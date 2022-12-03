ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

stlpublicradio.org

Flu cases are rising quickly in the St. Louis region

In the last weeks of November, cases of influenza in St. Louis County more than doubled. The county Department of Public Health published a graph of the percent of influenza-like-illnesses in emergency hospital visits — it’s a red line shooting almost straight up. “Flu cases have significantly increased...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
959theriver.com

Counties With Elevated Levels Of COVID Cases Up In Illinois

The number of counties in Illinois with elevated levels of COVID-19 cases is on the rise. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday that there were 63 counties in the state at an elevated Community Level for the virus as of November 18th. That is up from 46 counties the previous week. Will County is listed as low level as well as Kane, Kendall and Grundy Counties, but DuPage County is listed as medium level. Chicago and Cook County remain in the Medium COVID-19 Community Level.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: SAFE-T Act delayed; Illinois retirement debt holds it back, Fitch says

SAFE-T Act court case delayed The case dozens of state’s attorneys and sheriffs across Illinois have against the SAFE-T Act’s no cash bail law set to take effect Jan. 1 has been delayed. A hearing scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed to Dec. 20. It’s expected the circuit court judge would rule the following week, leaving just days before the law is to be implemented. It’s also expected the case...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

New Illinois smoke alarm law set to take place in 2023

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Starting in 2023 Illinois homes and apartments will need a certain kind of smoke detector. The 10-year sealed battery detector is now the preferred choice under a new state law. However, you will be given some time to make replacements. “If they have smoke alarms currently...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois At ”Very High” Level Of Flu Activity

Illinois is now at a “very high” level of flu activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The rate of influenza cases is climbing much earlier in the season than usual, adding to the strain on doctor’s offices, clinics, and hospitals as they cope with a variety of respiratory illnesses, including COVID.
ILLINOIS STATE
beckersasc.com

Illinois physician pleads guilty to Medicaid fraud

Monique Brotman, DO, based in Oak Park, Ill., has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor Medicaid fraud, the Wednesday Journal reported Dec. 6. Dr. Brotman was charged for billing nearly $59,000 to Medicaid for ultrasounds and additional services between December 2008 and February 2015 that were not provided. She said the discrepancies...
OAK PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

IDPH: 11 flu outbreaks reported in Illinois over the past week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - 'Tis the season for sniffling, sneezing and coughs. Across Illinois, there have been 11 flu outbreaks reported in the past week. CDC data shows the state ranks in the high category for flu cases with health experts fearing that cases of the virus could be much worse this winter.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory illness

Respiratory illness is on the rise across the United States, with 44 states now experiencing high levels amid a worsening flu season. 44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory …. Respiratory illness is on the rise across the United States, with 44 states now experiencing high levels amid a worsening...
ROCKFORD, IL
1470 WMBD

State: Much more time to get your Real ID

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – More than three million Illinoisans have obtained a “Real I.D.” — and that’s before the federally-imposed delay of two more years announced Monday. But, as far as the Illinois Secretary of State is concerned, all it means is if you really need...
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

People Are Leaving Illinois in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A...
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police Announce Results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Fayette and County during November. These ACE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.
ILLINOIS STATE
wfcnnews.com

New 2023 law requires 10 year smoke alarms in IL homes

SPRINGFIELD - A new law taking effect on January 1st is aimed at providing additional fire protection to Illinois residents. Beginning January 1, 2023, all smoke detectors purchased in the state of Illinois must have a 10 year battery sealed inside. The new law only includes new smoke detector installation,...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Free underwear for 'all committed persons who menstruate' passes Illinois statehouse

(The Center Square) – The Illinois Legislature has approved a measure that would provide prison inmates with free menstrual products and underwear. House Bill 4218 aims to address the lack of hygiene products in Illinois Department of Corrections facilities. The measure would make feminine hygiene products and underwear available for "all committed persons who menstruate" at no cost to the inmate.
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

IMPACT Central Illinois announces historic grant funding for 2023

PEORIA, Ill. — A women-only philanthropy group in central Illinois is announcing the “impact” they will have for a variety of causes in the region. This week, the area’s IMPACT 100 group announced they have completed their annual membership and fundraising drive and they will have more than $300,000 dollars in grants to distribute in the New Year.
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

State elections board certifies 2022 results

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (Capitol News Illinois) – The Illinois State Board of Elections certified its election results Monday, putting the final stamp on another Democratic sweep of statewide offices. The board reported that 4,142,642 out of 8,115,751 registered voters cast ballots in the election, a turnout of roughly 51 percent....
ILLINOIS STATE

