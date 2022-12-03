Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Merit Medical's (MMSI) New Launch to Boost Patient Outcome
MMSI - Free Report) recently announced the U.S. commercial release of its PreludeSYNC EZ Radial Compression Device. It complements the company’s radial portfolio of products that includes the Prelude IDeal, Merit Medical’s thin-walled hydrophilic sheath introducer with improved kink and compression resistance. The new device is the latest...
Zacks.com
Biogen's (BIIB) ALS Drug Tofersen Filing Accepted in Europe
BIIB - Free Report) announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted the marketing authorization application seeking approval of antisense drug, tofersen in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”) with superoxide dismutase 1 (“SOD1”) mutation. ALS is a rare neurodegenerative disease whose progression leads to...
Zacks.com
Pfizer (PFE) Seeks FDA Nod for Bivalent COVID Jab in Infants
PFE - Free Report) and partner BioNTech ( BNTX - Free Report) announced that they have submitted a regulatory filing to the FDA seeking emergency approval for its Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine will be used as the third dose (3-µg) in its three-dose primary series for children aged six months through four years.
Zacks.com
2 Sector ETFs Hovering Around a 52-Week High
By now, we all know that Wall Street is shattered this year, with the S&P 500 losing about 13% (as of Dec 2, 2022). High inflation, rising rates, geopolitical tensions, supply-chain woes due to the zero-Covid policy in China made matters most difficult this year. As of Dec 2, 2022,...
Comments / 0