggest lottery prizes redeemed this past week that were sold in Montgomery County. Two $1,000,000 scratch-offs, both purchased in Upper Marlboro, MD, were also redeemed. Additional information on winners around the state of Maryland below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
wrkf.org
‘Play is powerful’: Early childhood educators in Maryland, New Mexico win teacher of the year ho
Early childhood educators rarely get the spotlight typically saved for K-12 teachers. But that’s starting to change, as two states have recently awarded teachers of young children top honors. Berol Dewdney of Baltimore pictured with her student Kiara. (Courtesy of Berol Dewdney) Berol Dewdney, a PreK teacher at the...
Comments / 0