ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 14

❤️ Skylar
3d ago

It's not that you are in love with her again!! Your jealous that she moved on and found someone before you.. I've seen that happen before.. Move on already..

Reply
4
Beast
3d ago

If you couldn't be with her then, don't be with her now. Stop playing the game of emotions to see what happens only going to mess both of your heads up in the long run.

Reply
2
Related
Lefty Graves

Man leaves 12-year-old daughter alone with 3 men she doesn’t know so he can meet up with girlfriend

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend and I had been neighbors for over 11 years. I was there the day she, her husband, and their children moved into the house next to me. We became fast friends and enjoyed spending time together and watching our children play together.
Virginian Review

Dear Abby: Wife overhears husband make demeaning comments

DEAR ABBY: I am a wife and mother in my late 30s. I'm also a registered nurse, beginning a master's degree program to advance my career. I consider myself to be an intelligent person, and I did well in college. My husband is also intelligent, and I'm proud of his accomplishments in his career. However, he can be arrogant at times, giving the impression that he is smarter than everyone else around him -- including me. Today, I overheard him talking to his boss, whom he told about the master's program I am starting in a few weeks. He then told...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mary Duncan

“My wife says we can’t afford it,” Man skips child support payments due to new bride’s lavish lifestyle.

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I was so happy for my friend Aimee when she married her husband Dave years ago. They met at a restaurant we worked at together, he was a customer, she was his regular server of coffee and eggs in the morning before he went to work. They married after knowing each other for two years and within another year had their first child, a son.
Elite Daily

Help! I Hooked Up With My Boyfriend’s Friend & Fell In Love With Him

Q: My boyfriend has been cheating on me for a while, and almost our entire relationship has been decidedly toxic. I no longer feel anything towards him, and am planning on moving out soon. The only thing keeping me for the time being is getting my finances in order. There's...
psychologytoday.com

Flirting: What Women and Men Like

Some ways of flirting are better than others at effectively communicating our interest to potential partners. Flirting behaviors that communicate an aspect of emotional commitment are often most appealing to women. In contrast, however, flirting behaviors that suggest physical and sexual interest are often most persuasive to men. Thus, by...
Abby Joseph

Woman’s Brother Designs Her Wedding Dress Before He Dies, but Her Fiancé Rips It to Shreds After He Sees It

When someone close to us passes away, it is often the memoirs, sentimental items, or things that they created that are most cherished by those left behind. Even something like a garment may serve as a potent reminder of the people and experiences that shaped it. As you're about to read, these things are more than material belongings; they are treasured possessions.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
120K+
Post
1057M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy