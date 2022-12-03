At Least 4 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Daly City (Daly City, CA)
According to the California Highway Police, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on Friday in Daly City.
Officials confirmed that at least 4 people were injured due to the accident.
Authorities stated that the collision occurred at a Target parking lot at the Serramonte Center.
A bus crashed into over 16 vehicles.
This resulted in causing multiple injuries to people.
Four people were transported to San Francisco General Hospital sustaining moderate injuries.
The cause of the crash has been determined as careless driving by the bus driver.
Other details pertaining to the wreck remain unknown.
The crash remains under investigation by the CHP.
December 03, 2022
Source: NBC
