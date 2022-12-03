Read full article on original website
Related
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
NASDAQ
The Ultra-Contrarian Case for Investing in Solana Right Now
By nearly any metric, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) has been one of the worst performers in the crypto market this year. Solana is down 57% over the past 30 days and 92% for the year. That makes Solana the worst-performing top 100 crypto over the past month, and the 97th worst-performing crypto year-to-date. In short, this is rock bottom for Solana.
NASDAQ
Should iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/24/2000. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $7.82 billion, making it one...
NASDAQ
3 Top Stocks to Buy in 2022 If You Think the Economy's Taking a Hit in 2023
These are scary times to be a consumer of financial news. There's no shortage of talking heads predicting that a recession is coming in 2023. The only question -- they would have you believe -- is whether it will land soft or hard. I'm an optimist. I see silver linings...
NASDAQ
Why Lucid Stock Is Falling Today
Shares of the electric vehicle maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) were sliding today on no company-specific news. Instead, investors were likely reacting to the broad market indexes, which were declining on renewed fears that the Federal Reserve will continue hiking interest rates to fight inflation. The EV stock was down...
NASDAQ
Should VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, the VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 04/24/2012. The fund is sponsored by Van Eck. It has amassed assets over $6.50 billion, making it one...
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Extend Sell-Off Amid Worries About Interest Rate Outlook
(RTTNews) - Stocks moved sharply lower during trading on Tuesday, extending the sell-off seen over the course of Monday's session. The major averages all showed significant moves to the downside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq posting a particularly steep loss. The major averages climbed off their worst levels going into the...
NASDAQ
Could Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) be the Next FTX?
Following the scandal and bankruptcy surrounding the Bahamas-based cryptocurrency exchange FTX, the whole crypto economy has once again found itself under increased scrutiny. Can crypto holders trust centralized exchanges? If not, is the decentralized model better if there are no regulators and safety valves to protect them? You can easily see why faith in cryptos gaining increased adoption is going down the drain. From “What’s going to be Bitcoin’s (BTC-USD) price next year?” the conversation has shifted to “Which is the next crypto exchange about to crumble?” However, in my view, Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is not the next FTX, and I'll explain why in this article.
NASDAQ
Why Microsoft Stock Was Down on Monday
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock underperformed through most of the day on Monday. The software stock was down 2.6% by about 3 p.m. ET, compared to a 2% drop in the S&P 500. That decline added to a tough year for owners of the software giant's shares, which are down 26% so far in 2022 while the broader market is lower by 16%.
NASDAQ
AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Moves -1.32%: What You Should Know
AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $9.69 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.32% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%. Coming into today, shares of the real estate...
NASDAQ
CVR Energy Stock Getting Very Oversold
In trading on Tuesday, shares of CVR Energy Inc (Symbol: CVI) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $31.92 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
NASDAQ
Why Airbnb Stock Fell Today
Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) finished lower today as Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock and due to a broader sell-off on fears of a recession. The stock closed down 5.5%. Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak lowered his rating from equal weight to underweight on the home-sharing stock as he foresaw constrained supply growth for the company.
NASDAQ
Should IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, the IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/16/2017. The fund is sponsored by New York Life Investments. It has amassed assets over $263.30 million,...
NASDAQ
Sanmina (SANM) Stock Moves -1.25%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Sanmina (SANM) closed at $64.22, marking a -1.25% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.44%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Is Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Broad Developed World ETFs category of the market, the Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 06/07/2017. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on...
NASDAQ
Technology Sector Update for 12/07/2022: MDB, CLFD, META, XLK, SOXX
Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.58%, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently slipping past 1%. MongoDB (MDB) was gaining over 25% in value after it posted fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.23 per diluted share, up...
NASDAQ
3 Small-Cap Value Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns
A small-cap value fund is a good choice for investors seeking diversification across sectors and companies, and focusing on gaining exposure to stocks trading at a discount. Investors with a high-risk appetite tend to invest in these funds. Small-cap funds generally invest in companies having a market cap of less than $2 billion. The companies, smaller in size, offer growth potential and can subsequently see an increase in market capitalization.
NASDAQ
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares seen opening lower ahead of RBI policy decision
BENGALURU, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares were tipped to open slightly lower on Wednesday, ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike, with traders waiting for details on the central bank's outlook in its fight against domestic inflation. India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore Exchange SINC1 were...
NASDAQ
Top Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 2 Hydrogen Stocks In Focus
In recent years, the green energy sector has become an increasingly popular investment. As such, many people have become interested in hydrogen stocks, which represent companies that are involved in various aspects of producing, distributing, or using hydrogen as a fuel source. But what exactly are hydrogen stocks and why should investors consider them? Let’s take a look.
NASDAQ
Ally Financial (ALLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Ally Financial (ALLY) closed at $25.36, marking a +1.04% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.44% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%. Coming into today, shares of the auto finance company...
Comments / 0