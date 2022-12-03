Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Korean Fried Chicken Spot in Wood DaleChicago Food KingWood Dale, IL
The richest woman in IllinoisLuay RahilChicago, IL
Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
Deadline looming to apply for latest round of $500 cash payments for ChicagoansJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Stimulus payment of $500 still available to some Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Man, 65, shot twice in Chatham
CHICAGO - A man was shot early Tuesday in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 65-year-old was outside around 5:40 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Maryland Avenue when a gunman approached him and started shooting in his direction, according to police. The man was struck in...
cwbchicago.com
Off-duty Chicago cop opens fire on catalytic converter crew — one night after he was threatened by men with a gun at the same spot
Chicago — An off-duty police officer opened fire on an armed catalytic converter theft team in Irving Park overnight. It was the second night in a row that armed men confronted the off-duty cop in the same location, according to Chicago police records. The first incident occurred around 10:24...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot, seriously wounded in Chatham
CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded Monday night in the Chatham neighborhood. The 40-year-old was walking outside around 10:10 p.m. in the 800 block of East 81st Street when a gunman walked up and started shooting, police said. He was shot once in each leg and transported...
Chicago driver turns the tables on would-be carjackers, shooting 2 of the 3 suspects
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A licensed concealed carry holder shot at a crew of teenagers who police said tried robbing him at gunpoint.It happened in the Austin neighborhood, near Arthington Street and Kilpatrick Avenue. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, police said the driver was a Firearrm Owners Identification (FOID) card and conceal carry permit holder. He was sitting in his car when he turned the tables on a group of would-be robbers, shooting two of the three suspects. And It all ended in a crash. Just before 6 a.m., police said the 56-year-old victim, who works nearby, saw a car...
Chicago shooting leaves 15-year-old CPS student dead
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old Chicago Public Schools student was shot and killed while leaving school in the South Austin neighborhood on Tuesday.Kevin Davis Jr. attended Michele Clark Magnet High School right on the block at 5101 W. Harrison St., near Laramie Avenue and the Eisenhower Expressway. Someone fired several rounds in his direction as he left the school at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday.Kevin was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was later pronounced dead.Chicago Police and school officials spoke at a news conference Tuesday night to talk about the shooting and the district's response."We all have our...
Dakotah Earley, Lincoln Park robbery victim, now walking, mother says
Earley has undergone numerous surgeries.
Missing Berwyn grandfather found dead in North Riverside
CHICAGO - A Berwyn grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of four who went missing last week was found dead on Tuesday. Jose Arevalo, 83, was discovered around 11 a.m. near Cermak and Harlem in North Riverside. His body was found in an overflow parking lot of an auto dealership, Berwyn police said.
Aspiring actor killed in Austin shooting; ‘He was all about being happy’
Xavier Lofton was passionate about acting. Though he didn’t start his career seriously until his late 20s, he was determined to put in the work, often taking several acting classes simultaneously. He was known for bringing joy to a classroom or set.
Brothers charged in $1M Halloween armored truck robbery
LANSING, Ill. (CBS)-- Two brothers are facing charges in an armored truck robbery that took place on Halloween in south suburban Lansing.According to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, Corrie Singleton, 21, and Darrell Singleton, 18, of South Holland, Illinois are charged with robbery, bank larceny by assault, and firearm offenses. As CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez reported Tuesday, Corrie Singleton is in custody. Officials said an arrest warrant has been issued for Darrell Singleton. Here's here what investigators say: The two brothers and a juvenile held up a brink courier at gunpoint, taking more than a million dollars from...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 19, shot while riding in car on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded early Tuesday in the Washington Heights neighborhood. The 19-year-old was traveling in a car around 2 a.m. in the 9900 block of South Halsted Street when gunfire broke out and she was struck in the arm, according to Chicago police. She was...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in head, killed while outside residence on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man was shot in the head and killed Tuesday night in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood. Around 6:27 p.m., police say the male victim was near the front of a residence in the 1300 block of South Komensky Avenue when he was struck to the head by gunfire.
Chicago shooting: Man shot during carjacking in West Lawn, police say
There was a struggle, and police say the victim was shot several times.
5 teens shot in suburban Chicago residence, police say
ZION, Ill. — At least five teens were injured by gunfire at a residence in a suburb north of Chicago early Sunday, authorities said. Four high school-age teens were shot and taken to area hospitals to be treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, WFLD-TV reported. They were treated and released, according to the television station.
cwbchicago.com
Breaking: Concealed carry holder shoots 2 suspects in Wicker Park robbery spree; 4 people in custody
Chicago — Two members of an armed robbery crew were shot by a concealed carry holder and a third member of the team suffered a broken leg after they committed a series of holdups in Wicker Park on Monday morning, according to Chicago Police Department sources. At least one...
NBC Chicago
2 Dead, 1 Wounded in Drive-By Shooting in Austin
Two people were shot to death and another critically wounded in a drive-by shooting in Austin on the West Side. A man in his 20s and a woman, 29, were traveling south in the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue about 11:15 p.m. Friday when someone in a beige SUV drove up next to them and a person inside began shooting, Chicago police said.
Police: 4 teens, man shot inside home in Zion
ZION, Ill. — Five people were shot early Sunday morning inside a house in Zion, according to police. Zion police responded to the shooting just after midnight in the 1800 block of Horeb Avenue. When they arrived, they found four high school-aged juveniles with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a press release from the Zion Police […]
cwbchicago.com
Woman, 67, carjacked outside West Loop Target store
Chicago — A carjacker pushed a 67-year-old woman to the ground and stole her Lexus outside a Target store in the West Loop on Monday morning, according to a Chicago police report. The woman was getting out of her car around 7:45 a.m. when a man pushed her to...
spectrumnews1.com
Woman gets 25 years for robbery in which boyfriend killed 6
CHICAGO (AP) — A woman who watched her former boyfriend kill six members of his family, including two young boys, at their Chicago home then helped him steal their property was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison. Jafeth Ramos, 25, pleaded guilty to armed robbery under a deal...
$100K in bond for man accused of shooting into Lombard home
LOMBARD — A man accused of firing a weapon into a west suburban Lombard home is being held on a $100,000 bond. Brian Redmond, 31, of Warrenville is charged with shooting a gun six times into a home on North Joyce Road last Friday, Dec. 2, in what police called a domestic incident.
theeastcountygazette.com
West Side Chicago Carjackings: 7 in 1 Hour
East County Gazette reported seven West Side carjackings in one hour on Friday morning. Chicago police said that some of the alleged carjackings on North Campbell, North Rockwell, North Hoyne, North Damen, and North Claremont involved robberies at gunpoint. No arrests had been made by Saturday afternoon, but the suspects...
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
38K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0