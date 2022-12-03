ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Embattled Israeli filmmaker who denounced ‘propaganda’ film gets Indian festival jury’s support

By Sravasti Dasgupta
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BdQVy_0jWDyy7H00

The jury members of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) have come out in support of their colleague, Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, after he dubbed a a controversial film with the Indian government’s backing as “propaganda” at the film festival.

Mr Lapid had lashed out at The Kashmir Files at IFFI’s closing ceremony on Monday by saying the movie did not deserve to compete at the festival because it was “vulgar”.

“All of us were disturbed and shocked... by the movie The Kashmir Files that felt to us like a propaganda vulgar movie inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival,” he said.

In making the comments, Mr Lapid found himself at the centre of a political storm because India’s Hindu right wing ecosystem, along with the right-wing federal government, have both backed and praised the movie.

Mr Lapid was attacked by the Israel government’s envoy to India as well, who said he should be “ashamed” to make the comments.

But on Saturday, BAFTA winner Jinko Gotoh, who was part of the five-member IFFI jury, came out in support of Mr Lapid through a joint statement posted on Twitter and signed by her and fellow jurors Pascale Chavance and Javier Angulo Barturen.

“At the festival’s closing ceremony, Nadav Lapid, the jury’s president, made a statement on behalf of the jury members... We stand by his statement,” it said.

The statement added that the jury members were saddened to see the festival’s stage being used for politics and attacks on Mr Lapid.

It added that their remarks were not a political stance on the contents of the film but an artistic statement.

One of the jury members, Sudipto Sen had earlier said in an interview with an Indian outlet that the rest of the jury did not subscribe to Mr Lapid’s views.

“Nadav went to speak on the stage of the IFFI’s closing ceremony as the jury chairman of the International Competition. However, the statements he made there were done in his personal capacity,” he said to The Indian Express .

Mr Sen’s name was left out of the statement issued by Ms Gotoh on behalf of the jury.

Mr Lapid in subsequent interviews has defended his comments and said: “In countries that are increasingly losing the ability to speak your mind or speak the truth, someone needs to speak up .”

The movie, which was widely pushed by the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) and received tax breaks in several BJP-ruled states, depicts the early 1990s exodus of people, mainly Hindus, from the Himalayan region of Kashmir amid threats of terror.

Critics have attacked the movie that they said was riddled with inaccuracies and for pushing an anti-Muslim agenda. The political fallout had resulted in several violent incidents during screenings in many Indian states.

Comments / 4

Related
The Jewish Press

Israelis Cancel their Netflix Service over Antisemitic Arab Film

Israeli model and influencer (799k followers) Nataly Dadon this week wrote on Instagram:. “Netflix is ​​releasing a movie called ‘Farha’ which apparently has the sole purpose of increasing antisemitism. And this is not the only anti-Israel series that gets a stage on Netflix. There’s something very cynical and painful when a film comes out that aims to present us as cruel and merciless people. … We are not the ones who put families in gas chambers, we are not the ones who watched and persecuted, we are not the ones who raped and murdered! We are the ones who have always been on the other side!
The Independent

Influencer forced to apologise after calling Indian city ‘scary’ and ‘creepy’

An influencer has been forced to apologise after her comments about visiting India caused uproar online.US influencer Aparna Singh travelled to the Indian city of Varanasi for a work trip, where she was meeting the manufacturers of her jewellery brand ‘Indian Goddess Boutique’. Varanasi is known as the spiritual capital of India.After arriving in Varanasi, Singh uploaded a TikTok about her experience there, with the caption “Scariest city I ever visited: Varanasi, India.”She said in the video: “The scariest city I have been to is Varanasi, India – Ganges River which is really polluted, full of sewage.”Singh added that she...
Deadline

‘Farha’ Filmmakers Accuse Israel Of Attempting To Discredit Jordanian Oscar Entry, Condemn Moves To Get It Taken Off Netflix

Jordanian director Darin J. Sallam and producers Deema Azar and Ayeh Jadaneh have accused Israel of mounting a disinformation campaign against their film Farha and also rebuked the country for attempting to get it removed from theaters and Netflix. The film is set in 1948, in the early days of the Israel-Palestinian conflict which saw scores of Palestinian towns and villages wiped off the map, while some 700,000 people fled the territory. The picture’s titular protagonist Farha is a feisty 14-year-old girl living in a Palestinian village whose father locks her in a room for safety when fighting breaks out, from where...
The Independent

Saudi Arabia executes 17 people in 12 days

Saudi Arabia has executed 17 people accused of drug and contraband offences in the last 12 days, a top UN official said on Tuesday, confirming a record high mark for total capital punishments in a year by the kingdom.The executions of people from Syria, Pakistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia are “deeply regrettable”, UN human rights office spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell said at a press briefing in Geneva.These executions, carried out since 10 November, have taken the tally this year to 144, the official said.“They included four Kuwaiti nationals – three men and a woman – an Ethiopian woman, a Pakistani man...
HOLAUSA

Royal family to move to US in 2023: Report

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark are reportedly moving to the United States next year. B.T. reported on Nov. 29 that Queen Margrethe II ’s youngest son, 53, has landed a new job in the “defense industry” in Washington, D.C. RELATED: Crown Prince supports mother’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS News

As Iran's clerics face a "turban tossing" trend, army warns it's ready to quash protests

As Iran's military warns it is prepared to step in and quash a wave of anti-government protests, a new trend has emerged in Iran aimed squarely at embarrassing and belittling the Islamic republic's ruling elite. Videos showing young protesters running past and knocking the turbans off the heads of unsuspecting Islamic clerics in public have swept across the internet in recent weeks.
TheDailyBeast

China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia

“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Daily Mail

Brittney Griner 'is at a disadvantage as an American' in Russia's brutal penal colony and will 'come out a different person', prison rights campaigner reveals, as Vladimir Putin refuses to engage in talks over a prisoner swap

An advocate for a Russian prison rights group has said Brittney Griner's American nationality will be a 'disadvantage' in the already-brutal penal colony system, while her sexuality will also make her a 'threat' within the prison. Griner - who has been in Russian custody since February for allegedly being found...
The Independent

Jailed Belarus opposition figure ‘in intensive care’

Belarus’s jailed opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova is in a serious but stable condition in intensive care following surgery, her allies say.Ms Kolesnikova, 40, was sentenced to 11 years in jail in 2021 for her role in protests against the authoritarian regime of Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko.She was taken to hospital earlier this week but doctors did not share her diagnosis or any other details about the surgery.Ms Kolesnikova’s Twitter account, run by her opposition colleagues, said she had been hospitalised and undergone surgery on 28 November.Opposition politician Viktor Babariko made similar comments in a Telegram message, saying she had been...
The Independent

Shamima Begum: Who is the young woman seeking to have her British citizenship restored?

Shamima Begum is set to begin her appeal against the decision to revoke her British citizenship on national security grounds.A Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) hearing to consider her case opens on Monday at Field House tribunal centre in London and is expected to last for five days.Ms Begum, now 23, was raised in east London by parents of Bangladeshi origin and attended Bethnal Green Academy but, as a 15-year-old schoolgirl, fled for Syria via Turkey in February 2015 alongside two friends – Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase – in order to join the Isis terrorist faction then engaged...
The Independent

The Independent

964K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy