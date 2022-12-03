CHICAGO (CBS) -- A licensed concealed carry holder shot at a crew of teenagers who police said tried robbing him at gunpoint.It happened in the Austin neighborhood, near Arthington Street and Kilpatrick Avenue. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, police said the driver was a Firearrm Owners Identification (FOID) card and conceal carry permit holder. He was sitting in his car when he turned the tables on a group of would-be robbers, shooting two of the three suspects. And It all ended in a crash. Just before 6 a.m., police said the 56-year-old victim, who works nearby, saw a car...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO