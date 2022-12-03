Read full article on original website
Food Tax Reductions Begin in Jan., Gov. Kelly Pushing For Tax to Be Eliminated Entirely
Governor Kelly says that Kansas is on track to implement the ‘Axe the Food Tax’ legislation that was passed during the 2022 session. The Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR) published its notice to initiate those gradual changes while Kelly is again calling for the legislature to pass a bill that immediately eliminates the state sales tax on groceries, diapers, and feminine hygiene products.
Kansas House members choose new leaders for 2023
Republicans and Democrats in the Kansas House have chosen new leaders for the next session of the state legislature. Republicans voted Monday to choose State Representative Dan Hawkins of Wichita as the new House Speaker. He had no opposition among the 85 GOP House members. Hawkins has served in the 100th District since 2013. He will replace Speaker Ron Ryckman, Jr. of Olathe, who is retiring from the legislature.
Flags to be flown at half-staff for Pearl Harbor Day
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags in the state to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Flags will be at half staff from sunrise to sunset. Wednesday is the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, where over 2,400 Americans lost their lives.
