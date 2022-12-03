Read full article on original website
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Masking Urged in Some Counties, At-Home Test Accuracy
With COVID levels rising in some Illinois counties, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending masking in certain locations. Plus, how accurate is an at-home test and when can you trust your results?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Masks...
As COVID hospitalizations reach 10-month-high, hospital prepares to handle the increase
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – As COVID-19 cases rise, hospitalizations statewide have reached a 10-month-high. The Illinois Department of Public Health reports as of Dec. 4, 1,505 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois and 163 patients were in the ICU. Right now, 500 ICU beds are open statewide. In a statement, officials said, “IDPH has been working for the […]
stlpublicradio.org
Flu cases are rising quickly in the St. Louis region
In the last weeks of November, cases of influenza in St. Louis County more than doubled. The county Department of Public Health published a graph of the percent of influenza-like-illnesses in emergency hospital visits — it’s a red line shooting almost straight up. “Flu cases have significantly increased...
959theriver.com
Counties With Elevated Levels Of COVID Cases Up In Illinois
The number of counties in Illinois with elevated levels of COVID-19 cases is on the rise. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday that there were 63 counties in the state at an elevated Community Level for the virus as of November 18th. That is up from 46 counties the previous week. Will County is listed as low level as well as Kane, Kendall and Grundy Counties, but DuPage County is listed as medium level. Chicago and Cook County remain in the Medium COVID-19 Community Level.
Illinois quick hits: SAFE-T Act delayed; Illinois retirement debt holds it back, Fitch says
SAFE-T Act court case delayed The case dozens of state’s attorneys and sheriffs across Illinois have against the SAFE-T Act’s no cash bail law set to take effect Jan. 1 has been delayed. A hearing scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed to Dec. 20. It’s expected the circuit court judge would rule the following week, leaving just days before the law is to be implemented. It’s also expected the case...
KFVS12
New Illinois smoke alarm law set to take place in 2023
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Starting in 2023 Illinois homes and apartments will need a certain kind of smoke detector. The 10-year sealed battery detector is now the preferred choice under a new state law. However, you will be given some time to make replacements. “If they have smoke alarms currently...
wmay.com
Illinois At ”Very High” Level Of Flu Activity
Illinois is now at a “very high” level of flu activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The rate of influenza cases is climbing much earlier in the season than usual, adding to the strain on doctor’s offices, clinics, and hospitals as they cope with a variety of respiratory illnesses, including COVID.
beckersasc.com
Illinois physician pleads guilty to Medicaid fraud
Monique Brotman, DO, based in Oak Park, Ill., has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor Medicaid fraud, the Wednesday Journal reported Dec. 6. Dr. Brotman was charged for billing nearly $59,000 to Medicaid for ultrasounds and additional services between December 2008 and February 2015 that were not provided. She said the discrepancies...
NBC Chicago
Masks Now Recommended in 12 Illinois Counties After Reaching ‘High' COVID Community Level
With cases increasing in Illinois as weather gets colder and residents return from holiday gatherings, 12 of the state's 102 counties have now reached a "high" community level, according to the CDC. The data, which monitors the community COVID level in Illinois counties each week, showed 63 counties in Illinois...
fox32chicago.com
IDPH: 11 flu outbreaks reported in Illinois over the past week
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - 'Tis the season for sniffling, sneezing and coughs. Across Illinois, there have been 11 flu outbreaks reported in the past week. CDC data shows the state ranks in the high category for flu cases with health experts fearing that cases of the virus could be much worse this winter.
MyStateline.com
44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory illness
Respiratory illness is on the rise across the United States, with 44 states now experiencing high levels amid a worsening flu season. 44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory …. Respiratory illness is on the rise across the United States, with 44 states now experiencing high levels amid a worsening...
1470 WMBD
State: Much more time to get your Real ID
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – More than three million Illinoisans have obtained a “Real I.D.” — and that’s before the federally-imposed delay of two more years announced Monday. But, as far as the Illinois Secretary of State is concerned, all it means is if you really need...
Flu Activity Now ‘Very High' in Both Illinois and Indiana, CDC Says
As the weather gets colder, flu season is worsening, and both Illinois and Indiana are no exception. Influenza activity is considered to be "very high" in both states based on the most recent data from the week ending Nov. 26, according to a Weekly Influenza Report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
thecentersquare.com
People Are Leaving Illinois in Droves
Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A...
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Fayette and County during November. These ACE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: FDA Pulls COVID Antibody Treatment, COVID Testing
A key monoclonal antibody once used to treat some people with COVID is no longer recommended for use in the U.S. under a new order from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As the weather gets colder, flu season is also worsening, and both Illinois and Indiana are no exception.
wfcnnews.com
New 2023 law requires 10 year smoke alarms in IL homes
SPRINGFIELD - A new law taking effect on January 1st is aimed at providing additional fire protection to Illinois residents. Beginning January 1, 2023, all smoke detectors purchased in the state of Illinois must have a 10 year battery sealed inside. The new law only includes new smoke detector installation,...
Free underwear for 'all committed persons who menstruate' passes Illinois statehouse
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Legislature has approved a measure that would provide prison inmates with free menstrual products and underwear. House Bill 4218 aims to address the lack of hygiene products in Illinois Department of Corrections facilities. The measure would make feminine hygiene products and underwear available for "all committed persons who menstruate" at no cost to the inmate.
1470 WMBD
IMPACT Central Illinois announces historic grant funding for 2023
PEORIA, Ill. — A women-only philanthropy group in central Illinois is announcing the “impact” they will have for a variety of causes in the region. This week, the area’s IMPACT 100 group announced they have completed their annual membership and fundraising drive and they will have more than $300,000 dollars in grants to distribute in the New Year.
1470 WMBD
State elections board certifies 2022 results
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (Capitol News Illinois) – The Illinois State Board of Elections certified its election results Monday, putting the final stamp on another Democratic sweep of statewide offices. The board reported that 4,142,642 out of 8,115,751 registered voters cast ballots in the election, a turnout of roughly 51 percent....
