ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daly City, CA

At Least 4 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Daly City (Daly City, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ydbbB_0jWDyz0000
Photo byNationwide Report

According to the California Highway Police, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on Friday in Daly City.

Officials confirmed that at least 4 people were injured due to the accident.

Authorities stated that the collision occurred at a Target parking lot at the Serramonte Center.

A bus crashed into over 16 vehicles.

This resulted in causing multiple injuries to people.

Four people were transported to San Francisco General Hospital sustaining moderate injuries.

The cause of the crash has been determined as careless driving by the bus driver.

Other details pertaining to the wreck remain unknown.

The crash remains under investigation by the CHP.

December 03, 2022

Source: NBC

Recent California News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™

Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Pacifica school employee taken to hospital after being struck by driver in crosswalk

PACIFICA – A Pacifica school employee conducting traffic control was taken to a hospital after being struck by a driver outside campus Monday morning.Around 8:20 a.m., Pacifica police officers and the North County Fire Authority were called to the intersection of Reina del Mar Avenue and Reichling Avenue on reports of a vehicle / pedestrian collision. The intersection is in front of Vallemar School, a K-8 school in the coastside community.Investigators said the employee was struck by the driver while conducting traffic control in the crosswalk. The employee complained of pain and was transported to an area hospital for further medical evaluation.Additional details about the collision were not immediately available.In a statement Tuesday, police urged drivers to slow down, particularly near schools and that increased traffic enforcement near campuses will take place in the coming weeks."We all have a role in keeping our roadways safe," police said.Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call Pacifica Police at 650-738-7314 or the department's anonymous tip line at 650-355-4444, referring to case 22-3285.
PACIFICA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 dead, 2 injured after cars collided near residential area in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. - One person was killed and at least two others were injured when two cars collided in Antioch Sunday alongside James Donlon Boulevard near Silverado Drive. Residents say this stretch of road is dangerous, and they want city leadership to step up and make safety changes. Neighbor Dave...
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

100-vehicle sideshow takes over Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A sideshow with about 100 vehicles took over the Bay Bridge in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers were called to the eastbound side of Interstate 80 on the Bay Bridge around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning. According to CHP, about 100 vehicles blocked […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Antioch man dies after being ejected from overturned car

ANTIOCH, Calif. (BCN) — A 40-year-old man died Sunday morning in a two-car crash at an Antioch intersection, police said. The collision was reported shortly after 10 a.m. at James Donlon Boulevard and Silverado Drive, Antioch police said in a news release on Monday. Willie James Grady Swanson, of Antioch, was identified by the Contra […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

80-year-old Oakland man reported missing located safely

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — An 80-year-old man reported missing by Oakland police on Tuesday has been located, Oakland PD announced. Earlier, OPD had been asking for help locating him. Robert Shipp was last seen at about 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of 55th Street. “Thanks to our community and media partners, Robert Shipp […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

12 juveniles, 1 with knife, involved in fight in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON)– Twelve juveniles were reported to be involved in a physical altercation on Sunday, December 4 at 2:31 p.m., according to San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) deputies who responded to the incident. Deputies responded to the area of Correas Street and Church Street in Half Moon Bay where, prior to their […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Hillsdale Shopping Center theft suspects nabbed in traffic stop

(KRON) — Two people were arrested in connection to a retail theft crew seen at Hillsdale Shopping Center, according to a social media post from the San Mateo Police Department. Officers were alerted to a vehicle associated with the crew and developed probable cause for a traffic stop. During the course of the stop, it […]
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4 News

Burglars steal nine cars from business in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Burglars broke into a car dealership in San Francisco in the early hours of Saturday morning, and they made off with nine vehicles, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Officers received reports that a burglary had occurred at a business on the 1600 block of Howard Street around 4:30 a.m. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Several people hurt after bus slams into multiple cars in Daly City

At least four people were injured Friday after a SamTrans bus crashed into several cars in a parking lot near a Target in Daly City. The collision occurred just after 11:50 a.m. in the parking lot near the Target store located at the Serramonte Center just off of Serramonte and Callan boulevards, according to the North County Fire Authority. Details on what led up to the collision were not clear, but SamTrans reported at least 16 vehicles were damaged and four people were taken to a hospital, one of whom was in critical condition. Video from the scene also showed the bus, several cars and numerous carts damaged in the parking lot. The cause of the crash was under investigation, and the public was advised to avoid the area until authorities cleared the area, according to the North County Fire Authority.
DALY CITY, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose man arrested for selling lethal dose of fentanyl

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County Sheriff detectives arrested 28-year-old Manuel Anthony Rodriguez for selling a lethal amount of fentanyl to 61-year-old Jeffrey Diaz, the Sheriff’s department said in a press release Tuesday. Diaz, a Cupertino resident, died of an overdose in April.  Detectives conducted an investigation for months before determining Rodriguez was […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

3 arrested for attempted murder in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Three men were arrested for a shooting that took place November 19, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a press release Tuesday.  SRPD say they responded to a 2 a. m. call in November from someone in the process of transferring their friend to a local hospital for a […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic and consumer safety reports across the US.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy